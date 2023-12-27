Comment: This month, on a Saturday night, I went to bed for comfort, but it turned out to be a nightmare. The night embraced me with high fever, and maddening headache. I did not invite it, but it visited me by force against my will.

The fever broke my defensive mechanism and made me powerless. I had no power to push it back, so I gave up. What else could I do? Every little move in my head, neck, or even eyes were like pushing against sharp knives.

Surprisingly, I was calm, no panic, and in peace. I wanted to move high above from the pain, to see the disarray on the ground.

Soon, my mind took over, and took me to trains of thoughts about life and reality. It was a long sleepless night with a long train of thoughts.

I would like to share a few thoughts I had in the light of my new year wishes.

1/ I wish to be remembered as a good human

This thought visited me for the first time that night. It quietly asked me, “Farid! How would you like to be remembered by people after your death?”

I thought very calmly, and I acknowledged this wise question. It was not a scary question to me at all. I am going to die one day and that is the bitter truth, but I never thought seriously before about people around me.

Do they think I am a monster, or do they think I am a loving person?

Did I get feedback? The thought invited me to a light that I must try to be a good human, a positive contributor, and a real friend to any or every human.

I don’t want people to say after my death, “What a relief! A terrible one is gone!” It will be hurtful and humiliating for my soul.

No, I want to be the opposite, and I shall start from tomorrow. I am happy that thought was a motivation for me because it motivated me so much to try to be the best person.

Whether you, or I or anyone else, if we all promise to be good, the world will be a happy place, and we will lose nothing.

2/ I wish to leave this world without guilt

When do I feel guilty? I feel guilty when my neutral judge inside me, tells me, “You did wrong Ahmed.” This judge does not need any court, evidence, or witnesses yet it is very straight in fairness.

Even if I can hide it from people, or from my victims, I know I will face it, and it does not show any favouritism. If there is slightest possibility of wrong from my part, I feel guilty, and I seek forgiveness for my peace in heart.

For a peaceful heart, two things I value most, and one is to keep the heart free from wrong, and another is a habit of seeking forgiveness. External issues can be bigger threats against peace of mind, but inner correction, inner flexibility, and inner purity are the main foundation for peace of heart.

I want that heart to be gifted to me permanently because when I cannot control chaos from outside, at least I can use my inner mechanism to be at peace.

I think we all need a peaceful world without forgetting that we must be in peace at first. A peaceful heart can radiate peace around, but a turmoiled heart can radiate anger, rage, hatred, and violence.

So, the good thought reminded me sharply that I must harm no one even if I am harmed. I do not want to suffer from guilt by making others suffer. If we have the same wish – that we won’t harm anyone – wouldn’t this world be more peaceful?

3/ I wish to love New Zealand forever

My collapsed state brought to mind the pictures of my tough days in New Zealand. I was sobbing and wetting my pillow.

This country opened its heart for me and accommodated me. 0n December 23, 1988, two days before Christmas, I arrived in Auckland Airport with a handbag, and one thousand US dollars, without knowing anyone.

When I was thinking where I would stay, I got connected with a Samoan family – parents and two lovely kids.

The man asked me, “do you know anyone? do you have any family? Do you have any friends? Do you have any number to call?”

I had one easy and simple answer, “No.”

No sooner, he grabbed my hand, pulled me towards his family van, and took me to his home and said: “This is your home brother!”

What made him so loving towards me? I think it is his and his family’s big kind hearts. He said that he saw something on my face that he could not resist.

My wish is to be loyal, thankful, grateful, loving, and patriotic forever. Imagine! If we all love New Zealand, will it cost us anything? But it will make New Zealand a champion in love and compassion.

4/ I wish New Zealand to be safe for everyone

I lost my dear wife on March 15, 2019, in the mosque shooting in Christchurch.

I feel the terrible loss, horrible pain, and I do not wish any Kiwi to suffer as I did. To make New Zealand safe for everyone, we need to work on our hearts, and I offer my one.

When we can join our hearts in love (free from anger, hatred, prejudice) and compassion, then we give protection to one another as a duty. We make our future, and our future depends on our hearts and actions. It may seem like hard work, but hard work only brings longer-lasting happiness.

5/ I wish for all New Zealanders, peace

I wish them a safe, enjoyable holiday time and a happy brilliant 2024.

New Zealand is in my thoughts whether I am sick or well!