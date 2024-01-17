I love the fact that Kaikoura is only two and a half hours away from home. And it’s a relatively easy drive, especially after the road was upgraded in the wake of the Hurunui Kaikoura earthquake in 2016.

I hadn’t noticed that some of the emergency speed limits had been made permanent after the repairs were done. The 100km/h speed limit has been reduced to 80km/h on certain sections of the road, and over the Hunderlees the most winding section has been reduced to 60km/h.