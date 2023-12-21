BEST BOOK

Lioness by Emily Perkins. I already banged on at length the other day when I named the Wellington writer’s novel about a Serious Fraud Office investigation into a rich Wellington family as not just the best novel of the year but the best book of any kind, for its artistic merit, its sheer pleasure, its relevance to our current political state of mind – Lioness is a novel about wealth, and I wrote, “What better kind of people to read about right now as New Zealand settles into a new era of right-wing government made up of and for landlords, business owners, and other representatives of the ruling class as examined so closely in the pages of Lioness?” I do have one thing to add about this wonderfully enjoyable book, though. I wrote that the theme of Lioness is money – the want of it, fear of losing it – but there is something else going on. Lioness is not any kind of leftist ugh-the-rich-suck tract. The over-riding sense that I got from reading Lioness is the joy of money. It likes money. It likes it a lot.

BEST BOOK APART FROM LIONESS BY EMILY PERKINS

Walking with Rocks, Dreaming with Rivers: My year in the Waikato by Richard von Sturmer. Gah! I completely forgot to include this gem, this marvel, this travel book like no other, when I named the 10 best books of nonfiction, in ReadingRoom last week – had I remembered, had a cat not eaten my memory, I would have named it the very best book of nonfiction of 2023. I hereby declare it now, and urge anyone who can read to find this book of beautiful, Zen-like meditations on small towns and one-horse settlements in the Waikato. I was honoured to be asked to write the Introduction. It concluded, “Walking With Rocks reads like a long epic poem, a panorama of things curious and curiouser, an unhurried imaginative survey of a land rich in history and endeavour. For all his travels, he remains perfectly still. He never draws attention to himself. He’s a quiet presence in the abandoned psychiatric hospital in Tokanui. He’s equally as respectful at a sacred lake. You picture him at riverbanks, in fields overgrown with weeds, walking the earth. ‘And then a number of yellowhammers appear, resembling sparrows dipped in pollen.’ You are there with him, captivated.”

BEST PUBLISHER

Moa Press. Penguin had a shocker, HarperCollins kept coming up with pretty decent hits, Allen & Unwin continued to rule, and the state-funded ivory towers of Te Herenga Waka University Press and Massey University Press alternated between sheer class (Pet by Catherine Chidgey, a new edition of The South Island of New Zealand From the Road by Robin Morrison) and inevitable averageness. But the newly created Moa Press, an imprint of Hachette, came out of the starting blocks with a hiss and a roar, publishing a range of novels from new authors such as The Bone Tree by Airana Ngarewa (nine weeks at number one on the Nielsen BookScan chart) and The Boy From London by Olivia Spooner (four weeks, and counting). Allen & Unwin are working hard to come up with commercial fiction that sells in very decent quantities, but haven’t quite got there yet; Moa Press got there in its very first year.

BEST MINISTER OF ARTS, CULTURE AND HERITAGE

No award.

BEST REVELATION OF AN ADULTEROUS AFFAIR BETWEEN TWO POETS EVEN THOUGH IT WAS LIKE OVER 40 YEARS AGO

Jan Kemp and Alistair Te Ariki Campbell. “I slip into his motel room, and we make love … Oh dear. A married man. It could not ever be.”

BEST BLOG

“Cycling week” by Ashleigh Young. The first thing I ever said to Ashleigh Young about her writing was years and years ago, when I remarked, “I love everything you write.” I still do, and turn with considerable delight to her regular dispatches of life on a bicycle. Much of it is set where she lives in Wellington; to read her slogging up hills is to think of all those scenes in After The Party of Robyn Malcolm slogging up hills on her bicycle. But my favourite of her blogs was at the beginning the year, when she described that curious state of existence and illusion known as Blenheim. She writes, “Cycled around Blenheim. I’ve always felt that this town has a strange atmosphere. Cycled into the New World car park, and it took me ages to find my way out again. In some ways Blenheim is like one big New World car park.”

BEST SHORT STORY

“His Mouth Is His Heart” by Breton Dukes, Landfall. The best short stories at ReadingRoom this year included “The Catastrophe of Swimming” by Tunmise Adebowale (winner of the Sargeson Prize for best short story, secondary schools division), “The Heart-Shaped Bed” by Joy Holley (from her book, Dream Girl), and “Work and Income Gothic” by Jack Remiel Cottrell (from the anthology Hiwa: Contemporary Māori Short Stories); and I loved “Shadow” by Emma Hislop in Metro (“The rest home always smelled of antiseptic and death and the television was always on.”)

