Conservation organisation Forest & Bird has sent an open letter to the local councils of New Zealand pleading for stricter regulations about vehicles on beaches around the country.

Investigation by the organisation found by its own measure 73 percent of councils have inadequate bylaws, monitoring, and compliance for vehicles on beaches – leaving coastal species and habitats exposed.

Only Dunedin City Council scored a ‘protected’ ranking in the research, which was begun following ongoing concerns from the 45 Forest & Bird branches reporting vehicles driving on beaches without regard for resting and feeding seabirds, resting marine mammals, recovering vegetation and sand dunes.

New Zealand beaches have been used as roads since at least the introduction of motorised vehicles in the 1920s, with far-flung farms often using the long flat sandy byways as vital transport links.

Te Ara Encyclopedia of New Zealand puts the first car races ever held in the country at Muriwai Beach in 1921, using the hard, wet sand as a track and the sandy dunes as a grandstand.

But as recognition of the vulnerability of New Zealand’s unique endemic species has grown in recent decades, so too has concern around whether it’s a good idea to use the nation’s beaches as a part of the roading network.

And legislation has pulled in opposite directions. National and regional policy documents talk at length about protecting the fragile ecosystems of the coastline, but also enshrine public access to the coast is a matter of national importance that must be maintained.

Ultimately, it’s meant the question of cars on beaches has fallen to local authorities, with a mixed bag of results across the country.

Tyre tracks run through the nesting sites of native birds in Golden Bay. Photo: Forest & Bird

Forest & Bird assessed the state of coastal protection with an analysis of a series of questions put to 52 local authorities via an official information request.

It asked whether the authorities had regulations around vehicles on beaches, how such regulations were funded, how to find public information and guidance on vehicles on beaches and how many staff members were tasked with enforcement.

Carl Morgan, Forest & Bird’s regional conservation manager for Auckland, said there may be beach-to-beach differences within local areas, but the analysis provides a country-wide snapshot off the inadequacy of current rules.

“We appreciate that on some beaches, vehicles are necessary to access private property, launch boats, gather kaimoana, and for emergency situations,” he said. “But we believe all legitimate activities need to be undertaken with care and respect to our coastal species and their environment.”

Forest & Bird is recommending councils use the Local Transport Act to restrict cars on beaches for the purpose of protecting the environment, and put more resource into compliance and enforcement of regulations as well as public education.

Some councils have created seasonal bans on popular beaches.

Auckland’s Muriwai Beach will see temporary vehicle restrictions from December 29 through to mid-January. That’s the most popular time of year for motorists on the beach – at least it was until the seasonal ban was first implemented in 2020.

Auckland Council’s Principal Specialist Regional Parks Stephen Bell said these measures help beach-goers feel safer as well as protect wildlife.

“During past closures, people have felt safer without vehicles on the beach,” he said. “Our focus this summer is to continue prioritising safety and doing our best to protect wildlife, by temporarily reducing vehicle movements and promoting responsible driver behaviour.”

The ban has also helped to mitigate the fire risk to the nearby forest during what is expected to be a hot, dry summer.

A parade of vehicles on Auckland’s Muriwai Beach. Photo: Forest & Bird

Auckland Council’s Planning, Environment and Parks Committee decided in October 2023 to institute vehicle restrictions at Muriwai Beach during Guy Fawkes as well. These restrictions will apply for the next three years.

But while councils like Auckland and Wellington City scored well on Forest & Bird’s criteria, 14 local authorities were rated as having no protection at all.

These included local authorities like Kaipara, Wairoa, Gisborne, Kaikōura and Southland – including Rakiura Stewart Island.

The organisation argued that different local authorities handling the issue means arbitrary invisible borders on the coast that don’t take the habitats of coastal wildlife into account.

It recommended councils “work together to improve coastal protections for vulnerable species from vehicles on beaches”.

“An arbitrary council boundary line should not result in stark differences in beach/coastal protections, and neighbouring councils should both be protecting their coasts consistently.”

Chelsea McGaw, regional conservation manager for Otago and Southland, said protection for coastal species is confusing and differs wildly between local and national organisations.

“Councils must work together to improve coastal protections for the precious wildlife, ecosystems and features that make our coasts so unique and wonderful. An arbitrary council boundary line should not result in these stark differences in coastal protections,” she said.

“We’d like the 2023/24 summer to be one when people choose to walk rather than drive on our beaches; appreciate the unique wildlife we have on our coasts and improve biodiversity for the benefit of all our communities.”