When I was 16 and an AFS student in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, there was a TV show called To Tell the Truth in which an individual ‘of some notoriety’ and two imposters matched wits to try and convince a panel of four that they were that person.

Each episode ended with the host asking, ‘Will the real … please stand up?’ Often, the panellists and audience discovered to their chagrin that one of the imposters had won most of the votes.

Since the last election, it’s been like watching a replay of one of those shows. From 2014-2020, I had the privilege of serving on the Air New Zealand Sustainability Advisory Group chaired by Sir Jonathon Porritt, with Christopher Luxon as CE, Sir Rob Fenwick and others.

It was an aspirational, globally sophisticated exercise, examining the airline from the ground up to tackle the challenges of climate change and ecosystem collapse, and to enhance Air New Zealand’s reputation as an iconic Kiwi company.

In his preface to the 2019 Air New Zealand Sustainability report, presented at a packed breakfast meeting of business leaders, Christopher Luxon wrote:

“We stand at a pivotal moment in time with a groundswell of sustainability awareness demanding that business, governments and communities together do more to play their part in responding to the climate crisis and other critical sustainability challenges.

With trust comes responsibility — the expectation upon businesses that they stand up like never before to be a trustworthy source of information, to take a stand on contentious societal issues and help deliver a fairer, safer and more resilient society.”

As a member of the Air NZ Sustainability Advisory Group, I thought that as CE, he had earned the right to make those comments.

During his tenure, Air New Zealand’s operations were rigorously analysed from top to bottom for their impact on carbon emissions and sustainability, from the design of aeroplanes, flight paths, fuel and energy supplies, on-flight meals, support vehicles and facilities, to engagements with international and national policy debates on climate change, partnerships with DoC and establishing a ‘Green Team’ to work on environmental projects.

During this period, te reo was introduced on board Air New Zealand flights, along with a ‘Tohu Reo’ pin to allow passengers to recognise staff fluent in Māori. The panel held meetings on marae with the leaders of iwi including Ngāti Whātua and Ngāti Porou, aimed at understanding the challenges they faced and how the airline might engage with them, from staffing to airline meals. Air New Zealand also sponsored Te Matatini and introduced the Mango Pare programme to develop aspiring Māori and Pasifika leaders through indigenous values.

As the 2019 Sustainability report remarked, ‘We want all Air New Zealanders to be comfortable and capable of sharing Māori language and culture with the world, and to be true ambassadors for Aotearoa.”

At the same time, determined steps were taken to reach out to regional communities, enhance gender equality in the airline’s leadership and ensure the airline more fairly represents the wider community. The regional team and seven employee networks, each sponsored by an executive team member, worked hard to achieve this.

The 2019 report concluded, “Our vision is to create a diverse workforce, proudly representative of Aotearoa, a place where [Air] New Zealanders can be themselves and thrive.”

From CE to PM, from Air New Zealand to New Zealand, what kind of transition are we facing?

In the 2015 Sustainability Report, shortly after I joined the Advisory Group, Christopher Luxon wrote:

“From a global perspective, it is clear our world is facing unprecedented challenges like population growth, climate change, rapid urbanisation, volatile commodity markets, uncertain and expensive food supplies and rising inequality.

We cannot be apathetic nor panicked about it. We simply have to engage with the reality positively and confidently. It’s the great challenge to our generation of business, community and political leaders and one that I think will be best tackled collaboratively.”

If this is the kind of leadership we can expect from our new Prime Minister, that will be terrific. So far, however, the signals are disconcerting. As CE of Air New Zealand, Luxon seemed principled, highly engaged and aspirational. Were those fine words just spin? I wouldn’t have thought so.

And yet – what about the 100-day plan presented to the country last month? Like many others, I found it mean-spirited, and almost impossible to reconcile with the overwhelmingly positive vision presented by the former CE of Air New Zealand.

How can one match the naked aversion towards te reo in so many of its provisions with wanting “all [Air] New Zealanders to be comfortable and capable of sharing Māori language and culture with the world, and to be true ambassadors for Aotearoa”?

How does the funding allocated to landlords, tax cuts that disproportionately benefit the wealthy alongside cuts to public services for those in need, and cancelling fair pay agreements help to tackle rising inequality?

If “we stand at a pivotal moment in time with a groundswell of sustainability awareness demanding that business, governments and communities together do more to play their part in responding to the climate crisis and other critical sustainability challenges,” how does that square with marginalising the environment and climate change portfolios by placing them outside Cabinet?

As for the recent speech by Shane Jones, Minister of Resources in the new Cabinet, who questioned the reality of climate change and declared, “We are not going to meet the 2030 dreamy, fairy-tale, aspirational figures that we’ll be freeing ourselves of fossil fuels as a source of generating energy?” – that was flatly opposite to everything that Luxon said about climate as CE of Air NZ, and everything that Simon Watts was saying at COP28 in Dubai as the new Minister of Climate Change.

Which raises the question – who, exactly, is in charge of the new Government?

Is it the National Party, backed by 38 percent of the electorate and led by Christopher Luxon, with commitments to te reo, the environment, equal opportunities for women and minorities, and tackling climate change?

Or is it Act, with 8.6 percent of the vote and extreme libertarian views, their refusal to recognise the reality of radical inequality in New Zealand and attempts to rewrite Te Tiriti?

Or is it New Zealand First, with just 6 percent of the vote, whose ministers tried to silence a female colleague in a Parliamentary debate by saying ‘On the marae, Megan, you keep quiet,’ or boasted that if a ‘blind frog’ is in the way of mining in the DoC estate, ‘its goodbye Freddy’ – belligerent, boorish and rudely barging into the portfolios of other ministerial colleagues?

Not in a democracy that’s working properly.

Between them, the centre right and centre left command a very large majority in New Zealand. At present, however, MMP allows those with more extreme views to hold those in the middle ground (including many National MPs) to ransom.

A view of New Zealand politics as a pitched battle between left and right, Liberals vs Conservatives (eg Bryce Edwards ‘The Liberal vs. Conservative Anguish’) fosters this by splitting the centre into hostile camps – a classic case of divide and rule.

As Prime Minister, if Christopher Luxon holds fast to the values he articulated as CE of Air New Zealand, avoids culture wars and environmental thuggery, contains the rampant egos of minor party colleagues and builds a leadership team dedicated to achieving positive change for all New Zealanders, that will work well for those in the middle ground, and be a legacy worth celebrating. As he concluded at the end of his preface to the 2019 Air NZ Sustainability report, “Ultimately, we will get the future we design and are prepared to invest in together – and our people, communities, long-term resilience and health of our planet depend on our collective and continued bold leadership.”