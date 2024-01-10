On November 10 last year, the day a systems glitch robbed some students of the chance to complete their NCEA level one English exam online, Auckland mum Liz* wrote to the New Zealand Qualifications Authority.

(*Not her real name.)

Hers was a general complaint, rather than particular to the glitch, about what she called an inequitable situation. Some students had the disadvantage of using pen and paper to complete exams, she said, while others were able to use a computer.

Students with messy handwriting – a common affliction among a generation taught on keyboards rather than biros – were likely to be penalised if markers couldn’t read their papers, Liz told the authority (NZQA).

Her son, a Year 11 student, was among them, in the year’s internal assessments.

“We all know how much easier it is to write and edit an essay on a computer, where you can easily draft, correct errors and re-write passages,” Liz wrote.

If NZQA gave no allowances to those taking paper exams, she asked how it could justify giving 40 percent of students the “unfair advantage” of using a computer?

She asked for statistics to see if they backed her hunch. NZQA duly provided them, and Liz passed them to Newsroom.

To her mind, the evidence is clear. However, an educational expert has crunched the numbers and has a different view, with some nuances.

Professor Gavin Brown is a psychometrician and cross-cultural psychologist of assessment. Photo: University of Auckland

Gavin Brown, a Professor of Learning, Development and Professional Practice at the University of Auckland, analysed NZQA’s data for NCEA English for levels one, two and three in 2020 and 2022. (Data from 2021 was excluded because of “unexpected events”, which led to grades in Auckland, Northland and Waikato being labelled “paper” in its system.)

“The difference that I see is very small,” says Brown. The overall difference in performance is about one-tenth of a standard deviation.

He analysed the data to gauge the “effect size”, using the proportion of the group at each grade point. This was 0.113 in favour of digital-based exam results.

“Everybody who uses effect sizes using Cohen’s d would say anything less than 0.2 is trivial.”

The effect size for aggregated grades from 2020 and 2022, comparing paper to digital, was even smaller at 0.101.

Brown, who is also director of the university’s Quantitative Data Analysis and Research Unit, says: “If I was NZQA, I’d be [saying]: ‘Administering our tests on digital does not harm students’ performance’.”

(A 2020 psychometric analysis by NZQA found: “There was no conclusive evidence of a difference in achievement between these two groups of students that could be attributed to the examination format – digital or paper-based.”)

There are observed differences between grades, Brown says, such as 19.2 percent of paper-based students not achieving level one in 2020, compared with 14.4 percent online. Also, those achieving excellence that year were 9.6 percent of online exam-takers at level one, dropping back to 8.4 percent on paper.

Liz, our Auckland parent, says there’s a consistent grade difference showing you’re more likely to fail on paper, while those taking online exams have a higher proportion of students across all grades: not achieved, achieved, merit and excellence.

Brown, the Auckland University professor, says these are individual data points, and because the “not achieved” group is so large, there’s wide variability between grades.

“The analysis I’ve done has looked at what’s the overall effect on the whole distribution.”

He agrees digital students did better, but notes the different sample sizes: roughly 80,000 using digital across both years; while 212,000 took paper exams.

“You have to consider the possibility that these 80,000 kids who did the digital version had background factors that the data you’ve sent me don’t speak to,” he says.

“This difference, this tiny difference in favour of digital, may simply may reflect that the kids who did the digital [exam] had prior experience, had opportunity to practise and learn, and had good equipment and good internet speed, and were good with computers. We just don’t know.”

There should be no advantage or disadvantage due to the exam “mode”, Brown says.

Another factor potentially accounting for the difference, the academic says, is the clarity of typed answers versus handwritten ones.

“So it could be that in the longer questions where students have to write longer answers, then it may be easier to get a higher score when people can read the writing easily.”

Brown adds: “Legibility matters.”

(NZQA maintains students aren’t penalised for poor handwriting. Efforts to decipher what is written can lead to exams being viewed by three or more markers.)

The tiny advantage for digital may be due to factors other than the testing mode, he says – it could be a socio-economic, a practice effect, or legibility, he says.

“There are so many things that this data doesn’t say.”

YEAR AND EXAM FORMAT (NCEA ENGLISH LEVELS 1, 2, AND 3) NUMBER OF STUDENTS 2020 (digital) 26,966 2020 (paper) 126,538 2022 (digital) 53,475 2022 (paper) 85,355

NZQA’s deputy chief executive of assessment, Jann Marshall, says it’s incorrect to assume differences in attainment are necessarily related to the testing mode. Many factors could be at play, she says, “including which schools and which students are engaging in paper versus digital assessment”.

“A significant part is played by teaching, learning and exam preparation.”

(NZQA’s Official Information Act response to Auckland parent Liz, from chief executive/pouwhakahaere Dr Grant Klinkum, said “a number” of schools teach students on devices, “but still choose to enter their students for the paper version of the assessment”.)

Many prefer completing exams digitally, Marshall says, because they prefer typing to handwriting, and easier editing of their work.

Marshall, who formerly held a leadership position at the Ministry of Education, says NZQA has encouraged all schools to adopt digital assessment.

“We have dedicated staff working with schools to provide one-on-one support and training, along with tools for schools and students to test their readiness for digital assessment.

“We have previously worked with Network for Learning to offer schools free readiness checks, providing reassurance of whether school networks are ready to support digital assessment.”

Marshall makes a distinction between last year’s exam glitch, and a pure comparison between paper and online tests.

In November, some students were blocked from logging in to three exams, including level one English, because the digital platform reached capacity. Marshall confirms students who were “significantly disadvantaged” may be eligible for a derived grade.

“This differs from students who were not disadvantaged, did not plan to attempt the assessment digitally or chose to complete the assessment on paper.”

In 2019, Professor Brown wrote a journal article about the costs and obstacles of developing large-scale, computer-based testing.

“As you move to digital, you have to assure that there is equity in society for students’ opportunities to have the right kind of machines, and the right kind of practice, and preparation for being assessed digitally,” he tells Newsroom.

“To NZQA’s credit, they’re going about this very cautiously.”

Marshall says since 2016 the authority has been encouraging schools to shift towards digital assessments. This year, NCEA level one exams are being offered “digital first”, meaning schools have to opt out of digital exams, instead of opting in.

Schools with “more socio-economic barriers” have lower participation in digital assessments, she says, and students at those schools “attempt less external assessment”.

“To address this, we have prioritised these schools when offering support for digital assessment. Additionally, we have created the option for schools to offer digital assessments drawing on support from more experienced schools.”

Which leaves the question: Don’t those statements confirm the inequity Auckland mum Liz suspected?

Her 16-year-old son, who types at 120 words a minute, is nervously awaiting his results. He wishes he could have deleted answers and re-written them in several paper exams.

He accidentally used bullet points in English – “I might get marked down for that”.

“There were times I had to go off the page and into the margins because there wasn’t enough room to write. In a few of my exams, I took my ruler and ruled extra lines to give me more space – dividing each line into two – so I wouldn’t run out of room.

“So that took a lot of time, and made my handwriting squashed and messier.”

He’s sure he would have written better essays, and higher-quality answers, if he’d been using a keyboard

Liz concludes: “It’s so incredibly obvious that students using computers have an advantage.”

NCEA results will be released online on January 17.