Comment: Winston Peters and Shane Jones’ politicking got booed and jeered for the first time ever at Rātana and David Seymour didn’t even attend despite his insistence on a national debate about the country’s founding document.

The impact of that was Christopher Luxon came away from the day looking like the only mature and respectful leader of the three parties of his coalition Government.

One of the biggest criticisms from all the Māori leaders who spoke on Wednesday was the Government’s desire to redefine the Treaty of Waitangi principles.

Time and time again the Government was warned the Treaty was “sacrosanct” and any attempt to meddle with it would result in every lever in arm’s reach being used to put a stop to it.

There would be no sitting idle, they warned.

But those words were mostly intended for the architect of that legislation, Act leader David Seymour, who chose not to attend because he considers it a religious gathering of no importance to political leaders.

While the day itself is fundamentally about the celebration of a Māori religious prophet, it has come to be much more than that.

It’s been important enough for all Prime Ministers to attend for many decades and has officially become recognised as the start of the political calendar and the prelude to Waitangi.

For someone so concerned about the country debating the Treaty and what it means for all New Zealanders in the modern world, it is misguided of Seymour to simply not show up.

If there had been some other important place for Seymour to be it might have been excused but instead, he was seen doing a social media video on the forecourt of Parliament not long before other MPs headed north to Rātana.

That meant Jones and Peters ended up stepping in and firing back at the frank criticism from speakers about the direction the Government was headed.

While there’s a coalition document that says all three parties must respect each other’s policies and work programmes and not openly engage in criticism of each other, nowhere in the agreement does it say they must defend each other’s proposed legislation.

But Jones and Peters had turned up to Rātana spoiling for a fight and jumped at the opportunity to have one that was barely pitched at them.

Luxon, however, didn’t take the bait.

He instead used his opportunity from the paepae to talk about his Government’s desire to honour the Treaty, his wish to have grown up more immersed in the Māori language and cited a couple of examples of where he’d like Māori and the Crown to work together.

It wasn’t a speech that he will be particularly remembered for, but it wasn’t tone-deaf either, which was a phrase repeatedly used to describe Jones’ and Peters’ displays.

Luxon’s speech was riddled with lines heard many times over already on the campaign trail but he didn’t drone on about the previous government.

For what seemed like the first time, Luxon threw off the opposition hat he’s been so firmly holding onto and finally put on his prime ministerial one.

It was a test run for Luxon ahead of Waitangi where the debate and protest will be even louder – probably even more so after Jones not only asked, but insisted, Māori bring their kaupapa to the Far North.

Jones and Peters have often had a home advantage at Waitangi but as part of the Crown they will be sat on the other side of the paepae in February as invited guests of Ngāpuhi.

Given Seymour has committed to attending Waitangi he will also finally face the challenges directed at him.

Luxon’s toughest job at Waitangi will be attempting to stay out of the fray as his coalition partners go in all guns blazing.