Freesoul Real Estate Development had ambitious plans to build Fiji’s largest resort including a casino on Malolo Island about a 30-minute boat ride from Nadi.

There was one major problem. Access from the sea, apart from in the smallest of boats, was impeded by the pristine coral reef that runs along the coastline. Undeterred, the Chinese developers smashed a channel through the reef without planning consent and piled the broken coral onto a neighbour’s beach to create a landing area.

That was in 2019 and it started a battle with the neighbouring landowners (two Australian surfers and a local Fijian) that is still raging five years later as Freesoul tries to convince the government to let it recommence construction on Malolo.

Not long after the Chinese had carved out the channel, Newsroom travelled to Malolo to interview Navrin Fox, one of the Australians. Fox and his partners are keen surfers and believed they’d purchased a slice of paradise close to one of the world’s premier surfing spots, Cloudbreak.

While Fox was showing us the damage to his property, he was put in a headlock and thrown around by one of the Chinese workers guarding the resort site. The assault was filmed by Newsroom.

Fox, a building designer from Yamba, NSW, had previously exchanged words with Freesoul director Dickson Peng, who told him the company didn’t care about encroaching onto the neighbouring properties.

At the time, Fox told Newsroom, “It is like living next door to a lawless monster. I am devastated for the Fijians, how can a company just come in and do this? They have no respect for anything else except money – greed governs.”

Remnants of Freesoul advertising for its disastrous resort. Photo: Baz Platt

When Newsroom went to Freesoul’s head office in Suva seeking some answers our crew of three ended up being arrested and detained by the Fiji police for criminal trespass.

Later, Fijian police sources suggested to us that our arrests had been facilitated by money changing hands. News of our detention made international headlines and a day later we were released and given a formal apology by the then-Prime Minister, Frank Bainimarama, who blamed a “small group of rogue police officers.”

A day after our release the Fijian government revealed it had only given Freesoul permits for a smaller land-based development and the Chinese company had violated the agreement by continuing to build a large-scale resort and dredging an access channel. Fiji’s environment ministry cancelled Freesoul’s permits, ordered the developers to restore the damage and referred the breaches to the director of public prosecutions to “see that Freesoul is prosecuted on the offences and environmental damage they have incurred on the island of Malolo”.

Freesoul was eventually fined F$1,000,000 (NZ$730,000), a record amount for an breach of this kind.

When Newsroom returned to Malolo in late 2023 we found little had changed at the location of the resort. In fact, the environmental damage had continued. Dozens of trucks, concrete mixers, and other machinery lay broken and abandoned on the site.

Dead coral on Malolo Island. Photo: Baz Platt

Now unrepairable, the machines are rusting away and adding to the pollution impact on the sensitive mangroves that form a border between the land and the sea. The clean-up orders issued by the previous government had been ignored and scores of half-finished bures are being swallowed by the returning jungle.

“It’s just a bit of a bomb site … just a decaying sort of mess,” says Fox.

“Everything’s just rusting and there’s chemicals that are leaching into the waterways and you know, here we are in sort of paradise and … it’s just being left to its own devices just to sort of like seep into the earth.”

Fox, and his partners Woody Jack and Jonah Joseva, have now turned to Australian experts for help in assessing the damage and what might be done to restore the environment.

Other resorts on Malolo have made channels through the reef without causing widespread damage and ongoing problems. Reef restoration expert Malia Rouillon says it is possible to limit the damage if the right techniques are used when a channel is cut. Her dive inspection confirmed Freesoul’s work was disastrous.

Cloudbreak. Photo: Baz Platt

“The damage is like, it’s extensive … there’s a massive sediment build-up occurring from the slope to the sea floor. So it doesn’t look like they’ve done a depth wall or anything like that. We’d be implementing artificial infrastructure to regrow reef on both sides of the channel here.

“I would refer to this as a ground zero site. They (Freesoul) haven’t followed any engineering specs … I’ve seen this in Mauritius, and other parts of the world, like India. But nothing to this extent in terms of damage.”

Rouillon put the cost of fixing the channel at A$1 million.

Adding to the water quality issues is the runoff from the construction site. Freesoul used crushed coral from the channel to build a road between the forest on the surrounding hills and the mangroves that line the shore.

Sally Cavanagh, an Australian expert on rainforest regeneration, says the forest, palms and mangroves all interconnect to keep the water around the reef clean. The man-made road that cuts through site has impacted the area’s ecology.

“The (rain) water will come off the hills, run off the road … there is no mangroves here to filter it and it will just go straight into the reef. And, it changes the chemistry because this road shouldn’t be here.

Getting information from the Fijian government on the status of Freesoul’s Malolo development is almost an impossible task. Phone calls go unreturned, or you are told to send an email which never elicits a reply.

Newsroom’s latest visit to Suva coincided with the last session of parliament for 2023. Our presence on the steps of the parliament building eventually saw the Honourable Sakiusa Tubuna, assistant minister to the Prime Minster, come out and speak to us.

Woody Jack and Nav Fox outside parliament in Suva. Photo: Baz Platt

The news was not what Fox, Jack and Joseva were expecting. The Chinese, despite the massive fine and unresolved clean-up bill, are not going away.

“Freesoul has again applied to the government to continue the work that they have undertaken. And basically that has been submitted to government,” said Tubuna.

He confirmed that the Chinese developer had recently had paid its F$1 million fine.

Tubuna accepted that the previous government led by Bainimarama had wanted to kick Freesoul out of the country but told Newsroom the new Rambuka government was keeping an open mind.

“I will not disclose the position of the government but so far as I am concerned (the developers) have applied to undertake development on (Malolo) Island. And also they are looking at some alternative sites particularly in the Nausori Highlands where they’re going to develop a hotel. As you know there’s huge demand on hotel space in this country. Of course we encourage foreign investors to come and invest in one.”

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister Hon Sakiusa Tubuna. Baz Platt

While admitting he was initially stunned by the news, Fox said the High Court still had a stop work order on Freesoul and the company had not yet paid a F$1.4 million bond demanded by the Ministry of Environment. He was hoping this would eventually deter the developer.

“There is still a lot of process for them to get through, and, I’m sure that before they can even look at building another resort they will need to clean up their (current) mess.

“We have to have faith in the democratic processes it’s all we can do.”