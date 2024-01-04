The country’s largest driver-representing union plans to reignite its campaign for a safe rates system, saying its implementation overseas has resulted in fewer road crashes.

First Union began its campaign 18 months ago saying unregulated competitive tendering in the trucking industry was contributing to unsafe driving behaviour.

A safe rates system would legislate a baseline rate for driver wages, meaning when contracts were negotiated companies would need to make sure drivers received the cash they had been promised.

First Union strategic project co-ordinator Anita Rosentreter said the previous Labour government had been interested in the scheme, and she would be raising it with the new Government.

“We had been corresponding with the transport minister about it during the last term and there had been interest expressed but it hadn’t gone much further than that.

“And I imagine that if the election had gone a different way, then potentially, we would be having that meeting … but we would hope that the new Government would be interested in the concept as well.”

Rosentreter said truck drivers, many of whom worked as independent contractors, were not protected under employment laws and were forced to work for less than the minimum wage.

“That means they get paid per run, as opposed to an hourly rate. And there are also sometimes financial penalties if they miss deadlines and stuff like that so that really puts the pressure on to get the work done fast.”

A safe rates system is working its way through the Australian parliament with a bill going through the House of Representatives that would allow the Fair Work Commission to set minimum standards.

Australia Transport Workers’ Union assistant secretary Nick McIntosh said it was a difficult problem to solve because it involved the entire supply chain.

“The real issue for transport workers is that it’s not really their direct employer or principal contractor that’s in charge of the standards that they work on.

“So for instance, the big retailers, the big miners, the big manufacturers, that have massive contract chains, they’re the ones that really set the standards, and they’re the ones that will often engage in practices of undercutting.”

He said the safe rates system would prevent that from happening.

“What the government’s done here is to say, well, that that can’t happen, we’ve got to be able to set enforceable standards right across contract chain, so that no matter who was on the chain, they’ll be able to have safe standards, there’ll be cost recovery and people can have some hope that there’s going to be sustainable standards in place, and they’re not going to have to take risks and drive too long or skip maintenance or things like that just to pay the bills.”

He said it was due to go before the senate in February.

“If it passes the senate, then that will certainly be the gold standard law of the land and it will apply everywhere.”

McIntosh said it was not a particularly controversial piece of legislation and most people were onboard.

Rosentreter said New Zealand would be looking closely at how safe rates played out across Australia.

“It will be really interesting to see how it goes. There’s been a system in the state of New South Wales for a really long time and that has produced some really promising evidence already. But seeing the federal system coming in is certainly something for us to look to.”

A safe rates system was in place for a short time in Australia before being repealed when a new government took power in 2016.

Estimates are that the regime already running under state law in New South Wales has resulted in 205 lives saved between 1989 and 2021.