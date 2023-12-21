Te Whatu Ora Southern is taking “more responsibility” by hiring midwives for an isolated Southland town that has been labouring without a vital health service.

Maternity advocates say appointing midwives in the hard-to-staff area of Northern Southland could be a vital “first step” towards the reopening of a maternity centre.

The health agency has recruited a case-load midwife and is looking for a second for the Lumsden and Te Anau areas.

A case-load midwife is employed by Te Whatu Ora and a lead maternity carer (LMC) is regarded as self-employed.

Newsroom understands an experienced midwife, who used to work in the area and lives near Lumsden an hour from Te Anau, has accepted one of the positions and will start on January 1.

Te Anau’s last midwife, Jo Johns, who worked as an LMC, closed her practice 18 months ago after operating with limited back-up and a “relentless” and “unsustainable” workload.

Most women and babies in Te Anau and the surrounding area have since been cared for by midwives in Winton, more than 120km away.

Southern District Health board told Newsroom at the time Johns shut up shop that the Winton midwives were “perfectly positioned” to provide maternity care for Te Anau.

Although grateful to the Winton LMCs who have been covering Te Anau, Te Whatu Ora Southern midwifery director Karen Ferraccioli says the agency is aware there is limited capacity.

“Hence the establishment of a case-load team to support the local community,” Ferraccioli says.

Ongoing concerns

Midwife and long-time maternity advocate for Northern Southland Nicky Pealing says the local community is anxious to know the details.

Since Te Whatu Ora announced at a community meeting five months ago that Winton midwives would stop servicing Te Anau and the surrounding area, there has been no further word on developments.

She has been contacted by four women who need a midwife and have heard speculation that more midwives are due to start, which will be great, Pealing says.

But women need clarity and certainty.

She is worried about the effect on women and babies if one of the new midwives is not Te Anau-based.

“I don’t know how it is going to work. If the other midwife lives in Invercargill we are going to be in trouble,” says Pealing.

With annual births of between 50 and 60 in the Te Anau area, “it’s going to be very hard to sustain that with just the two of them”, she says.

Pealing says the closure of the Lumsden Maternity Centre in 2019 left women little choice but to travel for hours in labour, at the risk of stress.

The Lumsden centre, closed despite strong local opposition, had given women the choice of not having to go too far from home.

If labour was interrupted, they could be monitored there and kept comfortable until it restarted, she says.

Southland Hospital in Invercargill, 150km from Te Anau, is often under pressure so if not in active labour women might be sent home and at other times could be diverted to Dunedin Hospital to give birth, says Pealing.

Lived experience

Laura Koot, who runs an agri-tourism venture near Kingston, is an advocate of improved maternity services for the community in which she grew up.

She was on the Northern Southland Medical Trust that operated the Lumsden Maternity Centre and is chaired by her father, John Douglas.

After a difficult first birth Laura Koot is pleased to see Te Whatu Ora is recruiting midwives in the south. Photo: Supplied

With 20-month-old daughter Isla and due to have a second child in January, Koot knows personally the challenges of maternity care when you live rurally.

She had planned to have Isla at the Winton Maternity Centre 90 minutes south of Kingston but was unaware her Frankton-based midwife didn’t often range that far, or even further to the nearest major hospital in Invercargill.

She had ruled out going to Lake District Hospital at Frankton, 45 minutes north of Kingston, because she would then have had a three-and-a-half-hour drive to Dunedin if medical intervention was required, as opposed to an hour-shorter drive to Invercargill.

As it turned out Koot did need elevated care after her waters didn’t break properly.

“Nearly 24 hours after my waters had broken Southland Hospital said, ‘We can’t take you because we have no staff to induce you or to support you,’” she says.

In such circumstances women are sent to Dunedin Hospital 200km away.

But rather than drive that distance while in labour, Koot convinced Southland Hospital to relent.

“I kind of forced my way in and just didn’t leave. But not every mum is like me,” she says.

“Most will do as they are told but I am glad I didn’t as it turned out I needed quite a lot of intervention. Although I was labouring my baby wasn’t in the right position.”

