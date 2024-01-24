Comment: A three-way coalition deal full of compromises has Christopher Luxon vigorously cutting “wasteful spending” in the public service while simultaneously instructing public servants to progress legislation he says he won’t commit to law.

It’s an absurd and awkward irony for the Prime Minister who is juggling the demands of his coalition partners, Act and New Zealand First, while also trying to stay true to National’s principles.

Luxon and his MPs have no interest in redefining the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi and putting it to a referendum, yet that compromise with Act in its coalition deal is one of National’s biggest headaches as the caucus heads to Ratana and Waitangi.

It was a significant part of the discussion and debate at a hui led by the Kingitanga at Tūrangawaewae Marae on Saturday that drew more than 10,000 people.

Act leader David Seymour didn’t go to the hui (neither did Luxon but he sent his minister Tama Potaka and two National MPs in his place) and when MPs from across the political divide meet at Ratana on Wednesday, Act will be absent from there too.

It will fall to Luxon to front the issue, and defend it, despite having no interest in seeing the legislation pass.

The easy political route to take would be to address the crowd at Ratana as National Party leader, but Luxon told Newsroom on Tuesday that it was important to him to speak as Prime Minister.

That means he’ll be left in the uncomfortable position of fielding questions about why the Treaty principles need redefining.

He could kick it to touch in the same way former Prime Minister and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern did when asked to comment on positions and policies of her then coalition partner New Zealand First.

Ardern often shut things down by insisting the questions needed to be directed at New Zealand First leader Winston Peters.

Luxon seems unwilling to do that, though, and instead points to his coalition government “doing things differently” as a way of explaining the sometimes-conflicting positions of the three parties and their leaders.

While that might work for a few press conferences it’s unlikely to satisfy iwi and Māori leaders eyeballing him across the paepae at Ratana and Waitangi.

Luxon has already spent the first couple of months as Prime Minister repeating ad nauseam that National will only support Act’s Treaty principles bill through the first reading and into select committee and has made no commitments beyond that.

That line will quickly feel like an earworm as he’s forced to trot it out repeatedly in the next couple of weeks.

Add to that the criticism National will face for campaigning so ruthlessly on putting an end to the excessive spending by the last government to then turn around and spend money on legislation already dead in the water.

Then there’s the cost to taxpayers of removing te reo Māori from Government departments and agencies as part of a massive rebranding exercise.

Making things worse for Luxon is that these are the exact issues he has spent the past three years arguing are not what New Zealanders are worried about.

Seymour is more than happy to defend his party’s policies and coalition wins, but when he doesn’t attend the hui where the criticism is strongest it’s the Prime Minister or his MPs left carrying the load.

In a coalition full of compromises it could end up being the most arduous one of all for National.