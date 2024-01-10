Working away in a small office in a leafy Auckland suburb is one of New Zealand’s quieter success stories – but perhaps not by choice.

Hammerforce came into the public eye around the turn of the decade for inventing and commercialising Airbow, a sleek, black, easily refillable compressed air-powered nail gun.

The product did away with any sort of combustion system, batteries, power leads, fans and chargers.

There were no electronic parts, so no problems with water, and no spark to create a fire risk. There was no carbon dioxide or carbon monoxide released when the gun was fired, and no battery to dispose of.

The invention took out podium spots at the London Designweek awards, the International Design Excellence Awards and Red Dot Design Awards.

Prestigious, sure, but the company now says it was never really about the nail gun, which it has since discontinued.

Hammerforce chief executive Andy Coster says Airbow served as a high-profile proof of concept for the underlying piston technology it had patented.

“Something like 95 percent of patents sit there and never get commercialised, so you’ve got to wonder why that is.

“It’s because there’s a bunch of people that design great things and never hook up and find ways to commercialise them.”

This is commonplace in New Zealand’s start-up scene and universities, with some revolutionary and exciting ideas struggling to get the support they need to bring their tech into the real world.

Coster, who first invested in the company in 2009 before coming on as chief executive in 2016, said he saw multiple applications for the patent, but that the company needed to invest upfront in an attention-grabbing proof of concept – the nail gun the founders had initially set out to make.

Hammerforce chief executive Andy Coster (right) says too many good ideas don’t make it off paper. Photo: Supplied

“So we manufactured and designed a nail gun and did a deal with Placemakers, we did manufacturing in China, we assembled it ourselves and we won international design awards, which was pretty cool.

“But the whole point of it was to demonstrate the underlying technology because the patent was just a piece of paper otherwise.”

The product was doing well enough to get the attention of competitors and eventually licensed the technology to a “very large” well-known brand.

Because of non-disclosure agreements Coster can’t say who that brand was or name the parties to any of the other deals they’ve cracked, some with Fortune-500 companies.

Unfortunately for the author, this means that unlike Newsroom’s first visit to Hammerforce in 2019, its workshop was strictly off-limits (meaning no playing with nail guns this time around).

Experience with the expensive and difficult process of commercialising the product has shaped how the business operates with licensing partners and allowed for Hammerforce to “share the journey” and work closer and more intuitively towards the application and final product.

Coster says that starts with picking an industry, or segment of an industry, that it sees as ripe for disruption, choosing potential partners and understanding what they do.

“We try and understand the economics of the company, the industry structure and the market dynamics, what they deliver to the market and what issues they’re trying to solve. Then we look to see how we can apply our technology to solve those problems.”

Hammerforce then approaches the businesses and tries to deal directly with the chief executive to avoid what Coster calls not-invented-here syndrome lower down in the business. “It’s a marriage, it’s not a one night stand. We don’t just come in and go here’s your technology, see you later. We do 20-year deals.”

After penning that first deal inside the construction industry, the company took its valve and actuation technology into other fields, most recently signing a deal with a “prestigious US headquartered Fortune 500 company” in November 2023, which it says will deliver category-leading consumer products within 18 months.

The close working relationship with its partners has also created a need to get a bit closer to the action, with the company recently opening offices and workshops in London and Dallas.

Inventing

Hammerforce isn’t just sitting on the ‘Force’ compressed air patent either, with newer intellectual property for a valve system to automatically control the flow of liquids and gasses.

Coster said the flow technology took the same principles as the force technology, but applying it to liquids.

It is currently working towards securing a deal around isolation valves, basically an on/off switch for pipes, but reinvented so necessary forces are drastically reduced, meaning the size, inputs, costs and safety can be improved.

Particularly valuable applications are for gasses/liquids such as hydrogen, which are transported under high pressures or freezing temperatures that pose risks.

Hammerforce now has workshops and offices in the United States and London. Photo: Supplied

“You wouldn’t believe all the pipes around the world in industrial situations that need to be turned on or off right now. It’s a US$70 billion market per annum.”

It also has intellectual property around pressure relief valves and refuelling systems, with hydrogen in particular an area where it sees a lot of promise.

Coming up with a truly original idea is far easier said than done.

Hammerforce chief operating officer Richard Evans, responsible for much of that nitty gritty, said you can’t just sit down in a room and say it’s time for a new idea, with that work being done in tandem between the commercial and engineering teams.

“One of the recent deals that we’ve just done came after we’d gone down one way of thinking in terms of a particular product that came about from thinking about how a particular industry uses a valve.

“We found where we were headed was a very mature segment of the market, but we found if we looked slightly wider there was this massive opportunity that was commercially viable.”

That deal, with a blue-chip household brand, is hoped to revive a stagnated market of consumer goods that both Coster and Evans say we’ll be seeing soon.

Just do it

After reading Hammerforce’s journey so far, Coster’s advice for start-ups and research and development-reliant businesses probably won’t come as a surprise.

“If R&D isn’t commercialised it’s sort of interesting but not relevant. It just sits with a bunch of people who are incentivised to do something that ends up doing nothing.

“You need to think about R&D holistically and integrating it into tangible commercial opportunities.”

For Coster that means Hammerforce’s approach of wrapping its head around a business’s wants and needs before approaching them to create relevance.

Essentially, not being a solution desperately looking for a problem.

“Some organisations didn’t even know that they had a problem; we opened up their eyes to new possibilities and opportunities.”

For a country that prides itself on innovation, New Zealand isn’t fantastic at research and development full stop.

According to Stats NZ, at $5.2 billion, research and development spend made up 1.47 percent of GDP in 2022 (the most recent year).

That’s well short of the government’s long-standing 2 percent goal, which in itself is far below the OECD average of 2.7 percent in 2022.

Business model

Being an intellectual property business has some cons, including not being able to thoroughly brag about the quality of the deals you’ve done (though I’m told that’s not something they’re too stressed about), but Coster said it had a major benefit in being capital-light – no need to manufacture or have warehouses and distribution channels.

Doing away with those costly commitments meant all available capital, either from investors or royalties, can be funnelled into developing more and better patents.

“We’re able to take that knowledge and know-how in IP, create a lot of value from that and extract it in a highly economical way,” Coster said.

“Whereas if we were to just manufacture, we can’t go into lots of lots of different industries. So we’re missing out on lots of different opportunities and it requires a whole bunch of different skill sets.

“It’s not our expertise right, you’ve got to focus on what you’re good at.”

It’s an approach that’s proved popular with private investors too, boasting 69 separate shareholdings with the Companies Office and an illustrious board of directors for a company of its size.

The business is chaired by Mark Binns, an experienced director who is currently chair of Crown Infrastructure Partners and major pipe/drainage business Hynds, as well as sitting on the board of Auckland International Airport and Mercury Energy.

The star power doesn’t stop there, with former Air New Zealand chief executive and well-known businessman Rob Fyfe serving on the board alongside English private equity head James Drummond and the most recent addition Steven Joyce, a senior minister in the previous National government’s nine-year tenure.