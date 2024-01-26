The change in pōwhiri tikanga at this year’s gathering in the Far North is “hardly new”, according to the chair of the Waitangi National Trust.

“While separate pōwhiri haven’t happened since 2018, prior to that it was how it rolled,” Pita Tipene told Newsroom.

“Tikanga will always prevail and it’s our job to welcome everyone and it’s not for us to say, no come back tomorrow or some other day.”

“The coalition Government said they wanted to come on this particular date, so we agreed to that.”

Tipene says there is extra “energy, time and money” involved when there are multiple pōwhiri but the local volunteers who coordinate that will happily get on with it if that’s what’s been asked.

“It would have been nice to have them all together but that’s the decision that’s been made and we’re doing our best to prepare because we know the numbers of people attending will be challenging.

“Any year it can be challenging and there are sensitive issues at the best of times, let alone the tensions we’re seeing at this time.”

Tipene says it’s the job of the trust to make sure everyone is safe and while debate is encouraged, and people are welcome to “vent anger and upset”, it needed to be done in a way where people listened to and respected each other.

New Zealand First MP and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones told Newsroom he passed on his view to the Waitangi organisers that he and his colleagues wanted to go back to having separate pōwhiri.

The Government and Opposition had always been welcomed individually, but in 2018 under Jacinda Ardern’s leadership, a group, including Jones, decided to move events away from the controversial Te Tii marae and up to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, where they’ve been held ever since.

As part of that move there was a decision made to have just one pōwhiri as a show of unity between parliamentarians at the beginning of the political year.

Jones told Newsroom part of the reason he’s happy for it to change back to two is because the unity of the joint pōwhiri was “fractured” last year when Te Pāti Māori broke away from the rest of the political parties, he said.

“The conduct and aloofness of Te Pāti Māori from the rest of Parliament’s MPs revealed they don’t want to be part of the parliamentary community.”

Labour’s Kelvin Davis, who really pushed the shift to one pōwhiri, said it’s up to the Government to decide what they want to do but he doesn’t think it’s the right call.

“It would be a step backwards having separate pōwhiri because again it would be making it about the politicians.

“It’s about the Treaty,” he told Newsroom.

Davis hasn’t hidden his frustration at Te Pāti Māori and the way it broke away from the rest of the Parliamentary pōwhiri last year.

In an interview with Newsroom in December he said Te Pāti Māori had “made it about themselves”.

“I thought that was really bad form. I was also disappointed that Ngāpuhi didn’t put them in their place.”

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said her party would join the Kingitanga and Rātana when they’re welcomed to Waitangi on February 4.

She told Newsroom she struggled to understand the issue both Davis and Jones had with her party’s behaviour during the pōwhiri last year.

“We went on in the way we’re used to going on … at exactly the time we were asked and at the same time.

“I think we just are so proudly Māori and unapologetic in our haka.”

Ngarewa-Packer said New Zealand First and Labour were “making it about themselves and being hyper-sensitive”.

“Other parties have a different culture, and their values are different to ours, and they have to come on a little bit different to us, but we enjoy a full strong Māori mandate.”

National’s Crown Māori Relations Minister Tama Potaka has been in discussions with the Waitangi National Trust about the arrangements for this year on behalf of his party.

He said he was “pretty neutral” about how the pōwhiri ran and it was up to those hosting the Government to decide the best tikanga.

Act leader David Seymour told Newsroom it made no difference to him or his colleagues as they were there to engage with tangata whenua, not other parliamentary parties.

Act was informed of the change by coalition partners National and New Zealand First.

The Waitangi National Trust would usually expect about 30,000 people to visit Waitangi over the five-day period of events, but planning is underway this year to accommodate 50,000 visitors.