The words that came out of Grant Robertson’s mouth when Labour leader Chris Hipkins tested positive for Covid two weeks out from the election were “definitely unprintable”.

“.. In a series of years where shit happened, shit happened again,” Robertson told Newsroom.

The interview is in his new office on the third floor of Parliament building, which is home to the Opposition.

He has one painting on his wall, which he co-owns with his colleague Megan Woods, and all the rest are still in boxes waiting to be unpacked. He says there are too many for the size of the office, but he can’t take them home because there’s no room there either.

The clock in the corner is running an hour slow and Robertson kicks his shoes off as the interview begins.

This is a man who suddenly has a lot more time on his hands.

There were many things that went wrong for the last government that led to Labour being thrust back into opposition after just two terms, and Robertson says identifying those things and rebuilding them will be key to success in 2026.

Losing both the Wellington Central and Rongotai seats, along with several safe Labour seats in Auckland and six of the seven Māori seats, paints a narrative of where the work needs to be done.

“You can see with both Rongotai and Wellington Central the Green Party support that was evident when Tory Whanau was elected as Mayor flowed on.

“There was equally a wave of sorts in Auckland, it was a different wave to Wellington … those MPs were taken out in a distinctive move, and even the National Party will tell you they didn’t expect to win those seats either.”

The Covid hangover, cost-of-living crisis and crime-related issues all culminated in a mood for change in Auckland, Robertson says.

In the Māori seats it was the effects of a strategic vote where Te Pāti Māori campaigned hard for the electorates it won and voters gave Labour their party vote to get two MPs for the price of one.

“When you think about all those different forces, we’ve now got to sift back through and say, what does Labour 2026 look like to be able to bring our coalition of people back together to put us back into government, and that’s obviously what Chris Hipkins has put as a priority for us.”

In Wellington, Robertson says he doesn’t “believe there was anything more Ibrahim [Omer] or Fleur [Fitzsimons] could have done”.

Omer won the candidacy for Robertson’s old seat after he made the decision to step down ahead of the 2023 election, while Fitzsimons stood in the safe Rongotai seat left vacant by Paul Eagle. Both lost the seats at the election.

Robertson told Newsroom he was “desperately sad for Ibrahim” who he believes would have been an exceptional local MP.

Labour losing his seat of 15 years was by far and away the biggest shock for Robertson on election night.

“I remember I was driving out to Lower Hutt, well Alf was, and I was in the car, and it was just after 7pm and I was refreshing, and I saw the first few booths from Wellington Central come in and just went ohhhhh.

“By the time I got out of the car and walking in at about 7.30pm I was like, I think we’ve lost.”

Robertson says he backed himself to win the seat if he had stood again but he made a decision between that, and minister of finance and the latter won out.

“It was the right decision for me for lots of different reasons, but the finance role for me won, and you’ve got to run as if you’re going to win it, and I didn’t want to put myself in the position of being finance minister again and still not really being able to hold it all.”

Deciding not to contest the seat was a “strong wrench”, as was packing up his electorate office after the election.

“That was almost a bigger wrench than coming over from the Beehive in the sense I’d had that [role] the whole 15 years I’d been an MP.”

Now that Labour is in Opposition, Robertson could have called time, with no seat to prompt a by-election, but for the meantime he’s sticking around.

“I’m going to take this in six monthly blocks and make my calls then.”

Robertson is spending his time coaching and mentoring those MPs who haven’t been in Opposition before about what it takes to get through.

He still has the shadow finance role to keep him busy but has also found time for reflection.

“The emotion is a real mixed-up thing of sadness, because here we sit with bits and pieces of the programme being pulled apart, so it’s hard not to be sad about that whilst also being proud of what we did do.”

Robertson says he and his former ministerial colleagues never could have imagined the problems and disasters that came their way in government, from the Covid pandemic to natural disasters and the cost-of-living crisis.

“I don’t feel ripped off, you just have to deal with the cards you’re dealt … it’s just life and what comes in front of you, and you just deal with it.”