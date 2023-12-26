“Haumi ē, hui ē, tāiki ē!”

Graham Tipene’s call is met with a furied answer of thunder, crashing surf and birdsong.

Standing beneath his latest work under a bridge in downtown Auckland, the artist can’t help but smile at the little magic trick.

It’s a call and response embedded in Waimahara, his latest installation – an interactive ode to the river that once flowed down the land now known as Myers Park.

Waimahara means a remembering of water. The piece is in memoriam to the river that still flows somewhere beneath our feet, now confined to the tight tunnels of man-made stormwater infrastructure.

From a spring near the top of the Karangahape Road ridge it flows down to the sea under one of the busiest stretches of commerce and life in the country – Queen Street.

And as the city centre lurches out of the quiet pandemic years and the Midtown Regeneration Project trundles on in a long game to breathe new life into New Zealand’s liveliest quarter, that river is playing a central role.

Te Wai Horotiu – the river so-named for Horotiu, its taniwha guardian – is the central catchment point for the valley bordered roughly by Karangahape Road, Albert Street and Symonds Street.

In a post-January flood Auckland, making sure water has somewhere to go has shot up the list of priorities.

Like in days of old, the flood saw all the water from the ridges surrounding Myers Park weave together into a powerful force, filling the bottom of the park like a bathtub.

An old flood wall kept it from spilling over into Aotea Square, but renovations that came in simultaneously with Tipene’s work are hoped to make the same something of a reservoir in future weather events.

New drainage concealed under a boardwalk gives the park capacity to hold onto an Olympic-sized swimming pool of water and channel it into the stormwater system.

New drainage and boardwalks at the north end of Myers Park. Photo: Matthew Scott

It’s the next step in the city’s fractious relationship with the natural environment it was built on top of – a natural environment that this year’s flooding showed is still very much there.

The planting of 24 native trees and a wetland garden in this corridor between the skyscrapers is perhaps a step towards something more akin to a symbiosis between the land and the city.

The park was a gift to the city from former mayor Sir Arthur Myers some 110 years ago, as part of a scheme to beautify the city.

But in the years since, the palm-lined promenade of Myers Park has earned itself a spurious reputation as somewhere to avoid at night.

Waitematā Local Board launched a plan back in 2012 to rehabilitate the image of the park as a safe place to be, as well as enhance its built form and design.

Board chair Genevieve Sage said the underpass renovation was the latest step.

She said making the underpass accessible and welcoming would increase the flow of people through the park at all times of day. And with more eyes comes an easier-won sense of safety.

“I am delighted to see the northern end of this precious park enhanced with new planting and infrastructure, helping limit the potential impacts of heavy rain,” Sage said. “The improvements will also help make the park feel safer and more vibrant.”

The installation is part of a $130 million dollar plan to revitalise Auckland’s midtown in advance of the opening of the City Rail Link and attract private sector investment.

In many ways, this part of the city is poised on the precipice of change. Te Wai Horotiu station will open soon just a stone’s throw from the Myers Park underpass, and is expected to be the busiest transport hub in the country.

Auckland Council head of city centre programmes Jenny Larking said the plan was to connect Karangahape Road and Aotea Square with a safe, accessible and attractive pedestrian route.

“What we’ve taken is quite an uninviting and desolate car parking space and turned it into something to really celebrate Auckland’s culture, bringing its identity and really looking after the wellbeing of the people that live here, that come and visit here,” she said.

“So as part of our work that we’re doing in Midtown, where we are delivering word-class infrastructure, infrastructure for growth, part of our work is also delivering spaces that enhance the quality of life for people here.”

The artwork will join others designed by Graham Tipene (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Manu) which will be visible in the new station by Aotea Square.

But Waimahara itself is unique.

From March of next year, the piece will react to the singing of two specially composed waiata and respond with an audio and light experience.

Hayley Wolters, public art manager at Auckland Council, said no two passes will be the same.

“Early next year, when we have installed the speakers and a microphone on site, Waimahara will become interactive,” she said.

“At that point, you will be able to learn one of two waiata and sing it in the park. With accurate rhythm and pitch, your singing will trigger another dimension of audio and light response.”

The songs themselves, written by Moeahi Kerehoma, Tarumai-i-Tawhiti Kerehoma-Hoani and Tuirina Wehi, extol the need for a water-sustainable consciousness and speak of the vital link between water and human life.

Waimahara by night. Photo: David St George

In downtown Tāmaki Makaurau that relationship once looked very different, with food and sustenance derived from the stream that must have seemed unassailable.

Tipene’s work depicts tūna (longfin eels) in nets, while Ngai Tai ki Tāmaki artist Tessa Harris’ neighbouring contribution features flounder leading up a staircase to Mayoral Drive.

Harris said her work was in tribute to the abundance the stream once gave local people.

But while the Te Wai Horotiu stream has been paved over, and the sound of its subterranean trickling over rocks overwhelmed by the thump of ceaseless traffic over Mayoral Drive, it remains important to the city.

If last January taught Auckland anything, it’s that having somewhere for water to go is always going to be important – and maybe just for that reason, Te Wai Horotiu will never fade completely.