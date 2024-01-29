The courts will not necessarily be spared from the Government's pursuit of a 6.5 percent reduction in public sector expenditure, raising further concerns from constitutional law experts already worried by the application of the budget cuts to the legislature.

National campaigned on a 6.5 percent cut in "departmental output expenditure" from two dozen listed departments and agencies, but Finance Minister Nicola Willis says now the ask has gone to every public chief executive. Last week, Newsroom reported on internal emails from the Clerk of the House and the head of the Parliamentary Service to staff, noting they had been asked to cut spending by 6.5 percent despite already facing cost pressures.