You would probably oppose setting up a small hydro power station that would flood 56 kilometres of forested shoreline at a pristine lake in a national park. Unfortunately, it has already happened.

Lake Monowai, now in Fiordland National Park, was raised in 1926 to provide additional electrcity to Southland. The environmental price for future generations was the inundation of the original lake beaches, with a backdrop of dead standing trees.