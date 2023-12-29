Comment: A reader comment on a Newsroom Facebook post after the new coalition Government formed late this year showed just how distorted some people’s views on the news media have become.

Bemoaning what the person saw as some ‘woke’ thought in the news story that was posted, he asked why he was still having to read such stories after the election.

“Didn’t we just vote them out?” he wrote – not of Labour, nor the Greens, but of the news media. “They lost.”

Voted the news media out? Reflect on that for a moment or two.

Yes. The commenter thought by evicting Labour and putting in National, Act and New Zealand First that news organisations would be silenced as well. That they had been partisan, left, woke, and were now defeated.

Fortunately, that commenter and those who share his hope for the demise of news organisations that don’t share his views get to vote every day and every minute on the news they are served.

They can read the news, analysis and comment offered on news sites, or they can vote with their feet and go elsewhere, or nowhere, to get their information on what’s happening in public life and the community. They can even stop following Newsroom’s Facebook posts and comment threads.

No reputable news organisation in New Zealand is politically, or politician-partisan. Most do a creditable job of covering the news and offering a variety of viewpoints. If there are biases they would be in favour of facts, knowledge, science, expertise, free speech, democracy and backing New Zealand.

And that goes on, whatever mix of political parties is temporarily in charge of the levers of government.

Having survived our commenter’s imagined impeachment, the news media does face its own challenges.

And they’re not predominantly from the removal of the three-year NZ on Air, Covid-era fund for public journalism – the much-grasped-at-figure-of-$50m by those aligning with anti-journalism.

That money does run out, progressively, from this year and journalism jobs, training schemes and projects that it funded will, in all likelihood, end with it.

It would be misguided for the anti-journalism crowd to hope the end of the Public Interest Journalism Fund and the roles it helped fund to expand regional, local government, courts, Māori and Pacific coverage, current affairs and editing quality will prove fatal for NZ media.

The news and its reporting will go on.

Covering it will be more affected by the general state of the economy, wage cost inflation, advertiser spending reductions and any consumer reticence over continuing subscriptions or donations.

Media adjusting

Already, some investigative journalism has fallen victim to the economic stresses in the industry. Stuff has disbanded its Stuff Circuit video documentary team with four jobs gone and the presenter Paula Penfold retained albeit without her vital support group.

Both Stuff – with silly season, site-leading headlines lately of people being told not to ‘poo’ in one town, and of a couple’s fight over their seats at a concert – and the Herald sites are strategically becoming more tabloid again. The clickbait will rise to the top as the businesses desperately try to keep high numbers of people at the top of what the industry calls its ‘funnel’ that brings readers in and lures them down to donate and subscribe.

Stuff the company has made Stuff the site its general, high-click and lower-brow site and sent off its deeper, higher-quality content to its three sub sites that are paywalled: The Post, The Press and The Waikato Times.

The Herald’s restructure this year of its editorial team into separate digital and print teams, with the loss of multiple senior editors, made it explicit in consultation material with staff that getting more eyeballs on high impact material was a strategic goal. Staff were told of the essential need to get their stories’ personal audiences up, to get their productivity and personal data scores higher.

TVNZ’s 1 News website late in the year introduced lifestyle sections and broadened its offering from general news, politics and current affairs to include first person life experiences and commentary from members of its newsroom.

Over the election and Rugby World Cup time, audiences to the major sites (oddly, other than TVNZ) were stellar, nearing all-time records. Newshub and RNZ had huge audience increases and Stuff’s world cup videos and content saw it hit 2.5m viewers and lead nzherald.co.nz by almost half a million unique readers in October.

The years ahead will be tough for big, advertising-reliant news media businesses.

For example, TVNZ’s forward forecasts to the government in mid-year were for five years of cost-cutting and constraint. Discovery’s TV3 continues to lose money and had a hiring freeze much of 2023.

NZME went 11 months with negative year-on-year revenue numbers and Stuff, which had its own staff-cutting restructure in 2023, will be even more challenged without the ballast of NZME’s radio operations.

Which is all a long-winded scene-setter for this column’s annual Media Person of the Year list.

Media People of the Year

This is MediaRoom’s annual salute to those who stood out through strong and high-calibre journalism, executive innovation or success, and advocacy for the public right to know.

I wrote in October that our journalists and media firms performed admirably – on the whole – this election year. And several of the best exponents of political journalism make the list below.

