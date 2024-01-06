Comment: “We need the system to humanise us.”

I was leading a hui recently with rangatahi who had lived experience of homelessness when one of our young leaders said these words.

We need the system to humanise us.

She was giving voice to the group’s collective frustration that the very systems we say we’ve designed to serve people often do the exact opposite, harming and dehumanising, rather than healing and protecting, the very people they are meant to serve.

I’ve thought about that a lot over the last few weeks.

I’ve thought about how many of the systems we build to serve people, in fact do the opposite. How they dehumanise, demean, distract from our collective humanity.

I’ve thought about the year we’ve just been through, our triennial election rhythm, and how the system that governed and shaped it (our election year), is in and of itself one that divides, separates, dehumanises.

And as I’ve reflected on all of this, I’ve also reflected on my hopes, my dreams, my wishes for the year to come.

1/ That we we cross the political dividing lines,

I hope we put down our phones and relearn to listen to one another.

There is power in learning to listen to those we disagree with, learning to sit with one another, to make the choice to see each other’s humanity, even in the midst of intense disagreement.

The last few years have felt incredibly divisive, and the year to come isn’t looking much better. The conversations we need to have as a community are hard, but important.

My hope this year is that through all the hard stuff, we remember that we are more connected than we realise. No one of us is the sum total of our worst idea. If we want a more just and inclusive world, we’re not going to build it by yelling slogans at those we disagree with over bridges we have burnt down. My hope is that instead, we can come together, relearn to listen to one another, and seek understanding as we attempt to chart the path forward.

2/ That we can rediscover our collective power

There are a lot of people feeling uncertain about the state of the world right now. Frustrated at the political landscape, fed up with the political game of thrones that appears to play out year to year.

If that’s you my friend, my hope is that you can join me in remembering that it is we who are the change. We are the one’s we’ve been waiting for. The Government may be a vehicle for our collective aspirations, but it ain’t the kuapapa.

Anything meaningful I’ve seen happen for our people has come from the people, it’s arisen as we have collectively organized, pulled together, dreamed together, and built together, the world we envision for our whānau and our tamariki today.

3/ That we get serious about ending extreme poverty and youth homelessness

There are 41,000 people experiencing homelessness in Aotearoa New Zealand. Over half of those are young people and children.

When I think of this country, I can’t help but see the division that exists. The lines drawing tighter between those who have, and those who don’t.

As we cross the lines, learn to listen to one another and rediscover our collective power, my hope is that we are also awakened to the horror of extreme poverty in New Zealand and find the courage to end it.

Homelessness and poverty does not need to exist. It persists simply because we, collectively, allow it to continue.

4/ That we free Palestine and awaken to our collective humanity

It’s hard not to reflect on the year that was, and not think of Palestine. Every morning my whānau and I begin the day with prayers over breakfast. Every morning my little boys pray for peace and for Palestine to be free. What is happening in the Middle East has had a huge effect on all of us.

My wish this year is that we would not remain unmoved by the suffering of those far away.

That we would dream together of a world free of the brutality and violence we’ve witnessed daily in Gaza, a world where we would awaken to our collective humanity, and recognize that none of us are free, while any of us are suffering the brutality of oppression and injustice.

We are far more connected than we often dare to admit. Palestine has reminded us of this.

My hope is that this is a lesson we can memorise, absorb deep down into our bones, and never let go.

5/ That our rentals don’t hurt us

I hope that the next time we have to look for a rental house, we can find one in our community that doesn’t make our children sick

This last wish is a bit closer to home. Conversations around housing and rental regulations often get quite heated. And for good reason. I mean, how more personal can we get than where we actually live?

There is no denying that aspects of the debate are complex and yet my wish is simple. My hope is that next time my family have to look for a home, that we can find one, in our community, that is safe, warm, and dry.

My little boys all have asthma, cold damp homes will literally harm them. Very recently my small whānau had been on the hunt for a new rental home. It took us several months, visiting house after house, many of which were cold, mouldy, and just unfit to live in, before we found one that felt safe enough to live in.

My wish, is that we can move past all the political talking points when it comes to housing, and instead focus on what is important.

Our children. And the health and wellbeing of our communities.

The year ahead is unknown. It will be challenging, it will be hard, it will be complex.

In the midst of it all my hope is that you, we, all of us, have the opportunity to experience the love, hope and warmth that true community brings.

Happy New Year folks.