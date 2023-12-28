It wasn’t in the public interest to fully investigate whether “spotter” boats herded dolphins away from super-fast catamarans, the Department of Conservation decided.

That’s despite corroborating evidence, and the fact using vessels to herd or harass dolphins is an offence under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

The SailGP event at Whakaraupō/Lyttelton Harbour in March last year was hailed as a commercial success for nearby Christchurch, after the city’s economic development arm agreed to spend millions, in dollars and in-kind, to host the event in 2023 and 2025.

It was also marred by controversy, after the race controller ignored multiple directions to halt the final race, despite nationally vulnerable Upokohue/Hector’s dolphins being deemed too close to continue.

This was, according to people in the race control room, a breach of the event’s marine mammal management plan. No dolphins were harmed.

The department (DoC) investigated, but the probe fell apart after SailGP refused to provide GPS positioning data for its fast-moving, F50 boats.

Now, Newsroom can reveal details of a second investigation. This comes after news the race will return to Lyttelton in March this year, after Auckland was dropped as the venue.

A memo written by DoC national compliance team investigator Marlous Heijs, written in June last year and released under the Official Information Act, says an expert marine mammal observer, employed for the SailGP race in March, emailed a DoC ranger with her concerns the following month.

They were: “Concerns about how SailGP/the observer boats were allowed to behave around the Hector’s dolphins, without a permit to harass marine mammals, or being explicit about using this strategy to deter dolphins in their MMP.”

Heijs’ report said the complainant was generally impressed with the observer team, and believed they had animal welfare in mind. She also didn’t think the event would have long-term effects on the Upokohue/Hector’s dolphin population.

However, she believed “if harassment will be used to deter dolphins from the race area, it should be explicit, consulted on (including on ways to minimise harm, like having trained vessel operators), and permitted”.

The observer provided a formal statement to DoC in May, revealing a clash between SailGP’s “industry leading” management plan and instructions given to observers.

Consultants Enviser authored the race’s marine mammal observer training presentation, which stated boat “transects” were to “attract any undetected groups” and “potentially lead away from inner zones”.

(SailGP’s race area was broken into four zones, with zone one at the outer edge, and zone four being the racecourse.)

According to the complainant, whose name was redacted, the training facilitator told observers the plan was to attract dolphins to the spotter boats, and lead them away from the racecourse. “This implied intention to change dolphin behaviour,” she told DoC.

Radio communications and WhatsApp messages during the event referred, frequently, to using boats to herd dolphins, or encourage them away from racing.

The complainant said: “The above points are contrary to what was outlined in the MMMP [marine mammal management plan], which did not include manipulation of natural behaviour of dolphins as part of the protection plan.

“The intention of the plan was to track dolphins and for F50s to come off their foils if dolphins entered zone four. There was no mention of deterring dolphins from entering zone four.”

(The racecourse boundary was moved for the final race, making it more difficult for observers who were trained to look at specific landmarks in relation to the course’s original position.)

Two nationally vulnerable Upokohue/Hector’s dolphins (not the ones pictured) were tracked while moving towards the SailGP race area on March 19, 2023. Photo: Supplied

Heijs was conflicted about pursuing enforcement action.

The investigator wrote in her report that under the Marine Mammal Protection Act “every person commits an offence against this act who uses any vehicle, vessel, aircraft, or hovercraft to herd or harass any marine mammal”.

However, using spotter boats to herd or contain dolphins would avoid a collision with the F50 catamarans, capable of speeds up to 100kmh on their “extremely sharp foils”; a strike that would almost certainly prove fatal to the animal.

“This makes the actions of the spotter boats and their skippers consistent with the conservation and protection purposes of the MMPA.” (It’s worth noting the harbour is part of Horomaka/Banks Peninsula Marine Mammal Sanctuary.)

Only one person complained about boat behaviour during the event, Heijs noted, and while the behaviour took place in public view no members of the public came forward with concerns.

“There were DoC staff present in the control room, on the water and a DoC employee on the spotter program. None of these staff observed any behaviour that warranted intervention.”

(Newsroom understands other people attending the race also had concerns about the boats’ behaviour but didn’t come forward, suggesting an absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.)

Heijs said a full investigation would require interviews to be conducted with dozens of key personnel, overseas-based SailGP staff, people on support vessels, unofficial observers, and members of the public, once identified. Media footage would have to be analysed.

“Formal legal advice was sought prior to commencing a full investigation, given the amount of time and resources that would be required to launch a full investigation,” the investigation report said.

