Social investment consultancy Habilis has struck out at the Commerce Commission in a wide-ranging and scathing submission on NZ Post’s application to buy PBT’s courier service contracts.

The submission accuses the commission of “consultation theatre” that provides the illusion than consultation has occurred “whilst erecting every conceivable obstacle to meaningful engagement with parties other than the applicant”.

“The purpose of the process is clearly to enable officials to tick a compliance box, whilst not burdening themselves with too much work,” it said.

Habilis’ application was strongly against the merger on the grounds it would significantly lessen competition for courier services in Aotearoa, but the initial pages of the 19-page submission focused on the commission’s management of the process.

In summary, its issues with the commission centred around over-reliance on the representations of NZ Post, a lack of independent analysis of the market, and on the very short and inconvenient window of time given for public consultation.

Time deprivation

According to Habilis principal consultant Kent Duston, the short time frame given for public submissions, from December 7-21, the busiest time of year for couriers in the build-up to Christmas, was part of a consistent pattern in the commission’s behaviour.

“There’s a lack of equity in the approach in the sense that anybody who’s applying to ComCom have the ability to go and arrange expensive consulting firms, get the work done, make a very reasoned and considered submission to ComCom, as is their right obviously.

“But then ComCom turn around and say the entire rest of the economy, including some relatively small players, have typically 10 working days in which to respond.”

In this case the commission didn’t file its statement of preliminary issues until 13 or so working days had passed, meaning the window for discussion was pushed towards the holidays.

“It does seem like the commission’s the one who’s giving applicants and themselves the luxury of time but then depriving everybody else who may have a view about it of exactly the same kind of luxury of being able to consider and respond to it in a sensible way.”

Duston believes it’s an endemic problem in the Commerce Commission, case in point being the market study into banking, where the banks put in detailed analysis supported by the biggest and brightest legal and consulting teams, and respondents likely to be impacted by deals were granted just two weeks to respond.

“There is this persistent equity problem that the commission just simply refuses to address and it’s invidious because it really puts the applicants at advantage and anyone who wants to respond to it a disadvantage.

“The Commerce Commission appears to just want to shrug its shoulders and go, well, that’s the way the world is.”

The commission says that 10-day period is a quarter of its total decision-making time, but if parties are unable to respond they can seek an extension.

Habilis wasn’t able to meet the 10 working day deadline, which ended on December 21, and was actually granted an extension until January 15.

Market definition

Duston said the core of the issue was the commission’s willingness to accept the applicant’s characterisation of the industry they are in and the existing barriers to entry, as well as withholding information around the size and value of markets.

“We note that the preliminary issues paper is largely composed of elements copied and pasted from NZ Post’s clearance application, using what is clearly a standard template,” the Habilis document said.

“As a result, there is insufficient information for interested parties to be able to make a cogent submission.”

Regarding its habit for redacting commercial information, the Commerce Commission said it had to be a responsible steward of confidential information and it could only effectively perform its investigative function if businesses had the confidence that confidential information would not be generally disclosed to the public.

This information can be requested through the Official Information Act, but would be received after a decision has been made.

In its application to the commission, state-owned mail carrier NZ Post characterised the courier market as involving the pickup and delivery of parcels under 25 kilograms in weight either business to business or to consumers.

Habilis said this only described the parts of the market NZ Post wanted to address, rather than the reality, which also included large and difficult-to-deliver parcels and should be centred around what consumers wanted to purchase, rather than what suppliers wished to provide.

It believes the market should be defined in reality as one made up of spatial distribution (the where) temporal spread (how quickly and when), and physical size.

(Readers will be able to get a better understanding of Habilis’ assumed market dynamics when its submission goes live on the Commerce Commission’s case register)

Barriers to entry

It also described the market as one with low barriers to entry, implying that it only requires some vans, a warehouse and a can do attitude.

“Superficially that’s true,” said Duston, who argues the true value of a courier business isn’t the value of assets, rather it is network economics in the form of efficient routing of parcels (figured out through difficult NP-hard travelling salesman questions) that make up the true barrier to entry.

“The real value in the PBT business is not a bunch of contracts and blokes with vans, it’s in the intellectual property in how you route parcels from A to B efficiently and get the best value out of it.”

He argues NZ Post clearly understands this, as its big investments recently have all been around increasing that competitive advantage through sorting facilities and IT systems.

That’s not to say NZ Post characterising the market as it did is scandalous, with Duston saying it falls on Commerce Commission to offer an alternative that submitters can comment on, rather than relying on the applicant’s definition.

A spokesperson for the commission (it declined to put a name behind its comments) said the statement of preliminary issues Duston was referring to summarised the applicant’s views from their application, along with the commission’s preliminary views on those areas seen as needing to be tested during the investigation.

“The statement of preliminary issues is not a reflection of any views held by the commission, but rather a document designed to help people understand what the commission considers will be relevant to the analysis it needs to undertake.

“For each merger, we carry out a detailed analysis of the affected markets and seek input from a wide range of industry participants to assist us in our overall consideration of the extent to which the proposed transaction is likely to substantially lessen competition in any market.”

Consultation theatre

In summarising the commission’s approach as “consultation theatre”, and noting it hadn’t declined a progressed application since 2018, the Habilis submission said it seemed like the process was merely a compliance way-point, with no believable likelihood of regulatory intervention occurring.

“We strongly suspect the commission has begun measuring its key performance indicators by the number of merger applications successfully approved, rather than by whether there are vibrant and effectively operating markets for goods and services in Aotearoa.”

It was this approach that had allowed oligopolies to form in the banking sector, the supermarket sector, the electricity sector and in the building products sector, with large participants wielding too much market power, it said.

“The commission has taken no legal action to break up any oligarchy since 2012, and it seems simply unbelievable that there has not been a single instance of the abuse of market power in that period.”

When asked about the lack of declined acquisitions, the Commerce Commission said since the start of 2018 it had assessed 72 merger clearances and one merger authorisation.

Of these, one clearance application was declined, a further nine were withdrawn, including seven withdrawn after it indicated they were unlikely to pass by way of a statement of issues, and 10 were cleared subject to divestment of assets.

“By law, the commission must grant clearance if we are satisfied that the merger would not be likely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market. This was deemed to be the case in those applications that were cleared.”