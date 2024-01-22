Good fortune and strong resolve to all those who sail in the New Zealand book trade this year. Fake news to declare 2023 any kind of annus horribilis, but figures released last week by Nielsen BookScan make for grim reading. Book sales of $140.1m were down 5.4 percent from 2022, and total copies sold of 6.1m were down 7.5 percent. Booksellers will be looking for reasons to be cheerful this year – and the two novels most likely to catch fire in 2024 are both by Māori authors, both with their keenly anticipated follow-ups to their wildly successful debuts.

Becky Manawatu is set to complete Kataraina (Makaro Press), a kind of spin-off from her phenomenal Auē, and Monty Soutar will release Tree of Nourishment (Bateman), the sequel to his historical novel Kāwai. Both Auē and Kāwai were the biggest-selling novels of the year when they were published. Auē won the Acorn prize for fiction at the Ockhams, and Kāwai was shortlisted. Kataraina and Tree of Nourishment are bound to arouse considerable interest, and it’s no coincidence that both are by Maori authors: Māori literature has led the way these past few years, with titles such as The Bone Tree by Airana Ngarewa and the two wellness books by Hinemoa Elder signalling a revolution in publishing and reading.

Soutar’s sequel to Kāwai is a historical novel, set in the 19th Century. There has always been a ready and willing readership in New Zealand for bodice-rippers, romances, and various adventures set in that century of colonisation, but almost all of the authors have been Pākehā. Soutar brings something profoundly different to the genre: a Māori sensibility, as well as a historian’s dedication to accuracy (he is the author of the 2019 study, Whitiki! Whiti! Whiti! E!: Māori in the First World War.)

As for Kataraina, Manawatu worked on the manuscript as one of the winners of the 2022 Surrey Hotel writers residency. She wrote in her application, “It’s about a Māori woman, a character from Auē who suffered greatly, and had little to no voice in those pages. While this was intentional, it has not sat right with me, and my new manuscript has a sharp focus on giving Kataraina, or Aunty Kat her power and voice back.

“Aunty Kat is drawn and connected to the natural world, but not like in a white hippy way. They’re drawn to the natural world because of whakapapa, and their love for whānau, their ancestors and a desire for wellbeing though not just for themselves – that’s not wellbeing to them. A desire for a greater wellbeing, a collective healing.”

Yeah I’ll definitely want to read that. For all of the many amazing New Zealand novels published last year – by Catton, by Chidgey, by Perkins, by others – they were lacking in heart, and also lacking in a sense of whenua. Manawatu is a major writer, who brings passion and deep feeling to her fiction.

No one predicted that Auē and Kāwai (or The Bone Tree) would be so massively successful. They were all debut books by complete nobodies. Is there a surprise hit novel due this year? I think so. It could be Kitten by Olive Nuttall (Te Herenga Waka University Press), which looks set to be the funniest debut since Greta & Valdin by Rebecca K Reilly. It’s about a trans girl (blurbology: “She’s polyamorous but timid, promiscuous but inexperienced”) who returns home to New Zealand’s funniest city, Kirikiriroa (Hamilton).

It could be The Call by Gavin Strawhan (Allen & Unwin). I have read an advance copy, and can declare that it’s a genuinely really scary thriller about cops and gangs. One particular scene is near to excessively violent and excessively abusive. It’s violent and shocking, and it confirms this book’s intention to walk the darkest, meanest streets of New Zealand life.

It could be The Space Between by Lauren Keenan (Bateman). It’s a historical novel by the Te Āti Awa ki Taranaki author, who brings a Māori sensibility (blurbology: “Henry is married to the proud and hardy Matāria, who is shunned by her whānau due to this controversial marriage … Conflict between settlers and iwi rises”) to her tale set in the 19th Century.

Other fiction titles of note this year include Bird Child, a new book of short stories by a master of the form, Patricia Grace (Penguin); The Mires by Tina Makereti (Ultimo Press), of which the author comments, “I wanted to write about what it’s like to be a single parent, and about the casual racism that I grew up with”; and Home Truths by Charity Norman (Allen & Unwin), the latest crime novel from the winner of the 2023 Ngaio Marsh award for crime fiction.

As well, there are new novels due from Rose Carlyle, Nicky Pellegrino, JP Pomare and Michael Bennett. They know how to write a bestseller. 2023 was the year of literary fiction; 2024 could be the year of commercial fiction.

*

To nonfiction. Ooh I have a new book out this year! Hot on the heels of winning the 2023 Ngaio Marsh award for crime nonfiction for my most recent true-crime collection Missing Persons, my book The Survivors is published by HarperCollins in 2024. It’s only a slightly misleading title: a number of people who I wrote about did not survive, were killed, shot to death or beaten to death or burned to death. But there are also portraits of people who managed to survive themselves; the working title for the book, rejected as a bit too long, was How to Survive Your Own Life. It’s the third and final book in my true-crime trilogy which began with The Scene of the Crime (2015).