As do those who stood out covering the other biggest stories of the year in NZ – Cyclone Gabrielle and the Rugby World Cup. As well as journalists and hosts of excellence, some staying, some bowing out as the year ends. And two who impacted the media business for the better.

We exclude Newsroom staff from this list. But Aaron Smale’s multi-part investigation into the horrors of Tairāwhiti, Melanie Reid and team’s chart-topping podcast series The Boy in the Water, and Suzanne McFadden and her LockerRoom team’s buildup and coverage of the FIFA World Cup would be high among many examples of important public interest journalism that no one, surely, would vote against.

The list:

John Campbell

1News’ chief news correspondent, John Campbell, was the right man in the right place when the January and February storms hit the Tairāwhiti/East Cape region so hard. Campbell had been in the area working on a powerful documentary on forestry slash but night after night when the cyclone hit he delivered epically good, human stories of the disaster.

Heather du Plessis-Allan

The NewstalkZB drive host has hit a sweet spot for the station’s older, centre-right leaning audience. She was early to predict the electorate’s generally fed-up attitude towards the Labour government but was exacting and dubious of political allcomers. Her show has a pace and spark that in 2023 confirmed her claim to eventually claim the breakfast spot.

Heather du Plessis-Allan.

Israel Dagg

The SENZ radio breakfast host is one of the best sportsmen to turn broadcaster, after his station mate Ian Smith, and his analysis on Sky Sport during the Rugby World Cup was real, raw and entertaining. He reflected, or perhaps incited, the country’s mood passionately in the final in a memorable live reaction.

Barbara Chapman

The NZME board chair (and former ASB chief executive) has righted the ship at our big listed publisher and broadcaster after it was listing for years with a one-trick answer to the company and industry’s troubles – the doomed merger with Stuff. Under Chapman, the business has high clarity and simplicity on what it is doing and why, earning her and CEO Michael Boggs effusive plaudits from investment managers at the company’s annual briefing for the thinking and level of disclosure.

Thomas Coughlan

The smart, smartly coiffed and productive Coughlan distinguished himself this election year with his well-read and researched takes on both the former Labour government and incoming coalition Government’s economic promises, and their fiscal policies in particular. He doesn’t just read the executive summaries.

Moana Maniapoto

The Whakaata Māori current affairs host had another rewarding year of getting the big interviews and examining issues that matter on her eponymous Te Ao with Moana show. They all turned up and revealed themselves to Moana, including National Party leader Christopher Luxon whose staff had hitherto, curiously, resisted all efforts by Māori media to get him to appear for interviews. We learned about the interviewees and we learned much about what they were pursuing.

Moana Maniapoto.

Rebecca Macfie

Author, investigative journalist and Newsroom contributor Macfie produced one of her masterclasses in 2023, the Hardship & Hope series in The Listener magazine about community initiatives and action to defeat the harms of deep-rooted poverty. Deeply reported, nuanced, important work about our society.

Todd Niall

Stuff’s Auckland correspondent Todd Niall was one of several prominent departures from the nation’s biggest news site – retiring after decades of covering local government and Auckland issues with a rare judgment and acuity that exposed numerous big issues and politicians’ failings. He will be missed.

Kim Hill

End of a glorious era. Every show a winner. She is already missed.

RNZ is struggling to fill her Saturday morning show, with a plan to throw two high-profile figures into the role hitting static before Christmas.

Kim Hill. Photo: RNZ

Jane Patterson

One of the class acts of our absurdly maligned parliamentary press gallery, the former RNZ political editor carried off one of the most scrutinised jobs in journalism with great success for eight years. She led the RNZ team through volatile political times with an on-air calm and judgment the state broadcaster will hope she brings to its new role of director of editorial quality. And she broke one of the election’s big stories, reporting Act leader David Seymour’s musings about only automatically supporting National on confidence, not supply.

And the standout, the Newsroom Media Person of the Year is:

Jack Tame

The TVNZ Q&A host hit journalistic and interviewing peaks in 2023 that had been unseen on our screens for years. He and his producers did their homework, they brought the receipts, and that allowed Tame to repeatedly put party leaders, policy spokespeople and others right on the spot. The importance of this work was in what it provided the viewer, the voter – information, insight and rare first-hand looks at politicians under pressure. Bravo.