But the best story of the year was by Breton Dukes in the latest issue of Landfall. I wanted to ask the journal for permission to republish it at ReadingRoom, but chickened out – I got into a snit with the author a few years ago, and he told me to go fuck myself and never darken his door again. Oh well! He really is an amazing writer of short fiction. “His Mouth Is His Heart” opens,

The car is on the road. Then it isn’t. And the energy within the skid flips the vehicle mid-air, landing it roof first into the harbour.

Air leaves noisily and already the car’s ceiling is a puddle. Upside down, Ian watches his wallet float past.

‘George?’

Ian looks. On the diagonal, also hanging like a bat, George is in his booster seat.

BEST REVIEW

Kelly Ana Morey on The Bone Tree by Airana Ngarewa, Aotearoa New Zealand Review of Books. Of course the year’s best reviews would have to include something from David Eggleton, who is always vivid, always alert, always up for it; he came up with the best line of the year in Landfall, on James K. Baxter: The selected poems edited by John Weir: “Baxter has gone from the status of a snow-covered holy mountain to a black sump in the ground, oozing a sulphurous toxic stench.”

Anna Rankin is always epic. The intro of her review in Metro of HomeGround: The Story of a Building That Changes Lives by Simon Wilson began with a narrowed lens that drew back into a wider view of the world, history, and economics: “Those of us who grew up in Tāmaki Makaurau generally have some relationship with or memory of the Auckland City Mission Te Tāpui Atawhai. Paused in Hobson St traffic on chilled Sunday evenings in the back seat of my parents’ car, I recall observing lines of people outside the sagging teal exterior of the Mission building, a 19th-century pub in a former life. The lines, literal breadlines, brought to my mind scenes largely derived from newspapers and television — the fall of the Soviet Union, New York City shelters and soup kitchens. Poverty, of all kinds, sits within a tension between enforced invisibility and plainly exposed humiliation, each corrosive for those suffering its effects.”

As a publisher of reviews, I took no greater pleasure this year than publishing Joanna Kidman take out a knife and stick it and stick and stick it into the thrashing rabid flesh of ‘A Bloody Difficult Subject’: Ruth Ross, Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the Making of History by Bain Attwood. Sample: “There was a point at which I lost patience because the arguments seem to descend into a flurry of intellectual posturing. Let me be clear – as academics we all do that to an extent, it’s practically a KPI. That’s academia for you. It’s still-life with pitchforks but you’ve got to read the room. Too many smacks and it looks like it’s being done for sport and in this respect, it’s not clear who the book is written for. One suspects it’s not intended to convince the doubters of Attwood’s arguments, nor introduce a wider reading public to Ruth Ross’s work but rather a search and destroy mission aimed at engaging a small coterie of like-minded historians. It reads as a love letter, or perhaps a dog whistle, to all the grumpy gladiators holding office in the academic branches of the History Wars.”

But the best review of the year was by Kelly Ana Morey of Airana Ngarewa’s smash hit novel The Bone Tree. She does not damn with faint praise. She just goes ahead and damns: “The plotting isn’t always subtle or complex. Action lagging a bit? Throw in an over-the-top car journey at breakneck speed that ends in a crash, or maybe a murder/suicide … Big things happen. Four people die, and yet none of those deaths is explored in any meaningful way by any of the surviving characters … The overwrought grief doesn’t ring true. This is what I mean by a certain lack of emotional intelligence.”

BEST LITERARY ESSAY

“What Do We Think about David Ballantyne?” by Jordan Tricklebank, in Huia 15. David Ballantyne! Forgotten author of the Great New Zealand Novel (Sydney Bridge Upside Down, 1968), lost genius, doomed alcoholic – and, hidden in plain sight, a Māori writer. He was white passing and only really ever thought of as a Pākehā author. But the long, patient, brilliant literary investigation by Jordan Tricklebank, within the pages of the latest Huia collection of Māori writing, brought Ballantyne back into view, belonging to both Ngāti Uenukukōpako and Ngāti Hinepare of Te Arawa. His novels were published before Witi Ihimaera and Hone Tuwhare. Does it follow, then, that he must be regarded as the first Māori author? Tricklebank holds the question to the light, and approaches it with care and intelligence. It was later republished online.