I suppose my chosen subject could be described as unwellness. I would love to write a wellness book, though, in some kind of intelligent and funny and dark manner – but Matt Heath has got in ahead of me, with a book that I think could be a smash hit this year, A Life Less Punishing: 13 ways to love the life you’re given (Allen & Unwin). Heath is my favourite newspaper columnist. I love his writing in the Herald. I love the premise of A Life Less Punishing: “It is Matt’s distilled wisdom on how to live a good life, where he takes several common emotions and unpacks why we feel this way and how we can change it, interspersed with his personal anecdotes, plus research taken from philosophy, psychology, and interviews with experts.

“Each chapter takes a different emotion/reaction/concern — anger, dissatisfaction, fear, loneliness, offence, stress, humiliation, greed, annoyance, worry, being mortal, meaninglessness — and Matt unpacks why we suffer from them, how to reframe our reactions and turn them on their head, all in aid of living a happier life. All written with Matt’s trademark humour and hard-won insight.”

Yeah I’ll definitely read that. Anger, fear, humiliation – these are my canoes, forever capsizing. Another wellness book is also set to sell its socks off, to a more specific demographic: Evolving, by Judy Bailey (HarperCollins). Its premise: “Finding health and happiness as we age.” Blurbology: “An inspiring guide to ageing well, bringing together new science and Judy’s personal wisdoms from her journey into older age.

“Wide-ranging and uplifting, the book is in two parts: health and wellbeing. It touches on topics such as exercise, sleep, self-care, grandparenting, finding meaning and purpose, fostering new friendships and maintaining old ones, facing illness and the unexpected.”

The other great Jude in New Zealand life is Jude Dobson. Like Bailey, she achieved fame as a broadcaster; like Bailey, her fame endures long past her career, as a national treasure. She is the author of a book published by Allen & Unwin this year and I hereby declare it will be the single biggest-selling book of 2024, a total sensation: The Last Secret Agent, a biography of the incredible Pippa Latour. She parachuted into France in 1944 and operated as a secret agent. She sent 135 transmissions to the Allied forces in the lead-up to D-Day. She posed as a soap seller, gathering intelligence on the Nazis. She was interrogated by the Gestapo. She was a hero, who lived; and was awarded the Croix de Guerre and made a Chevalier of the Légion d’Honneur, France’s highest decoration. She was 102 when she died in October. The Last Secret Agent will be published on Anzac Day.

In truth, I probably won’t bother reading it. As a snob, I prefer literature. The two books I’m most wanting to read this year are both by great prose stylists, both published by Te Herenga Waka University Press. The Beautiful Afternoon by Airini Beautrais is an essay collection on subjects including beauty products, tarot, swimwear, and pole dancing. An as-yet untitled memoir by Talia Marshall is also due this year. I’ve read an early version of her manuscript and it is dazzling, tempestuous, profound, a life told as a kind of road trip, driving across both islands in search of peace, in search of the divine, in search of ghosts – it’s a book like no other, by a singular writer who I have long suspected is in possession of genius.

Other nonfiction titles of note this year include the latest work from our greatest living historian, The Invasion of Waikato by Vincent O’Malley (Bridget Williams Books); Feijoa by Kate Evans (Moa), a history of our greatest late summer fruit; and I just got off the phone on Sunday to Diana Wichtel, the greatest writer in New Zealand journalism, who confirmed that Awa Press will publish her memoir as a TV critic at the Listener for 36 years. I will read every word of that book.

I declared Jude Dobson’s The Last Secret Agent will be the biggest-selling book of 2024. I hereby cover my tracks and declare the biggest-selling book of the year is going to be another inspirational story – if it’s published in 2024. There is no release date yet for the book on leadership by Dame Jacinda Ardern. I asked Penguin last week if it was coming out this year. Their reply: “Sorry, that information is confidential.” I take that as a yes but who knows.

Ardern wrote on Insta in June last year, “Someone convinced me that … maybe it might be worth expanding on some of things I talked about in my valedictory – like the idea you can be your own kind of leader and still make a difference. I hope when it’s done, it’s the kind of book that would have made a difference to my 14-year-old self.”

ZZZ! But it’s probably more interesting than that. Penguin will hope so. It reportedly paid Ardern an advance of $1m, although a book trade source unconnected with Penguin told ReadingRoom it was closer to $1.5m. The last time a New Zealander was paid that kind of money by a publisher was Sonny Bill Williams. That book was a giant flop. Ardern’s book will have to sell about 100,000 copies in New Zealand and Australia (Penguin don’t have world rights) to make a profit. If anyone can, the much-loved Jacinda can; no doubt the turn-Ardern galoots will do their worst, but if it’s published this year, the book has the potential to do very, very good business, and help make 2024 an annus recoverabilis.

ReadingRoom returns from its summer break as of today to resume coverage of New Zealand writing, and remains determined to continue providing critical and intelligent writing about New Zealand books throughout 2024. Short stories are welcome. Tips and gossip and information are welcome. Any kind of response is welcome. Poetry is not welcome unless there are extraordinary circumstances.

