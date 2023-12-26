Manukura in Palmerston North doesn’t have its own rugby field, yet it boasts the best secondary school girls’ rugby team in New Zealand.

The team have won the National Top Four First XV and Condor Sevens championships, successfully defending both titles in 2023. Manukura also won the touch nationals earlier this month.

Manukura attended the Sanix world youth rugby tournament in Japan in April. Only one of the dozen girls in the squad was from Palmerston North; Manukura doesn’t have boarding facilities.

For 17 years, Manukura has resided on a temporary site at the old Massey Teachers’ College in Hokowhitu. The roll is only 191 but with a burgeoning waiting list and new buildings worth $30 million set to open in 2024, expansion to 300 is likely.

Girls rugby at Manukura only started in 2015 with a ten-aside team. The inaugural coach was Black Fern Janna Vaughan.

Fellow Black Fern Kristina Sue, a Sky Sport comments person, replaced Vaughan in 2017, and Manukura made their first national Top Four the following year. The school counts Black Ferns Kaipo Olsen-Baker and Charmaine Smith, and Australian international Carys Dallinger, as international rugby alumni.

More impressively Manukura wāhine are bucking the trend of underachievement in Māori education.

Adrienne Ashby from the 2017 team recently became the first doctor out of Manukura.

Tyler Maniapoto and Adrienne Ashby graduate from Otago. Photo: Supplied

Lucy Brown has graduated from Massey University with a bachelor of health science. She plays halfback for the Manawatū Cyclones.

Bella Rawiri of the Otago Spirit has a science degree. Tylah Maniapoto from the inaugural 2015 team graduated with a bachelor of pharmacy with honours from Otago. Her younger sister Jayda was the 2023 captain and recently made the New Zealand U18s Sevens team.

Elinor-Plum King (Manawatū Cyclones) was the skipper in 2021. She studies physics at Massey University.

How have such results been achieved in less than a decade?

“It’s massive to have pathways, to show our young wāhine where we can go from here,” Sue says.

“Sport is just the vehicle used to create a safe, enjoyable learning environment where girls can learn to express themselves, question and challenge norms, develop good habits, and empower themselves to develop confidence and a sense of belonging.”

Maia Davis in full flight for Manukura. Photo: Supplied

Manukura has a “special character school” designation that allows it to teach the New Zealand curriculum, but pursue its own aims, purposes, and objectives to reflect its own particular values.

The school is built around “academic excellence,” “cultural commitment” and “high performance sport.” While non-Māori are eligible to apply, preference is given to young athletic Māori. Principles of tikanga are strongly applied and Te Reo Māori is compulsory in Year 9.

A typical day runs differently at Manukura. Students arrive at 7.45 am and do 90 minutes of conditioning before a shower and breakfast. Crucially, the kai has no sugary drinks and processed foods.

A daily briefing is followed by three 50-minute study blocks and a quick lunch break before a fourth study block. The last period of the day is dedicated to sports and cultural sessions.

Students in the rugby programme are given individual performance plans based on age and ability designed to expand their technical, tactical, mental, physical and personal leadership. While this isn’t uncommon at leading boys’ schools, it’s vastly different from what Sue experienced in eight years at Whanganui High School.

Though she enjoyed her time in the state system, it wasn’t as “student-focused” and “pastoral” as Manukura. She described Manukura founders Nathan Durie and leading netball coach Yvette McCausland-Durie as “visionary” and “altruistic.” (They are now in Auckland reopening Māori boys boarding school St Stephens – or Tīpene).

“Every successful programme has its champions and resources that support them. My delivery in coaching is due to being guided by two of the best educators in the country,” Sue says.

“Rhiarna Ferris and I came as a package. We met in the gym. She was a strength and conditioning coach who’d come to sevens from a netball background. She’s an exceptional forwards coach and a great educator.”

Sue, left, with conditioning coach Rhiarna Ferris. Photo: Supplied

With no boarding facilities, it’s common for students to bus the best part of an hour from Otaki and Levin just to get to school. It’s not unusual either for other student families or even teachers to host students from all over the country. This builds an unmistakable bond.

For two years Sue has lived with student Anyis Drossaerts-Lake. What happens if Anyis trains poorly or underachieves at school?

“It’s not a mainstream thing, but at the end of the day we’re still professional and they’re kids and we talk those things through,” Sue says.

“One of the biggest differences is the way we address discipline. In the state system, misbehaving is like getting a red card, detention, suspension, punitive. We take a more restorative approach, have some kai, talk about it, go home for the weekend and bring your whānau back to apologise to the whole school. It’s a Māori way of doing things that’s a little different, but in my experience, it works.”

Black Fern Olsen-Baker made the New Zealand U15 basketball team while living in Gisborne, but quit when she was cut. She said attending Manukura, where she played for the Manawatū Cyclones at school, was the best decision she ever made.

“If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you,” Sue says.

“Our senior leadership group drives a lot of what we do. It’s always flattering when I receive feedback at tournaments about how our girls thanked the ref, took dishes up after dinner, and cleaned the dressing room. Sometimes our girls are frustrated that others don’t do that.”

Manukura after winning the national Condor Sevens. Photo: Supplied

Manukura had reason for frustration when they were beaten by their strongest rival, St Mary’s College (Wellington), less than a month before the Hurricanes Regional final this year. Hours of video revision and an overhaul of the game plan changed the outcome second time around.

Manukura was held to a 19-19 draw in the 2022 National Top Four Final by Christchurch Girls’ High School. This season they trounced the most successful team in the history of the competition, Hamilton Girls’ High School, 31-0 in the final. Hamilton has a roll of over 1700.

“That was really satisfying,” says Sue. “I think you learn the most from your losses. Nathan and Yvette are leaving Manukura to restart St Stephen’s, and while this is a big loss, we can take away lessons from them to ensure our Manukura tikanga remains firm.”