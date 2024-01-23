Opinion: I’m intrigued that over the past week two prolific columnists have raised quite alarmist thoughts of political instability. First Chris Trotter questioned the Government’s ability to “enforce its will” by “brute military might” over assertions of Māori sovereignty. Then Matthew Hooton pondered a “full-on confrontation” with “Māori activists” and numbered up police and military strength noting that “it wouldn’t take much for law enforcement to be overwhelmed”.

Dramatic stuff. Now, I have been part of any number of discussions recently among people concerned that the coalition is threatening Tiriti rights and recent social progress, but no one has been working out the odds on armed conflict. So why is the other side?