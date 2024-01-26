It was perhaps inevitable that Risaleaana Pouri-Lane would one day captain the Black Ferns Sevens.

In 2018, aged 17, Pouri-Lane was the youngest fully-contracted player. Three years later she became the only New Zealander to have won a gold medal at both a youth and summer Olympics when she was a member of the Black Ferns Sevens triumphant Tokyo squad.

But it was only last season Pouri-Lane felt like a truly established player. She was a nominee for Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year. The Black Ferns won the 2022-23 World Series with a winning streak that stretched to 36 consecutive games.

“I’ve jumped around a lot positionally which is a good thing in that I can share my skill set across the field, but it took me a while to became fully confident because I was moving around so much,” Pouri-Lane admitted.

“My preferred position is hooker. I love the contact area. Defense and gritty work are my strengths. I also enjoy having a go.

“I think the World Cup in 2022 was a turning point. It was a big tournament. I told myself, I’m really going to nail this opportunity.

“My favourite tournaments last year were Hong Kong and France. Winning at the home of Sevens was special. The Toulouse final against the USA was our toughest game. We were two tries down but won after a double by Stacey Waaka”

Finding such a clarity of purpose was timely. Tragically in the first event of the 2023-24 SVNS in Dubai in December, the incomparable Sarah Hirini succumbed to an ACL injury. Hirini has captained 46 of her 57 tournaments with the Black Ferns Sevens. It’s uncertain if she’ll make the Olympics in Paris in July.

Pouri-Lane took over as skipper in Cape Town.

Pouri-Lane jumps for the ball during the final of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 between Australia and New Zealand in Dubai, 2022. (Photo: Getty Images

“It was a surprise to be named captain. I hadn’t captained a team since high school. I wasn’t supposed to captain New Zealand at the Youth Olympics in 2018 until Jazmin Hotham was ruled out with injury,” Pouri-Lane said.

“It’s a huge privilege to fill the position. Sarah and Huriana Manuel before that brought huge knowledge and mana to the jersey. To fill their position is a big responsibility but I’ll try to be the best version of myself.

“I’m someone who likes to lead by example but I’ll work more on using my voice. Every voice is valued in this squad. That creates a collaborative environment where hopefully I can help bring out the best in the girls.”

The Black Ferns Sevens weren’t at their best in the opening two legs of SVNS in Dubai and Cape Town. Despite a Jorja Miller hat-trick in the Dubai final, the Aussies narrowly won the cup 26-19. A week later in Cape Town, they repeated the feat after the Black Ferns stumbled against France in the semis.

Internally in the squad, changes have been made. Are they cultural, or tactical? Pouri-Lane was reluctant to be drawn on specifics.

“Though we won all the tournaments last year, internally it felt like we were just holding on. It was pleasing to be able to perform at that level, but we weren’t at our peak. You don’t get better if you don’t challenge yourself, so we’ve made a few changes to mix things up and ensure we’re the best we can be at the Olympics. I’m excited about the journey. We weren’t far off in Dubai. We’re on track.”

Robust discussion isn’t foreign in the Black Ferns. Ruby Tui wrote of the Black Ferns Sevens in her 2022 autobiography, Straight Up.

“The genius part of our leadership group is that we were completely different people but we knew ourselves well enough to speak up when it counts … When the fear of disagreement or hurting feelings becomes stronger than sticking up for what’s right, that’s a dangerous place.”

At the 2021 Toyko Olympics, honesty and resourcefulness were required to overcome Covid restrictions, a 21-point deficit against Great Britain in pool play, and an extra-time victory in the semis against Fiji. Despite the challenges Pouri-Lane never doubted New Zealand would win the gold medal.

“The Olympic final against France was a surreal feeling. It felt like we were going to win even before we took the field. There was such confidence in the game plan, trust in each other, and the ability to adapt to the unexpected.”

Success in the third leg of SVNS this weekend in Perth would go some way towards recapturing that resolute mindset. The Black Ferns’ cause will be helped immeasurably by the return of the recently married World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year Tyla King (nee Nathan-Wong). King has featured in 32 of the 33 SVNS tournaments the Black Ferns have won. She has scored 1292 points.

The Black Ferns face the USA, Ireland, and Japan in pool play, which begins this afternoon.

“There’s no easy game so the immediate focus is on Japan. We’ll be taking things game by game and looking to build momentum throughout the tournament. The extension of tournaments from two days to three allows more rest but draws things out mentally,” Pouri-Lane said.

Hosts Australia with sisters Maddison and Teagan Levi in imperial form will be difficult to topple. However, the Black Ferns history is good across the Tasman.

Australia joined the women’s World Series schedule in 2017. Canada won the first tournament defeating the USA 21-17 in the final with New Zealand third.

In 2018, the Black Ferns Sevens suffered their largest-ever Cup final defeat, going down 31-0 to Australia. Revenge is a dish best served cold and New Zealand has won 18 matches in a row since.

Australia was thrashed 34-10 in the 2019 final at the Sydney Showgrounds. Michaela Blyde (3) and Stacey Waaka (2) scored tries.

Last year at the Sydney Football Stadium, the Black Ferns blanked France 35-0 in the final. Jazmin Felix-Hotham and Tenika Willison each completed doubles after eight minutes. Jorja Miller was named player of the final.

In Perth this weekend, Risi Pouri-Lane aims to prove the Ferns are back on track.