Analysis: In August last year, lawyers attended a court-facilitated conference to discuss a South Island braided river.

Public concern about the Rakaia River prompted Canterbury’s regional council, ECan, to file proceedings in the Environment Court to determine who is responsible for enforcing a water conservation order.

These are likened to national park status for rivers, so the case would have set a precedent for the country’s 16 orders, including the latest, confirmed in September last year, for Te Waikoropupū Springs in Golden Bay.

Parties to the court proceedings – including the Environment Minister, Ngā Rūnanga, environmental and fishing groups, and irrigation interests – met on August 16 to decide the appropriate declaration questions.

Because several parties suggested alternative questions to ECan’s, the court directed the meeting be facilitated by veteran Dunedin lawyer Stephen Christensen, an environmental specialist.

“At the conference, the lawyers in attendance explored whether agreement on the questions for declaration could be reached,” said a joint legal memorandum filed on August 29, and released to Newsroom by the Environment Court.

“Although some progress was made in this regard, the parties have not yet reached agreement as to the wording of the questions for declarations sought.”

A half-day conference was scheduled to explain how water is stored in Lake Coleridge, in the Canterbury high country, before it’s released into the Rakaia River and collected, downstream, by irrigators.

(The Rakaia’s water conservation was amended in 2013 to allow water for irrigation to be stored in the lake.)

“Following this conference, further refinement of the declarations sought is likely,” the memorandum said. “And at that point, the parties will need to give careful consideration as to which questions will be pursued by which party, given the evidential onus involved in pursuing declaratory proceedings.”

An update would be provided to the court on October 31, the memorandum said.

The half-day conference occurred on October 12.

According to a court memorandum filed by Environmental Defence Society (EDS) and North Canterbury Fish & Game Council, there was a factual presentation “of how the flow of information relevant to stored water abstraction works in practice”.

The presentation was made by ECan, listed power company Manawa Energy – which operates a hydro scheme at Lake Coleridge – and “irrigator parties”, comprising Central Plains Water Trust and Central Plains Water Limited, Barrhill Chertsey Irrigation Limited, Dairy Holdings Limited and Rakaia Irrigation Limited.

This seems to have borne fruit, with EDS and Fish & Game agreeing not to pursue questions over “stored water” at Coleridge, controlled by Manawa.

As the October 31 deadline approached, the parties circulated a draft document, “including a set of refined proposed declaration questions and a proposed set of relevant background/agreed statements”.

ECan’s lawyer Philip Maw sought an extension “to file the reporting memorandum”. “The parties are still in discussions and agreement on the questions for declarations is yet to be reached.”

According to the court document subsequently filed by EDS and Fish & Game, meaningful progress had been made and attempts were being made to finalise the questions.

Indeed, Environment Court Judge Prudence Steven noted, later, there had been “near” agreement.

Instead, ECan withdrew its application on November 10, sparking a fierce debate about the council’s behaviour and intentions.

“It’s pretty bloody disappointing for us to blow $18,000.” Peter Trolove, New Zealand Federation of Freshwater Anglers

On November 16, three months after the court-facilitated conference, lawyers Kate Storer and Maree Baker-Galloway advised the Environment Court that their clients, EDS and North Canterbury Fish & Game, respectively, opposed ECan’s withdrawal, and asked for the proceedings to be continued.

It didn’t matter, ultimately, as Judge Steven court ruled they were at an end.

The memorandum said August’s conferencing meeting “established that there is a clear difference of opinion between the parties concerning the extent of the respective functions, powers and duties of the regional council and the Minister for the Environment as regards the administration of the RWCO (Rakaia water conservation order)”.

This difference “could appropriately be answered by the court”, the memorandum said.

That might still be the case, as EDS and Fish & Game filed fresh proceedings in December.

What these comments allow us to do is to examine ECan’s public statements about its reasons for withdrawing, and how it did so.

On November 13, a press statement from ECan chief executive Stefanie Rixecker said its application was withdrawn “as there is no longer disagreement that the council has the functions, powers and duties” under the Resource Management Act (RMA).

“We’re glad to have resolved questions about our responsibilities as a regulator.”

However, as is clear from the court memoranda, all questions about ECan’s role hadn’t been resolved – to the satisfaction of other parties, at least. There was still disagreement over whether the council was dutybound to enforce the water conservation order itself.

The withdrawal notice put it slightly differently to Rixecker: “Following the conferences and the sharing of information that has occurred, no other party disagrees that the council has at least [original emphasis] the functions, powers and duties set out in the questions that were the subject of the council’s application.”

