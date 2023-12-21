Opinion: There is an international acceptance that the only practical pathway to achieve zero carbon emissions is a shift from fossil fuels to natural solutions and renewable technologies. This will also require a shift in equipping and educating people so that we have a workforce with the necessary expertise.

The New Zealand Government has recently signed a pledge to triple renewable energy and double energy efficiency by 2050. Failing to switch from fossil fuels to renewables is projected to cause one billion climate-caused deaths over the coming century and is expected to affect four generations globally.