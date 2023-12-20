Workmates still don't understand what caused Mohammed Nizam's van to roll back over him at the entrance to a building site in south Auckland.

Worksafe is investigating. "I don't know exactly what exactly triggered that van that cost him his life," says project manager Vicky Sharma. "We are really concerned. We take health and safety on worksites very seriously. But unfortunately, this wasn't a health and safety incident. It was a very tragic accident."