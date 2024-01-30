Ruapehu Alpine Lifts’ past six months has been laid bare in the first update published since it fell into liquidation.
The liquidators' report from PwC shows the company spent just over $20 million to operate through last winter, and to pay its administration and liquidation fees and the receivers.
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team