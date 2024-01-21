We never had classical music playing on our wireless. My parents did not understand it. To them it was all ‘screeching’ violins or sopranos. We did not have a gramophone either but there was one at school and music lessons with Mr Steel who, seeing my interest, suggested I go to a concert. ‘Concert?’ I said. They were in a world that other people inhabited, people with money, the posh. He gathered his gown about him, anxious to get home, and said, ‘Albert Hall. Try that. School students can get in for shilling.’ It would have to come out of my pocket money, just two and sixpence. But I did, and an all-Tchaikovsky concert with its swings between tragic drama and romantic yearning, its harmonies of loss and suffering connected directly to my 16-year-old emotional state.

Later, a concert at London’s Festival Hall included Jean Sibelius’ Seventh Symphony. I had not heard it before so that I was unprepared for its impact, of a kind of soaring ecstasy that seemed to go far beyond emotion. Such intense experiences in youth can never be replicated but it was a deep spiritual connection with the music of Sibelius that has endured into old age.

I left the concert hall determined to listen to all his music and go to Finland, to hear it played within its lake and forest environment, and to visit Sibelius’s home Ainola. He was still alive then – maybe I would spot him! But I never did before I emigrated to New Zealand. In the years that followed I went to Copenhagen, southern Sweden, Oslo, even Svalbard, on various missions but never Helsinki and Finland. Until, 68 years later, I finally did.

There is a common perception that Finland and New Zealand have a lot in common, despite being on opposite sides of the planet. Small countries with small populations (NZ’s 5.3 million versus Finland’s 5.6 million); an attachment to the natural environment occasioned by their vast wild landscapes; both countries strongly democratic with unicameral parliaments elected under proportional representation; a commitment to social welfare although both are dependent on larger nations for trade and prosperity.

The sense of similarity has been highlighted in recent decades by both countries competing for first place on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (we are currently both placed second, nudged out by Denmark). One year, when we had shouldered Finland down to second, I joshed a Finnish writer with our small triumph. He seemed unresponsive and then he looked me in the eye without expression and said, ‘Well, we could always come to an arrangement, you know.’ For a moment I thought he was being passive-aggressive until I twigged to his quick and droll sense of humour.

Sibelius’ home, Ainola. Photo: Philip Temple

I was reminded of this when I asked a young woman in Helsinki which tram we should take for town. She looked me straight in the eye, without expression, and gave me a precise answer, before turning away. My smile seemed suspended. Diane and I learned quickly that Finns don’t do small talk, are not casual mates like New Zealanders tend to be, but become the best of friends when the ice is broken. And there’s another difference – ice.

Capital Helsinki lies at 60 degrees north compared to Wellington’s 41 south and, like its sister capitals Stockholm and Oslo at similar latitudes, has long and dark, sub-zero winters. The 10 percent of Finland covered in lakes freezes solid. I decided this must have a bearing on the expressions of gloomy preoccupation that seemed common to many older tram passengers. And the evidence of alcoholism even in the trendy Design District where we were staying. But on those long dark nights, drinking up in cosy bars lifts spirits and socialising, and is approved of. And suppresses the knowledge that the 1380km-long border with Russia is just down the road, a couple of hours’ drive away.

We took the train to Lahti, 100 kms north of Helsinki, where the annual Sibelius festival was being held. We travelled for an hour or so over long straights and curves through endless pine, spruce and birch forest, no hills to break the long horizon, but with regular glimpses of some of Finland’s 187,000 lakes. Lahti lies at the edge of one of the larger ones, Vesijarvi, and we arrived mid-afternoon, eager to take a walk and enjoy a meal before the concert. It was sunny and 24 degrees in this second week of September, about eight degrees above the average. Ideal for promenading and eating al fresco, but the waterfront had few visitors and the restaurants were all shut. At the shop where we found a roll and some ice cream we were told it was the end of the season, you see. This is always the end of August and Lahti, like everywhere else we visited in Europe, had not caught up with climate change. It was enough to drive us to drink and there was, indeed, an elaborate waterfront bar which sold every conceivable type of alcohol, but no food.

