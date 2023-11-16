There's the three-bedroom house in Lower Hutt's Stokes Valley whose owner sold it in September for 50 percent more than they paid six months earlier. Or there's the "brand new" home in Auckland's Castor Bay that sold that same week for $2.4 million – a $310,000 resale gain over the same period. A beautifully refurbished Herne Bay villa sold in August for $6.5m, which was $2.1m more than the owner paid less than five years earlier.

CoreLogic has analysed its database of every house sale in the country for Newsroom, to identify those leading the resurgence of the residential property market.