Comment: Before X, New Zealand Twitter was different to the rest of the world. Believe it or not, we were kinder! I never saw that more than with Secret Santa in mid-winter and Christmas.

I gave gifts to a young kindy teacher who loved cats, carefully finding a cat mug, shortbread tin with a cat picture and many other treats for someone probably underpaid and overworked.

Another year, I had a health worker in Christchurch. I cried when I read the thread of tweets as he carefully, but delightedly unwrapped each package I had couriered. I decided to gift to him again in mid-winter and then watched his confusion and concern that there had been a mistake – how could he have two Secret Santas!

I’ve kept the loving card written by someone to me after they read my tweets and witnessed what mattered to me in 2022. They even made a donation to Friends of Laura Fergusson, my crusade, which touched me. There was so much care and thought in Secret Santa. I miss it.

For Secret Santa, hundreds of us would keep an eye on a stranger, walk in their shoes, try and understand their lives and find presents which might bring joy.

1/ Walk in someone else’s shoes

So, my number one wish is for more compassion. Yes, I know you all got sick of ‘kindness’ during Covid.

Compassion means more – it’s a social feeling that motivates people to go out of their way to relieve the physical, mental or emotional pain of others and themselves.

Compassion literally means ‘to suffer together’ when we put ourselves in someone else’s shoes, I think it makes it easier for us to be kinder and more generous.

2/ Grow old

My second wish is for all the magnificent trees in Auckland, often not natives, to be left alone. No more chop!

If we really do love the bird life in the city, care about cleaner air and our mental health – keep the trees. The birds need them, for shelter, for insect life, for food.

I cried when the landlord, presumably in the name of keeping the grounds easy to maintain, chopped down all the flowering trees at a neighbouring house recently.

Most tragic was the very old persimmon, with its huge orange orbs, which would feed the birds in autumn.

3/ Love our children

My third wish is for every baby born to have the chance to be part of a loving family. I don’t want to read about another desperate family situation where yet another baby or toddler has been killed. We have to stop pretending there is nothing we can do.

Parenting advocate, Dame Lesley Max says, “We need to restore the mana of parenting. We need a social movement, emotionally responsive nurturing, especially from birth to around three years is vital for the healthy development of the brain.”

Thirty years ago, the British Medical Journal identified parenting as the most important public health issue facing society … not much has changed in the intervening years.

It will take time but, without any investment, as Dave Letele said about young ram raiders: “If we think things are bad now, and we don’t do anything, imagine the kids of these kids.”

Stephen Dubner who interviewed his Freakonomics co-author Steven Levitt on “unwanted” children and crime summarised: “If unwantedness is such a powerful influencer on people’s lives, then we should try to do things to make sure that children are wanted.”

Levitt suggests we think about how we would “create a world in which kids grow up more loved and more appreciated and with brighter futures.

4/ Come together

My fourth wish is for the new Government to look to incentivise charities to merge.

We have far too many charities, they all need boards, volunteers, office space, fundraising, and with some sensible combining a lot more of their good and important work might be achieved.

5/ Go forward

My fifth and last wish does have some self-interest. It’s to all the boards, public, private, iwi, any board which still doesn’t have more than one woman on it or more than one woman on their executive team.

What is holding you back? You can’t say there is a lack of skills, knowledge or expertise amongst us.

I’m with Ruth Ginsberg here. When she was asked when will there be enough women (on the Supreme Court) she replied: “When there are nine. People are shocked, but there’s been nine men on it, for a long time and nobody’s ever raised a question about that!”