The Parliamentary Service has been directed to cut spending by 6.5 percent in the next financial year, chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero told staff in an email on Thursday afternoon.
The cuts add up to about $3.5 million, he wrote in the message obtained by Newsroom, which comes on top of existing cost pressures.
