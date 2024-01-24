Opinion: As we kick off another year, you might be thinking about ways to improve your overall wellbeing and lifestyle, quite likely by getting fit and eating more healthily. But don’t forget about another crucial aspect of a well-balanced life – exercising and nourishing your mind.

As a mathematician I’m used to consciously thinking about exercising my mind, although the topic of this column occurred to me when I was at the gym, trying to work on the physical side of my New Year’s resolutions. Just like a well-rounded fitness routine, working up your intellectual muscle is essential for a truly balanced and healthy life. So, allow me to suggest some of my favourite ways to exercise intellectual muscle.

The stretches: limbering up

Just as with any workout, it’s good to start with some stretches to limber up and improve mental flexibility.

Puzzles and mind teasers: Doing a crossword, Sudoku, Wordle or playing Scrabble are all fantastic for giving your brain a warm-up. Challenge yourself with a daily dose of puzzles to keep your mind sharp (you can get most of these on your phone).

Memory games: Stretch your recall abilities by incorporating memory games into your routine. You could go for a classic card-matching game or more sophisticated memory exercise (for instance one that requires you to remember multiple classes of objects or has a time pressure). Either way these activities can enhance your memory retention and cognitive function.

Jigsaws and visuospatial games: These not only provide mental stimulation but also improve your ability to visualise and solve complex problems.

The cardio: get your intellect pumping

Just as cardio gets your heart rate up, these activities help get your intellect going and keep it in top shape:

Podcasts: Tune into ideas-based podcasts. Explore a wide range of topics that stimulate your intellect and keep you informed about the world around you.

Read something new: Pick a genre you wouldn’t usually read. If you’re short of ideas about what, ask your local librarian.

Check out state-of-the-art research: Many researchers communicate their ideas with videos, available freely online. Whether you’re interested in physics, biology, or astronomy, these can be an entertaining way to absorb new knowledge.

Popular science books and essays: Delve into the works of popular science authors. From astrophysics to neuroscience, these books and essays can provide a fascinating workout for your brain.

Strength training: the heavy lifting of intellectual exercise

Take a course: Anything that challenges you. Many universities and polytechnics offer individual courses without requiring you to commit to a full degree programme. Courses with assessments are likely to help keep you committed and accountable.

If in-person classes aren’t possible, explore the world of online education, for example through platforms offering OpenCourseWare.

Learn a new language: Whether it’s at an in-person language school or via a language-learning app, learning a new language is an excellent way to exercise your brain. It not only enhances cognitive abilities but opens new cultural horizons.

Test your reasoning skills: Pick a topic or issue you feel strongly about and write down the points you’d make to argue your case. Then produce a compelling argument for why you’re wrong, including a rebuttal of your original arguments.

Group activities: exercise in company

If you prefer socialising while you exercise your intellect, consider:

Public lectures: Attend public lectures held at universities, galleries, and libraries. Go with friends and then talk/argue about what you thought about what you saw/heard, liked or didn’t like.

Book clubs: Join or start a book club. Pick books that are out of your comfort zone and engage in thoughtful discussions with fellow members. Consider setting some questions that you will commit to discussing when you meet.

Plays and performances: See a play or musical performance. Dissect it with your friends afterwards. What did you enjoy/not enjoy? Why?

Debating societies: Join or form a debating society and enjoy an intellectual joust. You’ll get more from it if you force yourself to argue against your beliefs.

As we move into 2024, remember that exercising your intellect is just as important as working on your physical fitness. So, mix and match these activities, stay curious, and enjoy the intellectual workout ahead.