The fate of a proposed modern slavery law in New Zealand is unclear, with the new Government undecided on whether to move ahead with a plan developed under its Labour predecessor.
The potential for further delays on the issue has further concerned advocacy groups and experts, who are also critical of Labour’s failure to get a bill across the line before the 2023 election.
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team