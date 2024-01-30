The working day always started early for Murray Ball. He set his first alarm for 4am to give the illusion of a sleep-in. After letting the cats out and putting the kettle on, he did exercises in the living room. Sometimes he put the TV on for company. The slam of doors, the bubble of boiling water and the noise of the TV was enough to wake me sometimes. I’d stumble through on the way to the toilet and find Dad doing stretches. He had one in which he would lock his fingers together and reach up and around, leaning back as he watched the horizon of his arms pass across.

There were days when the weather was wild, the bed was warm, when he was sick or tired but he always forced himself up. Getting started before anyone else gave him a psychological lift. In his rugby days he had felt a similar need to strive, to begin early. A slow start or a late one was a luxury you couldn’t afford if you wanted to excel.

Once in the studio, he was comforted by the familiar blink and hum of the fluorescent tubes. The lamp and radio beside his drawing desk went on. He perched on the orange cushioning of his stool, put the balls of his feet on the chair’s metal footrest and leaned in from the back support. With a forearm on the ramping plane of the drawing table he selected a dip pen from a tall glass jar – an arrow from a quiver.

To avoid that lurking nightmare of having no ideas forthcoming, he would deliberately leave a cartoon strip unfinished when he knocked off each day. Consequently, he could start immediately and warm into work by completing the piece from the day before.

This certainty primed him, in much the same way as the antique green hand-pump just a stone’s throw away, between the compost heap and cowshed, needed a bottle of brackish trough water poured down it before it gargled and gurgled into action.

When, after an hour or so, the sky through the studio windows started to lighten and the last stars took a bow before exiting, he felt blessed that he was experiencing the serenity of morning. He called it “getting first use of the world”.

He would take a break to go for a 30-minute morning jog between 6.30 and 7am. On wet mornings, when he ran the risk of slipping and twisting his weak knees, he instead stayed home and did exercises in the living room. If we boys joined in, we faced an unrelenting series of press-ups, sit-ups and leg-ups (a painful stomach exercise involving lying flat on your back and lifting your heels off the floor, then opening your legs and closing them at different heights). After that it was out to the porch to punch skyward with a red brick in each hand.

You got a chance to recover while walking to the studio to do 10 pull-ups on an interior beam. The pain in your arms from the pull-ups was worsened by the indignity of not being able to get your chin up over the bar. The ceiling got in the way and the non-bevelled, right-angled edges of the wooden beams bit into your palms, but Dad just lifted me up again if I dropped. He accepted no excuses.

Finally, you took a skipping rope and tried to keep up with Dad in doing a thousand skips on the courtyard. When it was over he went about his morning as if the workout had never happened.

At 7am, or an hour earlier during daylight saving, Blondie would be enticed into the milking shed with a biscuit of hay. While she nosed around in that, a straight mānuka pole was slid through loops made of no. 8 wire and in behind her legs to prevent her from backing out again. A shiny steel bucket was gently positioned, so that it did not make a startling clang, under the cow’s bulging udder. Murray rested his head against her warm, twitching side and drained her of her milk for 20 minutes. Knowing she could, at any time, step into the pail of milk with her back foot kept him alert and awake.

Back at the dairy he would dip his cup into the bucket and drink the milk standing at the sink. He gave any of the cats that wanted some a splash in a bowl, then took a small jugful into the house for the family. The leftover milk would be sloshed into white plastic jerrycans for Rick to collect for his pigs. The deal was that Murray provided the milk to fatten the hogs in return for pork or bacon when it came time to slaughter.

Over winter he would get in firewood, or in autumn take out the yard-broom and sweep the flagstones. This allowed him the peace and quiet he required to listen to Morning Report on the radio. He joined the family at about 7.30 for breakfast: homemade muesli, fresh milk, raisins soaked overnight, stewed apple (he turned this brown with cinnamon and added too many cloves), followed by a slice of brown toast with homemade marmalade.

After breakfast he occupied the toilet, flicking through back issues of The Guardian. He then made a beeline through the house, kissed his wife and went back to work. Drawing cartoons was a private pursuit, a lonely job in some respects. Murray went into a kind of one-person huddle, hunched over the rectangular card on his drawing table.

Sometimes I went, as quietly as I could, up the studio’s creaking narrow wooden stairs to ask for consent for some school outing or a sleepover with a friend. Dad was almost always in the same spot, on his stool, stooped over the angle of his drawing table.