Can this lack of disagreement be characterised as an “agreement” justifying the withdrawal? Perhaps so.

In a further statement to Newsroom, Rixecker said: “Following a court-facilitated conferencing process, all parties came to an agreement that the statements filed by the council for the declaration proceedings were correct as stated.”

That seems contrary to EDS and Fish & Game’s comments of a “clear difference of opinion”.

Indeed, in comments to Newsroom in November, a flabbergasted Gary Taylor, EDS’s chief executive, said its primary interest in the case was ECan’s responsibility for enforcing the Rakaia order, and that question remained unanswered.

Rixecker’s statement went on: “We sought a declaration to clarify our existing approach, and no change in action is required as a result of this declaration.”

What declaration? The questions were never agreed and were not put to the court. (Although they will be this year, it seems.)

On November 16, ECan doubled down in a website post headlined “Correcting the record on the Rakaia River”.

In it, science director Dr Tim Davie said “all parties involved in court proceedings came to an agreement that the statements put to the court were correct, and no longer wished to pursue a declaration regarding water storage, so there was no longer anything for the court to decide.”

It would have been a waste of time and ratepayer money to continue, he said.

“The court-facilitated process has confirmed our role, and there was no benefit in continuing with the declaration, so we think the withdrawal should have come as no surprise to the parties involved.”

Again, this view isn’t backed by the court documents.

To the contrary, according to a memorandum filed in court by ECan’s lawyer, Philip Maw, on October 31: “The parties are still in discussions and agreement on the questions for declarations is yet to be reached.”

The extension until November 10 was sought “to file the reporting memorandum”, not, on the face of it, to consider a withdrawal.

The fact EDS and Fish & Game have filed fresh proceedings is a clear sign they think the council’s role is unresolved.

It’s worth recalling Rixecker’s earlier statement that there was no longer disagreement the council had functions, powers and duties under the RMA – which means writing plans and granting consents as long as they’re consistent with the conservation order.

The water conservation order, originally made in 1988, declares the Rakaia River has “outstanding characteristics and features”, including the braided river form itself, but also “outstanding wildlife habitat above and below the Rakaia River Gorge, outstanding fisheries, and outstanding recreational, angling, and jet boating features”.

There’s a potential problem here for ECan. How can its plans and consents be consistent with the conservation order unless the outstanding characteristics and features are monitored?

ECan’s science director Tim Davie told councillors the regional council wanted to carry on with legal proceedings over the Rakaia River. Photo: ECan

Newsroom put to ECan that the court documents showed: there wasn’t agreement on the declaration questions; the parties were still working on the questions; and the extension sought on October 31 noted progress in discussions and didn’t signal a withdrawal was being considered.

How, then, can ECan to explain its behaviour leading up to November 10, we asked, and why did it give other parties the impression it was pursuing the questions and then surprised with its notice of withdrawal?

We also asked the council to justify statements made by Rixecker and Davie that didn’t appear to be backed by evidence.

Rixecker responded that the withdrawal was made “because we were satisfied that the questions we asked about our role with the Rakaia WCO had been clarified”.

(This shifts the goalposts as, previously, it was said the parties “came to an agreement”.)

“It’s important to distinguish the questions that we wanted clarification on in the Canterbury Regional Council’s application for a court declaration from those that other parties wanted clarification on and were yet to be refined,” Rixecker said.

(This seems revisionist, as ECan’s application, filed with the Environment Court in February, wanted the court to declare: “Canterbury Regional Council has no statutory duty to enforce the provisions of the National Water Conservation (Rakaia River) Order 1988 beyond observance of the following requirements…”, yet the court had no chance to do so.)

The council was happy to work constructively with other organisations that “had their own matters they wanted resolved”, she says, and if those parties sought court declarations “on any outstanding disagreement”, there was “every possibility” it would join the process.

(How can there be outstanding disagreement when “all parties came to an agreement”, and questions about its responsibilities as a regulator when they had been “resolved”?)

Rixecker goes on: “We can’t comment on the conversations that took place during the conferencing, as this would be a breach of court protocols – it’s confidential information. This makes it impossible to discuss publicly and specifically about how our questions concerning our role in the WCO were clarified.”

(Were there no conversations – not a one – outside conferencing that led to the withdrawal?)

ECan would rather sit down with stakeholders and work out “disagreements or misunderstandings on important matters like this”, Rixecker says, rather than “engage in public disagreement”.

(Surely because one of ECan’s “stakeholders” is the public, which paid for the Environment Court exercise and rely on the council to manage the environment, doesn’t the council have a duty to explain its actions?)

ECan’s focus, ultimately, is “the health and management of the Rakaia River”, she says.

