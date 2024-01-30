For iwi and honey producers, the introduction to Parliament of the European Union Free Trade Agreement Legislation Amendment Bill is particularly galling. It registers the names of almost 2000 European Union wines and foods like parmesan and gruyère and kalamata, preventing most New Zealand producers from using those names.

Indeed, Italian and French officials have even registered the names of three kiwifruit – Kiwi Latina, Kiwi de Corse, Kiwi de l'Adour – on Europe's long list of 3800 regionally distinct and protected foods and liquors (though they haven't had the cheek to include those in the free trade deal with New Zealand).