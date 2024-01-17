A Pacific nation’s decision to switch diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China will add to geopolitical pressures in the Pacific, experts say, with New Zealand urged to continue strengthening relationships in the region.

On Monday, Nauru’s president David Adeang announced his government had decided to formally recognise China, in turn immediately severing diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

The move is part of an ongoing rivalry between Beijing and Taipei to secure the support of countries in the Pacific region, with Kiribati and the Solomon Islands switching allegiances from Taiwan to China in 2019.

Dr Anna Powles, a senior lecturer at Massey University’s Centre for Defence and Security Studies, told Newsroom that Nauru’s move had been on the cards for some time, with rumours of a diplomatic switch circulating last year.

Powles said there were clear economic drivers behind the decision, with Taiwanese officials alleging China offered the Pacific nation $162 million (US$100m) a year to establish relations with Beijing.

Nauru had also reportedly approached Taiwan with a request for almost $135m to help fund an immigration detention facility, breaking ties before receiving a formal response.

Such chequebook diplomacy is not a new phenomenon in Nauru: in 2011, The Age reported that Taiwan itself had been making secret payments to Nauruan MPs worth thousands of dollars a month in exchange for maintaining ties with Taipei.

US foreign policy expert Charles Edel also believed financial considerations played a significant role in the decision, citing “the dire state of the economy in Nauru” and the likely promise of financial transfers from Beijing.

The announcement came just days after Taiwan’s presidential elections, where pro-sovereignty candidate William Lai secured an unprecedented third term in power for the Democratic People’s Party (DPP).

The DPP has attracted Beijing’s ire for pushing back against its belief that Taiwan must in time be “reunified” with mainland China, and former Australian diplomat Mihai Sora told Newsroom the timing of the switch appeared “deliberately designed to take the wind out of Taiwan’s sails” following the election result.

“This is China signalling that its diplomatic capacity outstrips Taiwan’s and that it will continue to erode diplomatic support for Taiwan as it seeks to further isolate the country,” Sora, a research fellow at Australia’s Lowy Institute, told Newsroom.

Nauru’s decision leaves Taiwan with just 12 full diplomatic partners, three of whom are Pacific nations: the Marshall Islands, Palau, and Tuvalu.

However, Powles said there had been ongoing speculation about whether Tuvalu would also break off ties with Taiwan.

Such fears are believed to have played a role in Australia agreeing a special treaty, the Falepili Union, with Tuvalu late last year.

The treaty, which has not entered into force, would require the small Pacific nation to “mutually agree with Australia any partnership, arrangement or engagement with any other state or entity on security and defence-related matters”.

Powles said the treaty would not prevent Tuvalu from switching diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China, but could make it more difficult to move ahead with the bilateral agreements that would usually follow such a decision.

Nauru’s decision may place further strain on the Pacific Islands Forum, which has in recent years had to weather growing geopolitical competition in the region.

“It’s not so much the diplomatic ties with China that Western countries find problematic – they themselves all have ties with China – it’s when China pushes into the security space in the Pacific that its actions begin to cut across regional strategic interests.” – Mihai Sora, Lowy Institute

The forum’s incoming secretary general, Baron Waqa, himself hails from Nauru. The country’s former president clashed with Chinese officials at a 2018 forum meeting, subsequently calling on China to apologise for its “arrogant” behaviour.

Powles said the forum had traditionally resisted Chinese pressure to adopt a ‘One China’ policy by pointing to the fact some of its members recognised Taiwan – a position that would become “increasingly difficult to uphold” as those numbers dwindled.

Sora said Nauru’s diplomatic switch was a reminder how intensely contested the Pacific had become as a region, and maintaining regional unity had to be a priority for the forum’s members on issues like Taiwan’s status.

Reaction from Western governments has been muted so far. A US State Department spokesman said Nauru had made a sovereign decision but “nonetheless a disappointing one”, while Australia’s Pacific Minister Pat Conroy said the country had been made aware of the move in advance and respected Nauru’s choice (Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters’ office did not respond to a request for comment).

Sora said the Pacific’s traditional partners had to respect the foreign policy decisions of sovereign states, with Western nations “seeking to offer compelling alternatives to China where practical”.

“It’s not so much the diplomatic ties with China that Western countries find problematic – they themselves all have ties with China – it’s when China pushes into the security space in the Pacific that its actions begin to cut across regional strategic interests.”

Powles said there was no reason for the Government to make any official statement about Nauru’s decision, although a growing Chinese presence in the country could affect New Zealand’s own development work in the small nation.

While Peters knew the region well and was in turn well known, he would need to spend time on the ground continuing to build relationships and ensuring New Zealand was seen as a reliable partner, she said.