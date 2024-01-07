The national lobby group for carers of and people with Alzheimer’s says next year’s Budget needs to start making inroads on dementia care.

Alzheimers NZ chief executive Catherine Hall said the situation was incredibly urgent.

“This is a problem that is decades in the making. We’ve known for a very long time that we have an ageing population and that includes the rapidly growing number of people with dementia.

“The disappointing thing about that is there has been no preparation by the health system. The services haven’t had any focus or attention or investment so they’re woefully underfunded… and those people are not getting the help and support they need.”

Hall said the coalition agreement to work toward getting enough beds for dementia patients was a good start.

“That in itself would be a game-changer but we’re quite some way away from that. Our focus is very much to work to support and encourage the Government to deliver on that commitment and do our bit to help that happen.”

The coalition agreement commits to: “work on establishing bipartisan agreement to fund both care and dementia beds that New Zealand needs now and with a focus on the long-term needs by 2040”.

The most recent Aged Care Association report shows about 41,000 beds for aged care are available across the country with close to 5000 dedicated dementia beds.

This is well below what is required, according to Alzheimers NZ.

“An estimated 170,000 people, or nearly 3 percent of the total population will be living with dementia by 2050, most of whom will be over 65. This represents an increase of 240 percent from 70,000 people in 2020.

“Numbers will increase at a faster rate in Māori, Pacific Peoples, and Asian communities as those populations are ageing at a faster rate than the general population,” the organisation’s briefing to the incoming ministers said.

Alzheimers NZ delivered its briefing to the new ministers of health and seniors ahead of Christmas and hoped to meet with them in the new year.

“We’ve got to focus on three things. The first is a commitment to the action plan which is a blueprint for what needs to happen, second is the funding for the community-based dementia services and third – because none of this happens in isolation – we really need to see an integrated continuum of care for older people,” Hall said.

“It’s hard to see a GP and get a diagnosis. If you need help at home or in the community you can’t get help the way you need it, there’s long wait lists for care and respite. All in all it is just incredibly tough.”

The organisation has previously called for an urgent $127 million for community organisations, which deliver services via contracts in their respective regions because the contract funding is nowhere near enough.

“For example Wairarapa has no contract at all, so they get no money, Gisborne gets barely any.

“Those government contracts are funding about 50 percent of the costs of the services being delivered but that’s not spread evenly and it’s barely scratching the surface.”

It will repeat that call for next year’s Budget, with Hall saying the longer Government’s out of the investment the worse-off everyone would be.

“The problem’s not going anywhere and the bill’s only going to go up.

“We would have loved to see dementia as part of the first 100 days plan but it wasn’t so we’ll keep writing and talking to ministers asking them to prioritise this issue.”

Total funding for community-based services is $11.8 million across the 17 local organisations. These organisations help about 37,400 families but it’s estimated that only half the dementia population actually gets a diagnosis and is eligible for support.

It is estimated that dementia cost the New Zealand economy $2.5 billion in 2020, an increase of 43 percent from $1.7 billion in 2016. Current projections are that cost would balloon to almost $6 billion by 2050 if nothing changes.