BEST PERSONAL ESSAY

“Empire Ants” by Joanna Cho. I have come to loathe the personal essay, that indulgent, boring, dried-flower-arrangement of various sensitivities and self-entitlements, but I must acknowledge there are masters of the form (Talia Marshall, Ashleigh Young, Danyl McLauchlan) and I was plain knocked-out by Joanna Cho’s memoir of teenage life on the roads of Auckland, as a passenger in her boyfriend’s 1994 Mazda Familia GT-X. Every sentence was alive, you could hear the beating of blood beneath the skin, see the dreams of romance on the isthmus: “Life was for living, and we knew of failure, of embarrassment, abandonment, and we knew how deep down the hole we could get and still we would claw our way back up into the light, even for just a peek, and you know, with each other there was no faking it, we didn’t have to pretend to be happy, we could be as ugly as we knew we were, carelessly so, and there were no patronising lectures or heartless platitudes, we listened and looked into each other’s eyes, and he could fix cars (wasn’t that hot?), and there was something so new and magical in that kind of creativity, like he perfectly combined imagination and intellect, and he did it with big, capable hands. But he made me worry too. I sellotaped my phone to my hand at night so the vibration would wake me if anything were to happen.”

BEST LITERARY FESTIVAL

Auckland Writers Festival. I wanted to go to the festival at Akaroa, I wanted to go to the festival in Queenstown, and I kind of wanted to go to the festival on Great Barrier Island, but I was happy to go to the Auckland Writers Festival, where I chaired an event with three authors, and generally had a great time enjoying the free and easy vibe of a festival between directors – Anne O’Brien left last year, and the new director was yet to be appointed. The absence of hierarchy made itself felt: the AWF felt like a democracy, a nice place to hang.

BEST PROFILE OF AN AUTHOR

Joanna Wane on Albert Wendt, Canvas. Everything Jo writes is worth reading: she really is all over her subjects, treats people with respect, pays close attention. Her portrait of novelist Albert Wendt, at 84, was a joy to read, sensitive and honest. She wrote, “In truth, crippling anxiety and waves of depression have dogged Wendt since his youth. For a man of his status and generation, he’s remarkably candid about the toll that’s taken on him … A few years ago, the nightmares got so bad he’d wake up screaming.”

BEST PROFILE OF A KIND OF AUTHOR

Bob Harvey on Ken Ring, Metro. Yes, that Ken Ring, weather catastrophist, alternative factster, the man in the fucking Moon – but Sir Bob’s profile was so kind and gentle and charming. He wrote of visiting Ring, “I study my brand-new 2023 New Zealand Weather Almanac. Although Ring is hampered by his stroke, he fought back and adjusted his speech patterns so he could dictate his books using voice-activated technology. (He does a remarkable Australian accent which seems to work particularly well with the Dragon speech recognition software.) With this help, he was able to deliver a resoundingly large 340-page manual on New Zealand weather this year. It includes a daily earthquake diary and detailed weather predictions based on Ring’s interpretations of the moon and sun cycles. The solar cycle averages between 11 and 12 years. The moon cycles are around 17 to 19 years — Ring uses them to develop predictions for the gardening guide; if you wanted to take things further, you could probably consult them for when to trim your beard. In Ring’s book, very many of the daily forces affecting humans are caused and overseen by the moon and its phases…” Yeah. Nutter.

BEST FAREWELL TO THE DEAD

Renée Gertrude Taylor (née Jones; July 19, 1929 – December 11, 2023). There were lovely tributes at last week’s funeral to Renée. Even the greatest praise was an understatement. She was special, a dear friend. I loved her and will miss her emails, her support, her mind. Between the lockdowns of 2020, I travelled to her home in Otaki and interviewed her for two fascinating hours. The things she said, the way she said them…She remarked that her greatest literary achievement was her 1985 play Wednesday to Come. “I love good dialogue. I’ll go over it and over it to get it right. There are lines in there which are just right.” Yes, she agreed, she thought she also got it exactly right in an intensely sad scene in her memoir These Two Hands, when she describes the moment she picked up her suitcase and left her husband for a woman on May 30, 1981,

She: There’s food in the fridge.

He nods.

She: I have to go.

He nods.

She: It’s not your fault.

He nods. He doesn’t believe her….He looks to where a younger, second woman is standing in the doorway, and says: You’ve won.

The second woman says: It’s not a contest.

She pushes the clothes down in the suitcase and forces the lid shut.

He: Can I come and see you?

She: Ring me. The number’s by the phone.

BEST FAREWELL TO THE LIVING

Kim Hill, November 25. With every new book I wrote I would rehearse the long, sparkling conversations I would have if only Kim Hill invited me onto her programme. Every author surely dared to think the same, cherished the same ambition; she was the best company you could hope for. Diana Wichtel wrote in Canvas about what it was like to interview her: “She was a bit suspicious. She knows how the game can go. ‘Schmooze, schmooze, schmooze and then stick the knife in,’ she mused, eyes narrowed.” O empty Saturdays, now Kim Hill-less; her final Radio New Zealand show was so lovely, a kind of masterpiece. Farewell to That Voice, farewell to her knife; farewell to the smartest person in the rooms of New Zealand literature.