The discontinuation of the Clean Car Discount means New Zealand will release 1.1 to 2.2 million more tonnes of climate pollution between now and 2050, officials told ministers late last year.
A Climate Implications of Policy Assessment, prepared in late November, estimated the cumulative impact could rise above 2.2 million tonnes. That's nearly the equivalent of an extra year of non-stop coal burning by the Huntly Power Station.
