It is fitting that Planet Earth III opens in Great Puckland’s Meadow, the hayfield in the English countryside where Charles Darwin began to germinate his theory of evolution.

Darwin’s On the Origin of Species sparked a revolution in our understanding of the natural world, unseating centuries of orthodoxy that life on Earth exists in a fixed state in favour of the scientific truth that it is always in flux.

In the 168 years since Darwin wandered those fields, that change has accelerated. This is due not to natural processes, of course, but to the intentional actions of humans.

Almost exactly a century after Darwin’s book was published, a 30-year-old David Attenborough landed on Raine Island, just off the Great Barrier Reef, to film green turtles. Thousands of the majestic animals lay their eggs on the island every year and subsequent research has found that one in every two turtles in the Pacific was born there.

Now, in Planet Earth III, Attenborough finds himself once again narrating the lives of these turtles as females come ashore to lay some two million eggs. But this is no longer a tranquil, beautiful process, isolated from the hubbub of the human world.

Instead, we learn, these turtles are increasingly under threat. Global warming has spiked the sand temperature on Raine Island, which in turn determines the sex of baby turtles. More than 90 percent of the hatchlings here are female and this has been the case for at least two decades.

Sea-level rise is also a threat, with water swelling up through the sand and drowning turtles in their eggs before they even have the chance to hatch. While immense effort has gone into reshaping the beach to provide more safe nesting space, there’s no complete escape from the steady escalation of the Pacific Ocean. Within 30 years, Attenborough says, the entire island could be underwater.

Attenborough has been on a journey of his own, his entire life. We see it best in the Netflix documentary A Life on Our Planet, but it filters through to all of his other work as well. Planet Earth III continues a trend in other productions of the BBC’s Natural History Unit of placing a greater focus on climate change and its impacts on the natural world.

While the original Planet Earth and the Natural History Unit documentaries which preceded it treated their subject matter as nearly static, Planet Earth III is just a snapshot in time, of the natural world at a crisis point.

Some things are improving. Southern right whales, which gather off the coast of Argentina to calve each year, are recovering from the devastation of the whaling industry. Hunted to near extinction, they now number 12,000 and are continuing to grow.

Yet, for every such story, there are ones like that of the green turtles, or the heartbreaking scenes of Caribbean Flamingoes helplessly watching their chicks drown in a hurricane.

Planet Earth III is not as much of a downer as it may seem. The trademark whimsy of the series returns, with cape fur seals in South Africa comically clambering over one another to get to the ocean for their first swim. So too does the drama, with those same seals darting through the water just inches ahead of the jaws of great white sharks, whose presence in the opening scene of the first episode is sure to excite every viewer.

And, of course, there’s plenty to learn about the weird and marvellous creatures evolution has produced over hundreds of millions of years. Archerfish in Indonesia predate on bugs clinging to tree branches high above the water’s surface by spitting jets of water to dislodge them. A bizarre sea angel, a kind of bioluminescent sea slug, hunts swimming sails in Arctic meltwater. Desert lions stalk roosting seabirds by the light of the moon.

The underwater scenes, highlighted in the first episode’s focus on coastlines, are breathtakingly beautiful. All of the cinematography is excellent, as expected from the Natural History Unit.

But what sets Planet Earth III apart from its predecessors is the documentary’s clear-eyed grappling with the damage we are doing to the natural world. The series is of course a wonderful watch for anyone who loves a good nature documentary, but it doesn’t shy away from the reality, which is that the world it depicts is already gone.

Even the tragic scenes of human impacts on wildlife are just snapshot of 2023. As the years go by and as we continue to pollute and emit and encroach on nature, things will get worse, not better. At the core of the series is that we are in a liminal moment.

Planet Earth III shows a natural world that is just beginning to degrade. All the horror it contains is just the start – but it could be the end, too, if we act.

Planet Earth III will premiere on TVNZ1 on January 9.