I would linger after the brief, but kind, granting of permission to have a peek over his shoulder. It was intriguing to watch the drawing happening. It was as if some unheard music was leading the cartoonist dance, a rapid certainty about the choice of line, a drift of hand revealing figures, hills, facial expressions as if preordained.

An image was conjured from the page. Transfixed by the spectacle, I would jump as my father straightened to stretch his back and simultaneously assess his own work.

The half hour from 10–10.30am was devoted to what Murray called his “ideas time”. He would go outside, away from his desk and any possible interruptions, to think. His usual spot was a bank on the hillside behind his studio. It was only metres away from both the original and the new studio, the position well hidden behind a barrier of mature flax plants. There, under a decrepit apricot tree, he lay on his back on a board wedged between two banks and gazed into the spread of the fruit tree’s branches. When he thought up something, he sat up, drew and scribbled and doodled and found in the curdling of his mind the bits and pieces to develop into four- or eight-box cartoon strips. It could have been a recent mishap such as the house cow putting a foot in the milk bucket during milking; or the antics of sheepdogs that he had witnessed at a dog-trialling meet up the coast.

Back in the studio, he clocked back in by turning on his radio. At his desk, surrounded by his glass jars of pens and nibs and his bottles of ink, he fitted a fancy metal tip that looked more like some kind of watch part than a drawing instrument. He dipped, penned and blotted with a wad of tissue. A steel-handled scalpel was used to cut out a transparent dotted sticker called Letraset. A piece of this would be stuck over the Dog’s kennel, then trimmed and removed with a deft slice and lift of the knife to indicate shadow. The shading added a third dimension to his work.

Murray Ball with his wife Pam at the Footrot Flats HQ.

National Radio bleeped and blabbed at his elbow, as indispensable as any of his tools of the trade. He liked its tone – interviews by Sharon Crosbie and Kim Hill, the way spokespeople for this and that chirped when the microscope of state media fell upon them. He enjoyed Alistair Cooke’s insightful Letter from America. It was entertaining to hear New Zealand poet and raconteur Gary McCormick’s tomfoolery when he was invited on air. Murray always caught the news on the hour to see where American foreign policy was headed and what to expect from the weather. When the 11am bulletin began, he put the kettle on. Then he placed two cups (with Footrot Flats designs on them) on a red tray. While the water boiled, he did some press-ups, sit-ups and some stretching.

With tea for two on a tray, he went through the side door to the private deck at the back. There, resting for now, he took his shirt off and put on sunglasses. Sometimes he would do exercises to build up his thigh muscles. He used homemade weights: rubber bike-tubes and sacks with bricks in them. Hooking these over his feet, he would dangle his lower legs off the edge of the balcony and proceed to straighten his knee and lift as far as he was able. At 11.30am Murray returned to his desk, where there were pencil lines to ink in. He knocked off again at 1.30pm and went across to the house. There he made himself a light lunch – a few brazil nuts, several slippery olives in one of Barry’s blue grey pottery dishes, a few quarters of apple. Occasionally, Pam would bring home a treat from the bakery – a steak and cheese pie or a raisin bun with pink icing. They would sit together on camping chairs in the back courtyard. It was a quiet time; there as usually little conversation and it was also a time to relax. The cartoonist’s workday was officially over.

Next was his sleep time, from 2–3pm – an hour, no more, no less – when he made up for his early start and recharged his batteries. He had to have a window open for his siesta, no matter how cold it was outside. Had to have his feet poking outside the blankets so they could breathe.

When he got up he had a cup of tea and a shortbread biscuit, changed into his old clothes and headed off to pick up nuts, prune a tree or chop down thistles. The manual tasks around the farm blurred the edges of the eight-hour day.

After eating dinner he helped with the dishes and made himself and Pam another cup of tea. He would relax in his armchair in the lounge – maybe dig a prickle out of one of the kids’ feet (we spent most of our time running round barefoot) – and watch TV if there was anything on. Before long he would head for the bathroom to wash and shave, tuning in to some easy listening DJ on national radio escorting listeners nostalgically through the evening.

On Saturday mornings, Murray was back for a final shift at the drawing table. Pam, meanwhile, would pack the finished cartoons into small, coloured folders held together around the edges with masking tape. These packages would be driven over the hill to the post office and newsagent at Ballance Street Village.

Murray and Pam’s address was still Mikos, Valley Road, but in a sense, Murray now resided at the make-believe farm township of Raupo, the setting for Footrot Flats.



A mildly abbreviated extract taken with kind permission from the bestselling memoir Murray Ball: A cartoonist’s life by his son Mason Ball (HarperCollins, $45 hardback), available in bookstores nationwide.