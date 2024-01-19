Opinion: New Zealand’s first ever Minister of Mental Health, Matt Doocey, will be busy putting together a work programme for his return to Parliament at the end of summer. Labour failed to deliver on their promise of transforming mental health in their six years of power. What will be different about National’s approach and what advice will he be getting?

Firstly, he will need no reminding that mental health will not be moving off the agenda. We are now a knowledge-based economy, and conditions that impact the way we think, feel and interact with others – the essence of our mental health – will continue to touch the lives of all New Zealanders.

Current services, which remain largely unchanged since our asylums were decanted in the 90s, are no longer fit for purpose. These one-size-fits-all institutions were transplanted into the community but have retained their paternalistic and isolated ways. Mental illness now impacts one in five of us every year and half of us over our lifetime, and we need a suite of services and options to meet our needs that are fully integrated into the mainstream of health provision.

In thinking about his approach, Doocey would be wise to apply three common aspects of health system design to any policy initiatives that he has planned – universal health coverage, parity of esteem for mental health services and reaching unreached populations.

The first question he should ask is what services can Kiwis expect for help with their mental health, ie what is our universal mental health coverage? Most governments think about what type of services they want to provide and at what level. In physical health, we have community health and wellbeing supports (gym classes, community gardening groups, etc) which provide informal healthy lifestyle opportunities.

We then have more formal primary and community health providers (GPs, physiotherapists, community pharmacists) where we have the opportunity to rock up and get assessment and treatment for common and straightforward issues, or support for the long-term conditions we live with.

Lastly, we have specialist services for people with rarer and more complicated-to-treat conditions, like cancer or hip operations, where it makes sense to focus very specialised types of shorter-term interventions. These specialised services are not usually open access but require a referral to ensure they are efficiently used.

Here in New Zealand, the organisation of our mental health services is a muddle. It is difficult to understand what services are available for what conditions and where. We have mental health services that are designed to provide walk-in access for ‘mental distress’ delivered by specialised workforces but in reality are not able to deliver due to workforce and resource constraints. It is akin to having walk-in access to orthopaedic surgeons for ‘aches and pains’ and then saying that we do not have the workforce or resources to operate.

Doocey should start by clearly defining what mental health services we should expect. He should be explicit in stating what Kiwis can get help for and from whom. In the community, we should see investment into charities, NGOs and informal community groups that support mental health promotion, community development and resilience as well as counselling. Formal primary mental health service delivery needs to move beyond 1737 and hard-pressed GPs feeling that anti-depressants are the only option. Labour’s Access and Choice programme was a good start but has focused too much on sessions delivered and not enough on achieving universal coverage.

We have a wealth of dedicated and skilled acute and specialist practitioners but the services they work in desperately need focus and leadership. Doocey should start by making them look more like the rest of the health system. Kiwis should know what they can get specialist help for, what they should expect to receive, and that this should be consistent across the country. However, we should also not fall into the trap going down the road of the lowest-common-denominator generic services but recognise that as a small country, specialist capability will require some centres of excellence and capability that will need to be shared.

He should expect to see the level of detail that we see in planned specialist care for physical health: how many people waiting, for how long, and what specific interventions are the bottlenecks for their particular condition. The Labour government had the opportunity to do this, but instead published a ‘System and Service Framework’ document that was high on platitudes like “being people-powered and whānau-centric” but lacked any substance or detail.

This links with the second principle – parity of esteem. Simply put, we should expect the same level of care and expertise for help with our mental health as we do for our physical health. For example, why is it that mental health is mostly excluded from ACC cover? If someone crashes into my car and I break my leg, it is covered by ACC but if I am unable to return to work due to PTSD, I am not.

It is simply discrimination. Our system is awash with such practices, from access to disability support through Whaikaha-Ministry of Disabled People, to health insurance policies for students and migrant workers to other numerous practices. As our first Minister of Mental Health, he should be looking at our regulatory environment to ensure functioning and transparent cover for mental health conditions and support the growth of provision by the NGO and private sector. A well-functioning market for mental health services will grow the mental health sector as a whole and provide more options for Kiwis.

Lastly, Doocey should always consider which populations are not being reached by services. We have made a start on thinking about priority populations such as our Māori, Pasifika, youth and rainbow communities. However, he should be mindful that we are in the midst of a significant change in the make-up of our population.

As a country, we are getting older and will increasingly become dependant on fewer younger and working-aged people to sustain us. Our health system will be under significant pressure to meet the physical health needs associated with ageing, but paradoxically, health services that keep youth and working age populations productive will become essential.

In the 1960s, each person over 65 was sustained by 7.1 working-aged people, in 2020 this dropped to 4.2 and it is projected to be about 2.8 by 2040. Mental health is one of the leading causes of working days lost and disability in this age group. Now is the time to start planning for these services.

So far we have had a scatter-gun approach to youth services, with fantastic providers but little leadership from government. A national youth offering, similar to the Headspace services seen across the ditch (early intervention mental health services for 12–25 year olds) would allow cohesive and consistently delivered services as well as an opportunity to invest in technological options at scale.

Additionally, the ethnic and cultural make-up of our working population will change, with proportionately more Māori, Pasifika and Asian New Zealanders. Currently, our Asian population access our mental health services at a much lower rate, and we have had little in the way of policy or workforce planning in anticipation of the coming changes.

As he settles into his role, Matt Doocey will be surrounded by officials and bombarded by a wall of jargon terms like BiMs, PRIMHD, PVSs, PUC codes and the illusion of a ‘ring-fence’ of funding. He will be told that mental health is ‘different’ or ‘special’ and that it is so complicated that it can only be run by a cadre of ‘commissioners’ or ‘planners.

These bureaucrats have been running our mental health system for a quarter of a century, and we now have a system that is not clear on its purpose, nor what it delivers and to whom, how much it costs or what the outcomes are.

My advice is that he should embrace the opportunity to transform the system and start with the basics. Mental health is not complicated or difficult or different. In the 21st Century, mental health is health and health is mental health. I wish him luck.