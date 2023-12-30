Comment: Driving back from Te Kuiti, it’s that time of year again – time to reflect on the year behind us and anticipate the one ahead.

The real highlight of my year, actually, was going back to where I’m from – Te Kuiti. I didn’t grow up in Te Kuiti, but it’s where I whakapapa back to. It’s where my mum was born, so it’s where we’re from originally. We’re Maniapoto.

My dad was imprisoned when I was a kid so I was shipped off to Australia, while my dad was doing his time. But I went back there this year and spoke to the high school. It was a feeling of being connected, like a spiritual thing.

I spoke to the high school about resilience, and using your struggle – that greatness comes from struggle. You know, a lot of them are going through tough times; they’ve been raised in similar circumstances to what I was – a big gang presence in that town, and a massive divide between the haves and the have-nots. If you don’t have much in those towns, it’s very, very hard.

I just wanted to let them know it’s possible.

I’m on my te reo journey, wanting to learn a bit more about where I’m from. And I was having family, blood relatives, come up to me that I didn’t even know existed. They took me around some social services; it’s all the same problems that are up here in Auckland, but less support and less money there. So I said I’d come back and help out.

Yesterday, we gave out a whole bunch of food parcels, vouchers, toys, presents. To go back home and do that, with the Te Kuiti foodbanks … that was a good feeling.

As I sit down to think about my five wishes for the new year, I can’t help but feel a sense of pride about all our health and wellbeing support organisation BBM has accomplished in 2023, but I am also concerned for the people we serve in deprived communities. Things are not looking good for them.

1/ No more hungry kids

My first wish for the new year is that will be no more need for food-banks. No more hungry kids. I realise this will probably never happen but it will always be at the top of my wish list.

2/ Time with family

Second wish is a personal one. I wish for good health and happiness for myself and my loved ones. The past year has been challenging for many of us, and I hope that the new year brings a renewed sense of wellness and joy. I want to prioritise time with my family, and also focus on my own physical and mental well-being.

3/ Compassion, not politics

On a community level, my third wish is for a more connected and compassionate society. I hope to see communities come together to support one another, especially in times of need.

We saw this in the floods and cyclone. I’d love to see more of it.

I wish for a spirit of empathy and understanding to prevail, and for people to look out for each other, regardless of their differences.

It shouldn’t matter where you sit politically. We should all help others. If you can help, you should.

4/ Off the couch

My fourth wish is for our BBM From The Couch programme to rolled out nationwide.

From The Couch is where we help people with multiple longterm health conditions. Basically, they can’t even sit behind a steering wheel, they can’t walk. By the time they present at the hospital, it’s almost too late and the system can’t deal with them.

There’s some people through the programme that don’t even know they’re type 2 diabetic. If we catch them early enough, we give them all the tools they need, we wrap around them. It’s the way health should be, where the clinical side of it is wrapped around the community.

This programme with that was a joint venture with Tāmaki Health. It’s had two years of Massey University evaluation, and the results are unbelievable. Professor James Liu said if he hadn’t done the research himself, he would have thought it was too good to be true.

We can scale this. I just know it can help so many more people get healthy.

5/ Leaders caring about justice

On a national level, my last wish is for unity and progress. I hope for a nation that is united in its diversity, where all voices are valued and heard.

I have seen a lot more unity with community groups, people on the ground, people working together. For too long everyone’s been operating in silos, but I’ve seen a lot more grassroots collaboration.

Yesterday was an example, in Te Kuiti. The different three different food banks in the town, all the other community groups, and us. And we just all work together to make it work.

Bringing holiday season supplies to the community of Te Kuiti. Photo: Supplied

It was the same with the Kidz First event at Middlemore this week. No government money, nobody paid to do this. We knew what we wanted to do, we could help, businesses could support it, and we got it done.

I wish for leaders who prioritise the well-being of their citizens and work towards creating a more just and equitable society. It would be incredible to see progress in areas such as healthcare, education, and environmental sustainability.

As I reflect on these wishes, I can’t help but feel a sense of hope and determination. While I know that these wishes may seem ambitious, I believe that they are attainable if we work together and remain committed to positive change.

I look forward to the new year with a sense of anticipation and excitement, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.

Everybody reading this yell: ‘We got this!’