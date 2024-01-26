FICTION

1 Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $38)

Summer is the ideal time to read Lee Child, to read Jodi Picoult, to read Spare – and to read Eleanor Catton’s pastiche of a fast-paced, page-turning thriller set in the South Island. It was the biggest-selling novel of 2023, a crowdpleaser, a solid piece of entertainment. The longlist for the Ockham book awards is announced next week and surely Birnam Wood – one of the favourites to win the fiction prize – will make the cut.

2 The Axeman’s Carnival by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $35)

Winner of the 2023 fiction prize at the Ockham awards.

3 The Girl from London by Olivia Spooner (Hachette, $37.99)

Watime romance.

4 Pet by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $38)

The longlist for the Ockham book awards is announced next week and surely Pet – one of the favourites to win the fiction prize – will make the cut.

5 Kāwai by Monty Soutar (David Bateman, $39.99)

Historical fiction set in Aotearoa before the coming of whitey.

6 The Bone Tree by Airana Ngarewa (Hachette, $37.99)

Will the most talked-about New Zealand novel of 2023 make the cut for next week’s Ockham longlist?

7 The Penguin New Zealand Anthology (Penguin Random House, $45)

Short story collection.

8 Bird Life by Anna Smaill (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $38)

Will the latest book by the author of the widely acclaimed The Chimes make the cut for next week’s Ockham longlist?

9 Everything is Beautiful and Everything Hurts by Josie Shapiro (Allen & Unwin, $36.99)

Popular novel about a long-distance runner with problems.

10 Big Fat Brown Bitch by Tusiata Avia (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $30)

The author has been publishing her thoughts about the Act Party on her Substack page over summer; her poetry collection Big Fat Brown Bitch will surely make the cut when the poetry longlist for the Ockham book awards is announced next week, which may or may not provoke Act to issue another press release complaining that the literary community recognise, appreciate and honour her work.

NONFICTION

1 Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp (Allen & Unwin, $49.99)

The Topps.

2 Smithy by Wayne Smith & Phil Gifford (Upstart Press, $49.99)

Black Ferns.

3 Bookshop Dogs by Ruth Shaw (Allen & Unwin, $38.99)

Dogs in bookstores.

4 Our Land in Colour by Jock Phillips & Brendan Graham (HarperCollins, $55)

The longlist for the Ockham book awards is announced next week and surely Our Land in Colour – one of the favourites to win the illustrated nonfiction prize – will make the cut.

5 Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson (Penguin Random House, $45)

The longlist for the Ockham book awards is announced next week and it’s distinctly possible that Fungi of Aotearoa will make the cut.

6 Murray Ball: A Cartoonist’s Life by Mason Ball (HarperCollins, $45)

An excerpt from the bestselling memoir of the Footrot Flats cartoonist will appear in ReadingRoom next week, and includes details of Ball’s exercise regime. It’s absolutely exhausting just to read it. It’s totally Kiwi – one of the exercises includes lifting a sack of bricks – and suggests Ball was the fittest author in New Zealand history, although Karl Stead was a high jump champ at school, Airana Ngarewa competes as a kickboxer, and someone told me once that Emily Perkins was a demon in the gym.

7 Gangster’s Paradise by Jared Savage (HarperCollins, $39.99)

The author’s intimate portrait of organised crime shot to the number 1 position one week over summer, and looks set to continue to sell its socks off.

8 Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull (Allen & Unwin, $39.99)

Food.

9 Whakawhetai: Gratitude by Hira Nathan (Allen & Unwin, $36.99)

Wellness.

10 The Dressmaker and the Hidden Soldier by Doug Gould (Allen & Unwin, $37.99)

Wartime romance.