A renowned partygoer and dedicated boozer, Sibelius almost succumbed to the demon drink, until his doctor diagnosed incipient cancer of the oesophagus when he was in his early forties and told him that, unless he gave up alcohol and the numerous cigars he smoked every day, he would be dead within six months. It took two major, and finally successful, operations to convince him. One of the fruits of his health dramas was the amazing Fourth Symphony which expressed the angst of his near death experiences and his withdrawal from addictions. He said it was his favourite symphony: deeply reflective and inspiring, it was a kind of redemption. He went back to the wine and cigars later in life and survived until he was 91, but the music drained away.

Lahti’s Sibelius Hall. Photo: Philip Temple

Lahti has about the same population as Dunedin and once was an industrial centre whose crime rate earned it the soubriquet of the Chicago of Finland. Boarded-up shops signalled its decline since trade of its manufactured goods with the Soviet Union collapsed.

But there remained enough cash around to construct the Sibelius Hall in 2000 on the site of an old timber mill, a spectacular wooden convention centre and concert hall with brilliant acoustics that served well the annual tribute to Sibelius. That night the local symphony orchestra played a selection of his shorter pieces, some drawn from the extensive range of his music inspired by the Finnish national legend, The Kalevala. This epic poem was composed 200 years ago and did much to inspire a sense of national identity when the country was still a Russian Grand Duchy. Sibelius lived through the final years and revolutionary end to Russian rule in 1917-1919 and his greatest patriotic piece, ‘Finlandia’, became the anthem of Finnish independence. It was received with enthusiasm that September night in Lahti.

In 1970, the National Film Unit produced a one-hour three-screen spectacular, This Is New Zealand, for our stand at Expo 70 in Japan. It was by far the most popular attraction there with one and a half million viewers. When it was brought back home, it was shown around the country in especially adapted theatres to audiences amounting to tens of thousands. A key and inspirational element at the start of the film was an aerial journey across New Zealand to the accompaniment of the rousing Intermezzo from Sibelius’ Karelia Suite. By then, his music had become familiar to local audiences and, just as there seemed to be a commonality between New Zealand and Finland in the natural world, and small countries’ sense of fierce independence, so his music seemed to be part of the cultural bridge.

He has influenced local composers from Douglas Lilburn, whose ‘Aotearoa Overture’ echoes the Karelia Suite, and on to New Zealand’s current leading symphonist Anthony Ritchie. In speaking of Sibelius’ music when introducing a concert with the Berlin Philharmonic, Sir Simon Rattle claimed, to much astonishment, that he was (a little tongue in cheek) England’s greatest composer. But he was asserting the Anglophile attachment to his music which is reflected in this country.

I was lucky enough to attend a Berlin Philharmonic concert in 2010 when Rattle conducted Sibelius’ last three symphonies, finishing with the great seventh. At the second Lahti concert they played it, too, and as it seemed to grow from the hall’s sculpted wooden walls, I had fulfilled the first part of my teenage dream, to hear Sibelius’ music in its homeland environment.

Auckland city has Waiheke a ferry ride away, Helsinki has Suomenlinna, the fortress island among the archipelago scattered along Finland’s southern coast. The only slight connection is that the much larger Waiheke hosts the remains of one gun battery, as part of an early 20th century defence system for the Hauraki Gulf, while Suomenlinna was a major naval base for 200 years. First, in 1747, it was Sveaborg when Finland was part of Sweden and was a key base in wars against Russia which ended in the country becoming its autonomous Grand Duchy of Russia in1808. But even today Swedish is a second language, reflected in the doubling up of Helsinki street names. Sibelius was born into a Swedish-speaking household and learned Finnish later in life.

The language seems from another planet (but related to Hungarian) and it is a relief for visitors from the Anglosphere and Western Europe generally, that English is a lingua franca in Helsinki at least. Suomenlinna means ‘Castle of Finland’ – ‘linna’ for castle and ‘Suomen’ derived from ‘Suomi’ which, as every stamp collector knows, is Finland’s indigenous name.

Ferry travel to the island is included in regular travel cards that cover all forms of transport – tram, bus, underground, ferries – in the Helsinki area. Suomenlinna, now a World Heritage site, is a popular recreational and educational park with its 18th and 19th Century barracks, batteries, military museum, submarine, dry dock, Orthodox church, craft shops and cafes. From its cannoned ramparts we could look out to the endless scatter of small islands across a grey sea towards Estonia and imagine the Anglo-French fleet that bombarded the fortress during the Crimean War.