Not fit-for-purpose

Koot says Te Whatu Ora funding midwives in Northern Southland is “a good move”.

“It’s by no means enough but it is a step in the right direction.”

The Northern Southland Medical Trust has been advocating for a boost in maternity services to the area since the Lumsden centre closed.

A Te Whatu Ora-run maternal and child hub at Lumsden that took the centre’s place is not a fit-for-purpose model and is underused says Koot.

Although it directs mothers to the right resources, it lacks services such as a dedicated midwife, lactation advice and antenatal classes.

After Isla’s difficult arrival, mother and baby had a two-day stay at the Winton Birthing Centre that left Koot feeling “rested, confident, calm and happy”.

“They know what they are doing, they know how to make a new mum comfortable and sometimes when you are a bit fragile you just need that extra care.”

At an under-resourced hospital, in contrast, “if there is no medical reason, they want that bed back pretty quickly”.

Endorsement of Te Whatu Ora Southern’s hiring moves has also come from College of Midwives head Alison Eddy, who says the agency has “recognised the need to take more responsibility and put in more-permanent solutions”.

Alison Eddy says primary birthing units, one of which was closed in Lumsden in 2019, are essential for sustaining midwife practice. Photo: Supplied

If the midwife recruits are “well supported” through their employment by Te Whatu Ora and the result is a secure service then “that’s great”, Eddy says.

“It’s about making sure those workers are supported to work together and with all the other services you need around transport and transfer for maternity.”

It’s a challenging part of the country for such service provision.

“It has a very spread-out population and there are the issues of weather, roads and access to services that come with living so far south,” she says.

Johns’ experience showed the midwife funding model “just doesn’t stack up for maintenance of a sustainable work-life balance or a viable income in places like Te Anau”, says Eddy.

Primary birthing units in rural areas serve communities and sustain midwifery practice, she says.

“They can provide a place to give birth and stay or to be in transit if you are needing to transfer to a base hospital.

“And they can provide a recruitment tool to bring midwives to a community or to maintain them.

“So I think they are essential infrastructure.

“What we are seeing when you close facilities such as Lumsden’s is it’s very hard to recruit midwives to the region. It’s a chicken and egg thing,” says Eddy.

Hope revived

John Douglas, chair of the Northern Southland Medical Trust, says they want to see the reopening of the Lumsden centre for post-natal stays. But the ultimate goal is to reinstate it as a primary birthing unit.

Even the initial aim will take a strong business case.

“We are in the process of collecting all the data around births in Northern Southland and in the new year the trust plans to send out a questionnaire to families in the area to find out their maternity needs.”

That will establish where the gaps are.

Getting a fully qualified midwife is an “amazing first step and that has been achieved”, he says.

Joseph Mooney, the local National Party MP, says his understanding is the trust and Te Whatu Ora are in discussions about the Lumsden Maternity Unit reopening for post-natal stays.

“From what I understand staff will be the biggest challenge.”

That is a national issue, Mooney says.

“We are looking closely at that.”

Meanwhile the employment of midwives for Te Anau and the surrounding area is good news, he says.

“The Te Anau population is obviously growing so that’s really good, and it is a long way away from any base hospital,” says Mooney.

National Party politicians were vocal when in opposition about reopening the Lumsden Maternity Centre.

But Mooney says no one has been talking about reopening it as a birthing unit in the past two years.

Any change needed to be “guided by the community” and by the trust and the discussions they are having with Te Whatu Ora.

A case will be put forward “if and when appropriate to the new minister”.

Recruitment continues

Te Whatu Ora’s Ferraccioli says one midwife has been appointed and will start in the new year providing support in hubs in Te Anau and Lumsden and the agency is continuing to attempt to fill a second position.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the concerns of the community and while we work through our recruitment process our advice for pregnant people is to go to their GP practices for initial bloods and scans to prevent delay in care,” she says.

Ferraccioli says the maternal and child hubs in Lumsden and Te Anau are there to provide midwifery support in those areas.

Te Whatu Southern does not have plans to change the present hub arrangement, she says, although it is continuing to engage with the trust.

