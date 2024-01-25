Opinion: Medicine reviews ensure people who are on long-term medications are still taking the right thing, at the right time. Not only do they allow people to continue living healthy lives, but they can also give loved ones peace of mind.

The consequences of no longer taking the correct medication can be detrimental. Previous work by the University of Otago found three quarters of patients who had multiple health conditions were prescribed four or more medications. International studies show taking multiple medications can lead to an increase in adverse health events.

That’s why it is important to reduce the number of medications people take, where possible. Booking a medicine review with a GP could do just that. Primary care appointments can be difficult to organise, so plan for a suitable time and let your practice know why you want the appointment. Some GP practices are also able to offer pharmacist-led medicine reviews.

People on multiple medications should have regular reviews, especially older adults. Things may have changed since they were first prescribed a medicine, they might have a new health condition, lost or gained weight, or developed a side effect.

For Māori and Pasifika, medicine reviews are even more crucial. Research has shown these groups may be more likely than others to have multiple health conditions and be on multiple medicines. However, some may not be getting the medicines they need.

Though GPs and pharmacists have long been aware of the need to review medicines as people age, they may find aging a delicate topic to raise. There are clinical guidelines about reviewing medication, including reducing the number of medicines (deprescription), but there is little or no guidance on the best ways to communicate.

My research on how people talk to each other during medicine reviews shows there are things doctors, pharmacists and patients can do to make medicine reviews really effective.

Results of interviews with 17 people who take four or medicines, and health professionals, show it is helpful for patients to bring all their medicines to their appointment. This includes prescribed medicines but also other over-the-counter drugs, supplements or natural remedies and rongoā Māori.

Communication will be much clearer if they do this, as the doctor or pharmacist will also be able to see if anything they are taking might be interacting with other remedies.

Visual aids are also a great way for clinicians to help get a message across and can lead to an ‘aha!’ moment for patients. This was illustrated well in one of the consultations in my research.

It had become clear during a pharmacist’s conversation with a patient with diabetes, that the patient had been re-using their insulin needles. When the pharmacist used images to show how an insulin needle grows blunter after each use, the patient understood the importance of using fresh needles.

It is important that during the final stage of the medicine review consultation, patient and clinician make sure that what has been talked about has been understood and will be remembered. A doctor or pharmacist might provide a written summary and patients can also write their own notes.

Off the back of our research, we have developed new patient pamphlets with tips about medicine reviews, including the questions people should ask their healthcare professional.

We collaborated with Māori and Pasifika colleagues to make different versions of these to appeal to these audiences. These are all available on the Healthify website.

There is also a pamphlet available for health professionals with some tips, as well as posters that can be put up in medical centres or pharmacies to raise patient awareness of medicine reviews.

Ensuring you are on the right medication is easy, and could just save your life.