It was no surprise that Three called time on The Project. The surprise was that they held onto it so long given the network has been racking up losses of more than $30 million a year for the past couple of years.

The Project was a high-cost show. It had its own production base – Three leased and equipped a separate studio a few minutes away from its Auckland HQ. The weeknight show had its own dedicated camera operators, video editors, graphic artists, and producers. There was a live audience to be sourced and wrangled plus four presenters’ salaries to be paid. Three also coughed up for a franchise fee to the show’s Australian creators – although this is likely to have diminished over time. It is doubtful that the show got anywhere close to breaking even in its seven-year history and probably made significant losses in recent years.

It wasn’t a bad show – just a very expensive one. The Project performed creditably against TVNZ’s Seven Sharp but Three’s owners, American giant, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is in cost-cutting mode, dropping peripheral news shows and imposing a sinking lid on staffing levels. And the strategic necessity for a show like The Project has also evaporated over time.

Back at the beginning it was seen as a bridge between the serious content of the 6pm news and the lighter fare of the prime-time entertainment shows kicking off at 7.30pm. It mixed what could loosely be described as current affairs with a dose of humour. This ‘transition’ theory was popular at many free-to-air networks.

Nowadays there is no ‘prime-time’. The concept has become irrelevant as audiences continue to fragment. On-demand channels, streaming and changing audience habits mean the 7pm shows are fast becoming bridges to nowhere.

Given that The Project had run out of financial runway, Three has made an interesting call to go back to hard news rather than the cheaper, soft entertainment shows that WBD has a stack off. It feels like an instinctive call rather than the result of rigorous cost benefit analysis. They know there’s a gap in the market. What they don’t know is how big it is.

The economics will be much better. Getting rid of the live audience means Ryan Bridge’s show will be broadcast out of the news studio at Flower St and much like Campbell Live did for its 10-year run, his show will leverage off Three’s newsroom infrastructure. The overall savings should be least $4 million a year.

The obvious person to host the new show was Paddy Gower – Three’s best known and most capable journalist. During the election debates Gower showed yet again that he is a master of event television (the last stronghold of linear TV). Gower has hosted Three’s election debates through three election cycles and outperformed his opponents at TVNZ each time.

Gower is to his generation what Paul Holmes or John Campbell were to theirs. He is a man of the people – empathetic, self-deprecating – but with enough steel to round up the dissemblers. Pairing Gower with another in-house talent like Laura Tupou, Kanoa Lloyd or Rebecca Wright would have given the new show a lot of flexibility and, potentially, wider appeal.

So why did Three overlook their strongest performer? It is possible Gower didn’t want the slot or perhaps his unorthodox, but highly effective, self-marketing skills (remember “this is the fucking news” viral video) worry Three’s current executives and their American masters.

It is also possible that Three wants Gower’s current show Paddy Gower has Issues to be a dual spearhead along with the 7pm show as it moves from a linear to a digital (streaming) future.

The country’s current political mood might also have played a part. Ryan Bridge is clearly right leaning or, at least, a classic libertarian. There is a touch of ‘non-woke’ Paul Henry about Bridge. The similarity between the two won’t have been lost on Newshub’s boss Sarah Bristow. Bristow had a long association with Henry as his producer here and in Australia when he had a stint with the Ten Network.

Bridge, like Henry, made inroads into TVNZ breakfast’s audience. He is a sharp interviewer not frightened to hold his ground with senior politicians. Bridge will have the very experienced executive producer, Claire Watson, in his corner. Watson has worked across news programming at TVNZ and Three, and Bridge was at his best when Watson was producing him on AM.

The decision to re-enter the realm of hard news has been driven by cost not strategy. If it had been the latter, it would have made sense to do it years three years ago. The outbreak of the Covid pandemic was an unprecedented window of opportunity as audiences sought out information ahead of entertainment. But Three’s management remained committed to The Project, a show that, given its production costs, had no viable long-term future unless TVNZ made a catastrophic mistake.

Ryan Bridge probably hasn’t given it much thought, but the hopes and dreams of his colleagues will be riding on him – he is their last hope. If his show fails, news and current affairs will never get another chance in the converted 7pm slot. The economics of free to air will be such that the only option is going to be a cheap imported reality show.