Relevant factors in DoC’s prosecution policy included: resources available to DoC relative to the public interest; and purpose of the legislation which DoC is seeking to enforce. At a meeting, in June last year, between investigators and the national compliance manager, it was asked whether DoC could meet the solicitor general guidelines to take enforcement action – “namely the public interest test”.

(The Solicitor General’s guidelines state: “It is not the rule that all offences for which there is sufficient evidence must be prosecuted.”)

Based on legal advice, the national compliance team meeting, and DoC’s enforcement and prosecution policies, Heijs said “all parties agreed it is not in the public interest to pursue a full investigation”, and “it would be more effective to dedicate resources towards other outcomes”.

“Ultimately, no matter how extensive the investigation, it would not change our ability to meet the public interest test, and thus we would not be taking enforcement action.

“There are many effective tools DOC can use outside of compliance/enforcement to address the events that occurred during the SailGP Lyttelton regatta, and ensure the conservation and protection of Hector’s dolphins for future events.”

Changes being considered

As DoC told Newsroom in December, the department is now considering whether changes to increase protection for marine mammals during large events would be “feasible and effective”.

Heijs recommended DoC have more involvement in the planning for upcoming SailGP events, to ensure those involved “have better knowledge of the act and regulations”.

Also, the department should seek advice from its national compliance team “to ensure event planning complies with all legislation and there is no scenario in which the plan can accidentally allow for offending”.

What would also help is an “enhanced and immediate compliance response” – “including issues being dealt with before participants disperse or leave New Zealand”.

A day after Heijs’ memo was filed, DoC’s national compliance manager John Wallwork wrote an email stating he supported her recommendation not to proceed with a prosecution, given enforcement action must be proportionate and reasonable.

“Prosecution resources are not limitless, and I agree that it is not in the public interest to pursue a full investigation.”

Asked to comment on the decision to close the investigation, Andy Thompson, DoC’s Mahaanui operations manager, said spotter boats were an effective part of the management plan, given they were travelling slowly and were there to protect Upokohue/Hector’s dolphins.

“We have advocated for more of them to be used during next year’s event.

“However, we want to ensure they act in a way that is in line with the relevant legislation.

“We are discussing with organisers the expected behaviour of spotter boats during the event and ways to ensure skippers are aware of their responsibilities.”

Genevieve Robinson, deputy chair of Māui and Hector’s Dolphin Defenders and a Canterbury regional councillor, notes DoC didn’t interview any observers other than the complainant. She believes the department should have investigated further.

“I’m darn sure that if the public knew this detail, and replaced dolphins with another land animal, then all eyes would be on this.”

Newsroom asked SailGP why its training encouraged spotter boats to attract dolphins and lead them away from racing when manipulation of the animals’ natural behaviour was contrary to its management plan.

Senior manager of marketing and communications Natalie Fortier said: “The reasons for not pursuing this complaint are well documented in the materials supplied by DoC, and SailGP has nothing further to add.”

It pointed Newsroom back to a previous statement contained in this story.

SailGP owns the management plan and has final sign-off. The review of the plan is being done in consultation with DoC, and SailGP’s specialist consultant firm Enviser, and mana whenua Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke, Rāpaki.

In June, Ngāti Wheke said its future support for SailGP was contingent on a review of the plan.

Chair Mishele Radford tells Newsroom it will work with SailGP and ChristchurchNZ, the city’s economic development agency, “to provide guidance and direction around tikanga [correct procedure or custom]” and “to ensure our rangatiratanga [right to exercise authority] is upheld as kaitiaki [guardian] of Whakaraupō”.

“We are advocates for our taonga, and the safety of all marine mammals is critical for this event to be a success.”

Even before the finalised plan is released, ChristchurchNZ’s general manager of destination and attraction Loren Aberhart says parties are comfortable there will be additional measures to provide robust protection for Hector’s dolphins.

“The most significant change has been that all parties have agreed to appoint an independent decision maker who will have ultimate decision-making powers over racing in the instance of dolphins in proximity of the race course.

“In addition, the plan will be bolstered by scenario planning utilising lessons from season three, in order to allow for greater clarity around go/no-go for racing.”

Given the trouble DoC had getting GPS data out of SailGP for its investigation into last year’s final race, Newsroom asked ChristchurchNZ if this year’s data will be held independently, or a legal agreement signed with SailGP to hand it over in the event of an investigation.

Aberhart says: “This is not a consideration at this point.”

Robinson, of Māui and Hector’s Dolphin Defenders, is almost certain the issues that happened at the 2023 event will recur in 2024. She’s upset this year’s event was approved without the management plan review being finalised.

“They’ve had ample time since March to look at it,” she says. “But now they’re rushing it, and that’s what concerns me.”