The drawing room at Ainola. Photo: Philip Temple

Although there are commonalities between New Zealand and Finland, these now began to seem superficial compared to the differences. As I write, the maximum daily temperature in Helsinki is just -4 degrees, -13 at night. The sun rises after nine and sets at half past three. Finland is 75 percent covered in forest and it grows faster than it is harvested. The country has been occupied by Russia, has fought wars with it within the past 100 years and recently joined Nato to try and avoid another one.

Yet Finland has been declared the ‘happiest country in the world’. There are a variety of explanations. Finns have a close and active connection to their natural environment which underpins a balanced work-recreational lifestyle. Its social welfare system is second to none. They have a schooling system set up as ‘education for liberation’ and equality, supported by very effective free health care. All of this is made possible by a progressive tax system that reaches 44 percent for the highest earners. New Zealand was once called ‘the social laboratory of the world’. This has entered the realm of myth and we have been left far behind by Finland.

There was one last trip I had to make to complete my lifelong musical journey. There were no guided tours on offer so I had to make my own way to Sibelius’ house Ainola, named for his wife Aino, on the outskirts of the small town of Jarvenpaa. It seemed straightforward: a 40-minute train trip from Helsinki’s imposing central railway station, followed by a short walk from the Ainola station. But there was a problem. It was closed for reconstruction. From a station further on, what should have been a kilometre walk turned into several. As I trudged down the road in the unnatural heat towards the wooded enclave that harboured the house, it seemed an appropriate trial, a last test of my decades-long ambition.

There were only a few visitors, mostly local. A group of women enjoyed what looked like a weekly or monthly club meeting with coffee and cakes in the small visitor centre. Sibelius’ house, built in the early 20th century, stands on top of a small hill and as I climbed the path through the surrounding wood it was with the sense of a pilgrim finally reaching a far distant shrine.

Sibelius died in 1957, 65 years after his marriage to Aino Jarneveldt with whom he had six daughters. She lived on for another 12 years and the house has been left, fully furnished, as it was when she died aged 97. The one big change she initiated was plumbing. Sibelius would not allow it, for the noises it would cause, disturbing the silence he needed for his composing. Around the house are the remains of four wells from which Aino and the resident housekeeper drew cooking and bathing water, and to service the wooden sauna that lay below the house. Photographs show that there had once been large vegetable and flower gardens, with fruit trees, that were Aino’s great joy.

The graves of Sibelius and his wife Aino. Photo: Philip Temple

I wandered through the timbered rooms that seemed frozen in Edwardian times and then followed the trails through the woods to the point where Sibelius often sat, looking out through the pines and birches to more forest bordering the lake, Tuusulanjavi, and its wildlife that inspired his tone poems from the Kalevala, such as ‘The Swan of Tuonela.’ There were few residents in the area a hundred years ago. Now roads and housing projects have begun to encroach on the Sibelian peace and silence.

When Jean Sibelius died the United Nations General Assembly was in session and its president, New Zealander Sir Leslie Munro, delivered a eulogy, declaring, ‘Sibelius belonged to the whole world. He enriched the life of the entire human race with his music.’ It seems appropriate that the premier computer composition software, available worldwide, is titled ‘Sibelius’.

I sat beside the grave of Sibelius and wife Aino and sampled an apple from the surrounding trees. It was unexpectedly sour! But I left Ainola, not with its lingering taste, but with a CD of some of Sibelius’ rarely played music, recorded by the Lahti Symphony Orchestra. Most of the nine pieces are not memorable, but there is a string adaptation of a choral work he composed in 1894. This is dated 1911-12, the time of the Fourth Symphony and his recovery from cancer surgery. Translated usually as ‘Lover’, Rakastava is better rendered as ‘Loving’, and is inspired by the Kanteletar, a collection of Finnish folk poetry.

I was unable to listen to the CD until I returned home. Then I discovered that Sibelius often included this 12-minute, three-part suite in concerts when he conducted his symphonies, because ‘audiences were captivated by it’. It is a short apotheosis of his music, encompassing the landscapes and legends of a land that, despite its distance and differences, captures a universal ‘Loving’ of heart and mind.