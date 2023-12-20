The scale of the Budget that will be released later today has fluctuated rapidly over the past two weeks.
At first, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon promised a "mini Budget". Then, after being sworn in as Prime Minister, he miniaturised the scheme to a "mini mini Budget". A couple of days later, it had blown back up to just a "mini Budget", before being shrunk significantly on Monday morning to a "mini mini mini Budget".
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team