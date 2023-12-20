Opinion: We have come a long way as a country since 2008, when the Environmental Defence Society established the Land and Water Forum to address pollution of our natural waterways.

The initiative arose out of the ‘Dirty Dairying’ campaign led by Fish & Game New Zealand, which raised public awareness of the parlous state of Aotearoa New Zealand’s freshwater streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands. The forum was representative of all water users and led to national direction on freshwater management.

Since then, there have been successive National Policy Statements for Freshwater Management from National and Labour-led governments. Each iteration has built on the previous, and included more refined science-based limits and targets for regional councils to work within.

Reporting by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats New Zealand in Our Freshwater 2023 shows that the state of our freshwater systems is well below par and much still needs to be done to address excessive E coli, sediment, phosphorus and nitrate levels. Our freshwater is polluted – and we need to do something about that urgently.

Continuing to implement the current version of the National Policy Statement is a great opportunity to turn that around. It contains a hierarchy encapsulated in Te Mana o te Wai that places the health of the waterway first, human needs such as potable water second and commercial uses third.

But the current Government is proposing to repeal and replace that policy framework in order to ‘rebalance’ the hierarchy. Presumably, the intention is to promote commercial uses over ecological health, which would allow more pollution for longer. That is not what people voted for, and it is not the legacy we should be leaving to future generations.

Any change will need to comply with the Resource Management Act and it is by no means a fait accompli. Changes to the National Policy Statement need to follow one of the two procedures set out in the act.

The first track involves written public submissions followed by a decision by the Minister for the Environment. The second track involves a hearing by an independent board of inquiry, which would allow the presentation of expert evidence and cross examination of witnesses, before a final ministerial decision. The latter is preferred because of its rigour. For decisions like this, which affect everyone, it is essential the process adopted enables the public to contribute its views.

Whatever track the minister uses, her final decision will need to comply with sections 5 and 6 of the Resource Management Act, which prioritise ecological health, and this means it would be difficult for her to depart from the scientific evidence.

Strong support in favour of the current policy settings will no doubt be provided by the likes of the 50 leading freshwater scientists who have just this week called on the Government to retain the hierarchy of outcomes, referring to its freshwater proposals as a terrible mistake.

In a related step, the Government has extended the time frame for regional councils to notify their freshwater plans, from December 2024 to December 2027. Those plans are currently required to give effect to the existing National Policy Statement and must be prepared “as soon as practicable”. Extending the deadline doesn’t remove that obligation.

Indeed, many regional councils have allocated significant resources to the task, and are making good progress, so it seems likely that current plan-making processes will continue. Indeed, it is imperative they do so, so that upgraded protections are put in place as soon as possible to reverse freshwater decline.

Already underway in many regions is wide-ranging community engagement, especially around timelines for improvement in freshwater quality where that is required. Freshwater Farm Plans are also being rolled out. They are a positive, practical tool for linking council rules to action on the ground and can reduce the need for consents if that linkage is made clear.

Extending the deadline for freshwater plan-making creates real complexity. This is because, along with changes to the National Policy Statement, the Government is committed to replacing the Resource Management Act, the very statute under which the freshwater policy and plans are to be prepared. If that proceeds, new law may come into play in 2027.

Faced with such uncertainty, it would make sense for councils to push on with freshwater plan-making before the National Policy Statement is replaced and the law changed. The alternative looks really chaotic.

The disturbing thing about all of this is that for the past 15 years we have enjoyed continued progress around freshwater policy-making. Each successive government has refined the national direction, increased the financial support for farmers and genuinely worked to clean up our streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands. Introducing retrograde and negative policy changes, which take us back to 2008, make no sense.

As many commentators have observed, along with domestic impacts, such changes would tarnish our international trading reputation at a time when the world is looking to reduce pollution, improve biodiversity, and address climate change impacts.

In short, what is being proposed is unacceptable and not in the broader long-term interests of the country. The environmental movement, progressive farmers (of which there are many), responsible regional councils and iwi will need to work together to drive for positive outcomes despite this latest so-called reform initiative.