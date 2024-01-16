Opinion: A few weeks ago my 10-year-old daughter came within centimetres of being hit and seriously injured by a car that cut in front of her while she was cycling home from school. Despite wearing brightly coloured clothing and a yellow hi-vis backpack, the driver was oblivious to this small person in her path. It was only due to my daughter’s fast reflexes that she avoided collision and injury, perhaps worse.

The incident aroused a mix of emotional responses: horror at what might have happened, indignation and anger towards the driver, and a deep-rooted frustration that a child cannot cycle two kilometres to school each day without risk of being injured or killed. When I shared the experience with other parents in our school community, they said things like “That is exactly why I drive my child to school – it is just too dangerous biking”.

Despite the perceived risk, which was raw for me too, the sad reality is that their children are more likely to suffer a premature death caused by the obesogenic environment they are now being shaped by, including the chronic lack of physical activity in their everyday lives. (Obesity is now one of the largest contributors to poor health in most countries, including New Zealand.)

And in fact, the streets where our family lives are generally wide and straight, with high visibility and a minimum of parked cars, except (again, ironically) at school pick-up and drop-off times, when cars line both sides of the streets around my daughter’s school, impeding visibility for cyclist and motorist alike. Our town should be a cyclist’s paradise, but like anywhere, it is cars that take priority not people.

Almost every time a new housing development is built, it is built on the presumption that people are going to get to all the things they need by car. This was exemplified by a recent discussion at a meeting with a well-known developer working on a residential development in a location within a 10-minute walk of a metro railway station, with easy links to popular walkways and cycleways. If any new development was primed to be car-free, this was it. But when asked whether he was considering a less car-oriented design as is being showcased in cities around the world, he spat back: “Don’t be ridiculous – everyone owns a car, don’t they?”

Nevertheless, the deepening climate crisis and energy transition presents an opportunity. An opportunity to transform the way we design our towns and cities and how we move around. The benefits abound: improved safety, reduced air and noise pollution, reduced energy dependency, increased resilience, thriving local economies, more connected communities and healthier, more active people, to name just some.

Instead of building our urban places to enable us to get from A to B (by a high-energy demanding 1-2 tonne metal box) as fast as possible, we need to be designing our urban areas so we have many of the things we need within a short distance of where we live – by walking, cycling or by public transport.

This may seem fanciful and unrealistic, but it is in fact how our urban places used to be, before the advent of the affordable automobile. Just look at a map of Auckland City before all the tramlines were ripped out in the 1950s, and you will see an abundance of urban villages within walking distance of their residential catchments.

It is also what many cities around the world – Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Portland among them – are now working towards: recirculating car traffic away from city and neighbourhood centres, allowing the local centres that existed within (or before) these cities to come back to life.

Closer to home, on the Kāpiti Coast, residents in the seaside village of Paekākāriki pushed their council to implement a 30 km/h speed limit for the whole of the village, making it a safer and more attractive place for families, cyclists and pedestrians. As a result of these kind of measures, more and more global citizens are enjoying ‘urban villages’ where they can buy fresh bread, fruit and veges, catch up with friends at a café, get their bike serviced and perhaps lend a hand at the local community gardens or repair café.

Our country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan set out what each sector of our economy needs to do to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and make its contribution to the Paris Agreement goal of keeping global warming to below 2C.

Transport is one of our country’s largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for 39 percent of total CO 2 emissions. The pathway sets a goal of a 41 per cent reduction in transport emissions by 2035. A key target is to reduce the total kilometres travelled by the ‘light fleet’ by 20 percent by 2035 – that is, by the cars and utes that most of us drive for household, business or commercial reasons.

The plan recognised that this would be achieved in two ways: better transport options (investing more in public transport and enabling safer and more accessible ‘active transport’ – primarily walking and cycling) and better urban form – meaning the way we design and build our neighbourhoods and town and city centres.

But we are not going to get very far (pardon the pun) by talking about esoteric measures like ‘vehicle kilometres travelled’. Instead we need to focus on understanding how to design cities and towns that will support a ‘good life’ for everyone. That is, places where we have access to education, health and other services, healthy locally produced food, where there are ample opportunities to socialise and participate in the community, have fun with family or friends at a nearby park, enjoy locally created arts and culture, and enjoy bird song as we walk or cycle to the shops or school. If any country has the capacity to do this well, it is Aotearoa New Zealand.

One thing is for sure. We are not going to reduce our transport emissions (or improve ‘productivity’ – especially when we factor in road deaths and injuries – by building more four-lane motorways, which is empirically shown to induce more demand, leading to more congestion over time. Nor is building more roads and encouraging more car ownership – whether fossil fuel or electric – going to make our roads safer for our children (EVs are heavier than their internal combustion equivalent and also silent – not helpful if you are a pedestrian or cyclist).

To crack the transport emissions nut, we need to rethink the way we live, and build communities where people want to live, in the fullest sense of the word – not just more houses and roads.