“We’ve approached this matter in good faith and with a genuine desire to ensure we clearly understand our role in caring for and managing the Rakaia River.”

Anglers have been complaining about the health of the Rakaia for years – but especially since the 2013 amendment.

A Niwa report, commissioned by ECan and published in 2022, based on interviews with veteran anglers on the Rakaia, Ashburton/Hakatere and Rangitata Rivers, said: “To many, the very heart of these rivers has been ‘ripped out’ by over-abstraction of surface and ground water.”

Regular readers of Newsroom will be aware of our stories on the Rakaia, starting in late 2021 with a piece about a leaked, unpublished, draft report, written by a senior ECan scientist, which suggested the water conservation order was being breached and water-take limits in consents were being exceeded.

The report’s writer, Wilco Terink, left the regional council after clashing with his bosses over whether contentious findings in the report should be removed.

Terink’s report – which is still unpublished – revealed that in 2014, ECan, through its lawyers, advised Trustpower (now called Manawa Energy) to seek an Environment Court declaration to ensure its new regime for storing water in Lake Coleridge was consistent with the conservation order.

In 2022, ECan promised to file its own declaration proceedings and only did so 11 months later. A fair question to ask is, almost 10 years since ECan advised declarations should be sought, and two years after the regional council said it would do so, how has the health of the Rakaia River improved?

Different points of view

A paper explaining ECan’s court withdrawal went to the council’s Water and Land Committee meeting on November 29 last year.

Dr Peter Trolove, an executive of the Federation of Freshwater Anglers, a party to the proceedings, spoke at the meeting.

Some of ECan’s media and public statements appeared “to be misrepresenting the facts”, he said.

Trolove was concerned by inconsistencies between court documents and ECan’s public statements.

“Whatever clarity ECan achieved from this costly exercise did not come from the court,” he said.

“Comments about not wanting to waste time and taxpayer money appear somewhat premature.

“The New Zealand Federation of Freshwater Anglers has found this whole affair to be most unsatisfactory in terms of time and money spent for no return.”

Trolove said his federation had watched the Rakaia River catchment’s ongoing degradation, “and does not accept Environment Canterbury has truly given regard or effect to preserving the values the Rakaia River national water conservation order 1988 seeks to preserve”.

The federation relies on donations from angling clubs.

“It’s pretty bloody disappointing for us to blow $18,000. I think that ECan’s got bigger pockets and could afford these charades, but we’re pretty unhappy.”

Paul Hodgson is president of the NZ Salmon Anglers Association, another party to the proceedings.

He told committee members: “I’m surprised and disappointed by the lack of communication. I believe there are still issues outstanding for determination by the courts.”

It would be appropriate for the Environment Minister to use their Resource Management Act powers to investigate ECan’s “exercise or performance” of its “functions, powers, or duties” related to the conservation order, Hodgson said.

He asked several questions at the meeting: Why is the Rakaia River in a degraded state today when it has a water conservation order on it; Where has all the water gone at the bottom of the river; Why has ECan discontinued Rakaia working group meetings?

Hodgson wondered what monitoring for adverse effects on the river was being done.

“For me, personally, the special character and the values and the health of the Rakaia River have deteriorated significantly.”

(During the meeting, ECan’s science director Davie said the council was expecting to join the fresh proceedings. “We are wanting to carry on. This is to do with who’s the lead, and who’s the secondary.”)

Gary Taylor, the EDS chief executive, tells Newsroom some of ECan’s public statements after the withdrawal were “misleading”, and “basically pissed us off”.

“It was such a misrepresentation of the facts of the matter that it kind of blew you away a bit,” Taylor says.

The rug was pulled, he says – “and unexpectedly so”.

“We thought that we had refined the questions down to the important ones, which related to the, in inverted commas, ownership of the water conservation order and responsibility for monitoring it overall.

“And when ECan withdrew the proceeding it came as a complete surprise, not only to EDS, but to our legal team, and, I think, to just about everybody involved in the process.”

At last November’s Water and Land Committee meeting, ECan councillor Genevieve Robinson said ECan shouldn’t lose sight of its statutory duty of care to monitor the health of rivers.

She pondered if storing irrigation water at Lake Coleridge was detrimental to the order.

Robinson asked Davie, directly, if the water conservation order was fit for purpose.

Back in August 2021, in a meeting to brief Trustpower on the contents of the Terink report, ECan representatives said the river was suffering, particularly in the lower reaches, and the order “is not achieving what it was designed to do”.

Davie’s response to Robinson was: “I don’t believe I can answer that question.”