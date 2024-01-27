I was jamming some b-ball one day down at the local park when a lil fella rocked up out of nowhere. He sat in the corner of the court in the shade of an overgrown Christmas tree. Weirdo kid sat there for ages, not saying a word. I sunk a few, missed a few more and he stayed there, watching me. No shoes on his feet. No shirt on his back. A mess of curly black hair half-fallen over his face. I reckoned I should’ve asked if he wanted a shot or something; just didn’t want to look like a creep, get my spot blown up on the community page. Any1 know dat weirdo on State St. Saw him chatting up a primary schooler. Last thing I needed was another out-the-gate convo with the oldheads on the block. Dickheads hassled me enough as it was.

What would your mumma say if she knew you were shooting the rock at midnight?

Same shit she always said, I reckoned: Long as you keep the noise down, you’re good in my book. I frickin’ love that lady. Just gets it eh.

I feigned some slick stuff on an invisible opponent and lay one up from inside the paint, hitting the rim so hard the ball disappeared on me. Soared through the air and shot straight into the street. The lil fella exploded to his feet, giving chase, gunning it into the middle of the road. Kid didn’t even slow down to check the cars weren’t coming. He boosted it, returning the rock with a shit-eating grin on his face, his smile surviving his every huff and puff. Wee thing had no clue how close he was to getting himself killed. Not even the buses go 50 on this block. Any moment a beat-up Legacy could’ve pounced – could’ve run the lil fella into the asphalt. I told him he needs to watch the fuck out next time. Then I said thank you, dapping him up and shooting a three from the boundary. ‘Course with an audience, it was trash, barely striking the backboard.

You suck eh.

Say again, kid?

You miss heaps.

You reckon?

He nodded, his shit-eating smile still stretched across his face, and I laughed. He wasn’t wrong. I’ve been playing this goddamn game for years now and I still sunk less than a third of my shots. It don’t bother me too much to be honest. Ain’t like I had hoop dreams. Just trying to pass the time until I’m 16 and can boost it out of this place. Get a job, move up north. Maybe head over to Aus. See what happens. Meantime it was b-ball or sitting at home all day listening to the olds go at it. You lying piece of this. You thieving sack of that. I’ve come to reckon they love arguing more than they love each other nowadays. S’pose they’re just trying to pass the time too. Until what, I don’t know. Probably they don’t know either. None but the young have any time to think about this shit. Between work and the rest of it, the adults around here are carried downstream like plastic and runoff their eyes and ears closed to the way their fucking up the world around them.

I don’t mean it in a mean way, the lil fella said. You just have to practise – a lot. I’m like one of the best players at my primary. Heaps of them suck too. You just go to practise heaps like me.

You want to game then?

Do you know one on one?

I laughed through a breath. ‘Course. My do or die.

The shot was good. Swish. Didn’t even brag afterwards, shook it off like it happens every time. Lil fella fetched the ball and checked me up and we played to seven. First few points were easy, kid was half my size. Dribble it up, a lazy cross and a layup. Long as I was ready for the rebound I was good. Kid could do nothing to stop me.

Then it all went sideways, the kid slapping the rock out of my hand like Mugsy Bogues and racking up stacks with a set of six wild sky hooks. I had to go sweaty just to stand a chance. Rather be called a weirdo on the internet than lose to a half-dressed ten-year-old playing without a warm-up.

Before the seventh, I got lucky, the kid snubbing his toe on the way down from a shoddy underarm, a basin of blood forming quickly around his feet. Acting fast, I wrapped it up as best I could; I took my shoes off and used my socks to keep pressure on the wound. Hardly sanitary but the fuck else could I do. When the bleeding slowed, I raced to the dairy across the road, scored two bottles of water and a pack of plasters and rushed back.

You good, bro?

It always happens there.

Why don’t you bring your shoes?

He shrugged his shoulders and I washed the wound with the water, wiping the crusty blood away with my sock. It wasn’t too bad. A tiny tear in the space between his big toe and his second. We dried it off with my other sock and closed it with a couple of plasters. Lil fella was keen to jump back into the game, he was up two points and only one away from sealing the deal. I told him to give it a while. Drink some water, cool down, let the bleeding stop and the tear close. To be honest, I was worried he’d beat me. Kid was the real deal. A gun. I needed time to think how I was going to shut him down. If he won I knew I could never come back to this court again. Imagine what the old heads would say.

Heard you got your ankle broken by the barefoot bandit. Can you imagine, Cuzzy – crossed up by a primary schooler? Useless.

I hung my socks over the park bench to dry and we sat for ages saying nothing, soaking up the shade, sipping from our water, watching the cars roar down the road. On the real, this block was a shithole. Every third house missing a window, a family of cars resting on cement blocks, the local nutter going off at his missus while she walked the kids off to who knows where; the public toilets boarded up, shoes swinging from the powerlines, the police at the house on the corner where the boyfriend got stabbed by his father-in-law. Just another fucking day on State St. People were nice enough on the whole; still, every house was a powderkeg of one sort or another. Every day a dice roll – a whose turn was it to blow up today?

It was all the wind to the kid, none of it inspiring much in him. I asked if he lived ‘round here and he said he was in visiting his aunty and I asked where she lived and he pointed to the house on the corner with the police out front.

You know the fella who got stabbed?

Not really, he said.

You know the fella who stabbed him?

That’s my uncle.

You know why?

He shrugged his shoulders and we sat in silence for a minute or two and the kid asked if I’d ever had yogurt. I asked what he meant and he repeated himself: You know – yogurt?

Oh, a couple of times. Have you?

Yeah, my aunty has heaps in her fridge.

I nodded and a serious expression fell over the lil fella, the kid rolling the basketball forwards and backwards with his good foot.

Are your mum and dad ever naughty?

I don’t know. They argue all the time. Drink and smoke and all the other shit the oldheads do ‘round here.

Do they ever hit you?

I looked the kid up and down, the lil fella ignoring my looking at him, continuing to roll the ball with his foot, his eyes glued to every passing car. Mum pulls out the wooden spoon every now and again when I play up. What about your parents, do they – yah know?

He leapt to his feet, tested some weight on his wound, collected the ball and called his check. The sun moved slow across the sky and the fence that bordered the b-ball court shook in the breeze and I didn’t follow him; wasn’t sure what I was supposed to do. Lil fella didn’t really say anything and yet, he’d said enough. He called his check again and I looked him up and down, waiting for the right thing to say to hit me like a jandal. Nothing came. I just sat there staring at him, feeling sorry.

Soon enough the kid threw the ball at me. I caught it. Barely. And then I climbed to my feet and checked him up and he broke my ankle and scored on me. Another goddam sky hook. Then he helped me up from the concrete. Told me I sucked. Dapped me up and said he better get home. I asked if he was going to be okay. He nodded and asked if I’d be here tomorrow. I said I would and he said laters, jogging barefoot down the sidewalk.

I came down the next day and the day after that and he never showed up. Who knows where he went? I wondered if I should call the police or something, tell them the lil fella gets hit at home. When I asked oldheads they told me to stay out of it. Enough stress on this street as it is, they said. You did good just playing with the kid. Kept his mind off it for a little while. And anyway, he smoked you on the court. Lil fella should be feeling sorry for you, not the other way ‘round.

On the real, I’m not so sure. Feels like everyone has accepted the way things go down on State Street. Kids get hit. Boyfriends get stabbed up. Fully grown men yell abuse at their baby mummas as they usher their kids to places unknown. Every life was a powderkeg of one sort or another. Every day a dice roll – a who was going to get blown up today.





A new short story appears every Saturday at ReadingRoom.